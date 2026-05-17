Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has warned that Peter Obi's presidency could be disastrous for Nigeria

Boma emphasised the need for security and prayer for Obi, the leader of the Obidient Movement worldwide

Registered voters in Africa's largest democracy prepare for an important presidential election slated for early 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry has asserted that if Peter Obi becomes president, his tenure would be worse.

In a prophecy shared recently on his verified Facebook account, Prophet Boma warned against viewing the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain as a messiah.

Prophet Abel Boma prophesies Peter Obi could become Nigeria president. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Cleric's prophecy cautions Obi's supporters

Obi is hugely popular among young voters across the south.

Legit.ng reports that elections in Nigeria are scheduled for early January 2027 - they will be the country’s eighth since the end of military rule in 1999.

Prophet Boma wrote:

PROPHECY: And the shocking part is that when Obi becomes the president, if he will be, his tenure will be worse.

I’ve never explained anything about that tenure issue until he becomes the president. You are the one that said it; I didn’t say so. Yes, no sugarcoating.

You will never know the capacity of a man until you give him power. So everybody puts their faith in the man and forgets that God is the one who leads.

Our faith is in the place of Peter Obi, not God. So God is sitting on His throne, watching Nigeria make another mistake.

“Oh, Peter Obi! Peter Obi!”

No, it is God.

So you people didn’t call God; you called Peter Obi. That is where we have another problem.

Just pray for Peter Obi not to be assassinated. We should pray for him because an attempt is coming — a very strong one, a very strong attempt to kill him.

So he needs security. He needs an armored car. He needs a bulletproof car.

He needs security agents that have nothing to do with the Nigerian government. These security agents should come from other countries.

And number two, he needs an armored car.

Prophet Abel Boma calls for security and prayers for Peter Obi as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

And number three, he needs bodyguards — security with guns, and bodyguards with bats or anything they can use to protect him.

He needs about four bodyguards. He needs up to twenty security personnel.

So don’t say, “God will protect him,” while forgetting that he also needs security men carrying guns.

Are you getting what I’m saying?

If possible, he should also wear a bulletproof vest.

That is the most important thing.

We really need to pray very well for God to have mercy upon us in that country called Nigeria.

Prophet Boma's message can be read in full below via Facebook.

Read more on Peter Obi:

Eliyah foresees Obi landslide victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Solomon Eliyah prophesied that Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng