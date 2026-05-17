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2027 Election: Prominent Pastor Releases Prophecy on Peter Obi Becoming President
Politics

2027 Election: Prominent Pastor Releases Prophecy on Peter Obi Becoming President

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has warned that Peter Obi's presidency could be disastrous for Nigeria
  • Boma emphasised the need for security and prayer for Obi, the leader of the Obidient Movement worldwide
  • Registered voters in Africa's largest democracy prepare for an important presidential election slated for early 2027

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry has asserted that if Peter Obi becomes president, his tenure would be worse.

In a prophecy shared recently on his verified Facebook account, Prophet Boma warned against viewing the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain as a messiah.

Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry says in a prophecy that Peter Obi could become president of Nigeria, shared on his verified Facebook account.
Prophet Abel Boma prophesies Peter Obi could become Nigeria president. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi
Source: Facebook

Cleric's prophecy cautions Obi's supporters

Obi is hugely popular among young voters across the south.

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Legit.ng reports that elections in Nigeria are scheduled for early January 2027 - they will be the country’s eighth since the end of military rule in 1999.

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Prophet Boma wrote:

PROPHECY: And the shocking part is that when Obi becomes the president, if he will be, his tenure will be worse.

I’ve never explained anything about that tenure issue until he becomes the president. You are the one that said it; I didn’t say so. Yes, no sugarcoating.

You will never know the capacity of a man until you give him power. So everybody puts their faith in the man and forgets that God is the one who leads.

Our faith is in the place of Peter Obi, not God. So God is sitting on His throne, watching Nigeria make another mistake.

“Oh, Peter Obi! Peter Obi!”

No, it is God.

So you people didn’t call God; you called Peter Obi. That is where we have another problem.

Just pray for Peter Obi not to be assassinated. We should pray for him because an attempt is coming — a very strong one, a very strong attempt to kill him.

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So he needs security. He needs an armored car. He needs a bulletproof car.

He needs security agents that have nothing to do with the Nigerian government. These security agents should come from other countries.

And number two, he needs an armored car.

Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry emphasises the need for security and prayer for Peter Obi
Prophet Abel Boma calls for security and prayers for Peter Obi as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi
Source: Facebook

And number three, he needs bodyguards — security with guns, and bodyguards with bats or anything they can use to protect him.

He needs about four bodyguards. He needs up to twenty security personnel.

So don’t say, “God will protect him,” while forgetting that he also needs security men carrying guns.

Are you getting what I’m saying?

If possible, he should also wear a bulletproof vest.

That is the most important thing.

We really need to pray very well for God to have mercy upon us in that country called Nigeria.

Prophet Boma's message can be read in full below via Facebook.

Read more on Peter Obi:

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Just In: Tinubu’s spokesman reacts as Obi gives reason for one-term presidency vow ahead of 2027 election

Eliyah foresees Obi landslide victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Solomon Eliyah prophesied that Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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