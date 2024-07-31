Top 15 Christian comedians who spread joy with clean humour
Clean comedy spreads joy and laughter without including innuendos, politics, or crude or abusive language. Finding good, clean, and fun faith-based comedians may be an uphill task for wholesome family moments. This article dives into the comedy world to fish out details of the most impressive Christian comedians.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Best Christian comedians
- How much is it to book a Christian comedian?
- Who are the best female Christian comedians to watch out for in 2024?
- Who are the best young Christian comedians of 2024?
To create this list, we have combed through comical material from self-declared Christian comedians and other humorists who strive to create fun and wholesome comedy. This data has been sourced from YouTube and user reviews on social news forums such as Reddit and Quora. Remember, this list isn't exhaustive, as comedy is highly subjective.
Best Christian comedians
To paraphrase Psalm 126: 2, Christians are shown the possibility of filling their mouths with laughter and tongues with joy. Scripture emphasizes the importance of happiness and cheerfulness. Check out this list of the best male and female Christian comedians.
1. Michael Jr.
- Full name: Michael Jeffrey Joiner
- Date of birth: 1958
- Age: 66 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States
Michael Jr. is a multi-talented humorist known for his It's Funny How material. His entry into comedy began at a faulty movie theatre in his hometown, where his talent kept the crowd entertained. In addition to stand-up comedy, Michael has appeared in films such as War Room, One Heart, and Selfie Dad.
2. Jeff Allen
- Full name: Jeffrey Allen Mishler
- Date of birth: 5 June 1956
- Age: 68 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Throughout his career, Allen has distinguished himself as the true definition of a clean comedy, making him a common feature in churches and family-friendly radio and television shows. His family-based comedy genre has received noteworthy appearances on Netflix, YouTube, PureFlix, and Warmer Bros.
3. Tim Hawkins
- Full name: Timothy Aaron Hawkins
- Date of birth: 30 March 1968
- Age: 56 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Saint Charles, Missouri, United States
Hawkins’ comedy speciality extends from stand-up to singing and songwriting. He is best known for his parodies such as Cletus Take the Reel, a parody of Carrie Underwood’s Jesus Take the Wheel and singles such as Barbie Nation, Buc-Ee’s and Yoga Pants. In an interview with the Daily Independent through Movie Guide, he spoke on his entry into the career, saying:
I had no other choices or skills. I tried everything, and I have been fired from every other job. But this one seemed to fit. I am lucky there is a profession where I can be an idiot and get paid for it.
4. Mark Lowry
- Full name: Mark Alan Lowry
- Date of birth: 24 June 1958
- Age: 56 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
Mark Lowry has become an expert at finding hilarity in Scripture and sharing it with family-friendly crowds. The comedian who doubles as a minister is a singer and songwriter. He has been a member of the Gaither Vocal Band between 1988 and 2013. He is best known for the song, Mary, Did You Know?, one of the most popular Christmas songs.
5. Chonda Pierce
- Full name: Chonda Ruth Courtney
- Date of birth: 4 March 1960
- Age: 64 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Covington, Kentucky, United States
Pierce’s thirty-year experience as one of the most popular female Christian comedians has earned her the Queen of Clean Comedy title. The Emmy-nominated comic uses her platform to discuss her experience overcoming depression. She is the number one-selling female comedian of all time on the Recording Industry Association of America.
6. Bob Nelson
- Full name: Bob Nelson
- Date of birth: 3 March 1958
- Age: 56 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Massapequa, New York, United States
Bob Nelson’s successful stand-up career began on a 70s television series, The Big Laff Off. In addition to growing a decades-long career in clean comedy, the male comedian is an accomplished writer and actor with appearances on Brain Donors, Kindergarten Cop and The Falcon and the Snowman.
7. Jim Gaffigan
- Full name: James Christopher Gaffigan
- Date of birth: 7 July 1966
- Age: 58 years as of July 2024
- Place of birth: Elgin, Illinois, United States
Gaffigan, who often uses swear words, has maintained his position in the genre despite the industry prohibiting it. His fans and other clean comedy enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of his content in music, television shows, movies, live tours, and books.
8. Ken Davis
- Full name: Ken Davis
- Date of birth: 15 November 1946
- Age: 77 years as of (July 2024)
- Place of birth: Minnesota, United States
Davis is one of the most famous Christian comedians known for his stand-up content, written material, and appearances on live and television shows. He explores the comic genre in various topics through books such as Jumper Fables, Fully Alive: Lighten Up and Live, and How to Live with Your Kids.
9. Henry Cho
- Full name: Henry Cho
- Date of birth: December 30, 1962
- Age: 61 years (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States
Cho is among the best Asian-born comedians. His role as an actor in The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland earned him a Best Ensemble Cast award at the Great Lakes Christian Film Festival. The writer, actor and producer is known for works such as Saving Faith, McHale's Navy, Say It Isn't So and The Henry Cho Show.
10. John Crist
- Full name: John Crist
- Date of birth: 20 March 1984
- Age: 40 years as of July 2024
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
John Crist is one of the few popular Christian comedians in the genre who has appealed to broader audiences. Since 2009, his stand-up routines, clips, and sketches featuring relatable storytelling and clean universal humour have received over 255 million views on YouTube.
In addition to claiming the best male Christian comedians on YouTube, Crist has won relatively significant recognition by opening for Seth Meyers, Jeff Foxworthy, Dave Chappelle, and Tim Hawkins.
11. Paul Aldrich
- Full name: Paul Aldrich
- Place of birth: Fresno, California, United States
Paul Aldrich is a public speaker, singer, guitarist and comic who founded Laugh For Life. According to his website's greeting card, the Mock 'n' Roll singer has had over thirty-five years of experience in the genre with a variety of faith based material in parodies, shows, and impressions.
12. Thor Ramsey
- Full name: Thor Ramsey
- Profession: Comedian, film producer, author
Christian comedian Thor Ramsey began developing his talent in 1987. His writing, screenwriting, acting, and production talents have produced award-winning works like Speed Film, The Nose Job, Skip Listening, and Church People.
His accomplishments include being a 168 Film Festival 2017 nominee for Best Scriptural Integration, a 168 Film Festival 2014 nominee for Best Comedy Screenplay, a 168 Film Festival 2010 nominee for Best Actor, and a 168 Film Festival 2010 nominee for Best Comedy Screenplay.
13. Rik Roberts
- Full name: Rik Roberts
- Place of birth: Kentucky, United States
Roberts is one of the few older Christian comedians with over three decades of experience. His family and church's clean comedy material makes him one of the few titans in the genre.
14. Leland Klassen
- Full name: Leland Klassen
- Place of birth: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada
- Place of residence: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Profession: Actor, comedian
Leland Klassen has an established presence in the industry with roles on Popcorn TV, Just For Laughs and Thou Shalt Laugh. In addition to playing roles on television and film, his gospel-inspired stand-up comedy is often used in church outreach events.
15. Sinbad
- Full name: David Adkins
- Date of birth: November 10, 1956
- Age: 67 years (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States
Sinbad is one of the best Christian comedians whose acting career started in the late 1990s. The 1997 Blockbuster Entertainment Award winner is known for his stand-up career and roles in The Lion Guard, American Dad!, Steven Universe, and Are We There Yet?
How much is it to book a Christian comedian?
According to GigSalad, booking costs for Christian comedians range between $300 and $500 per hour. However, comedians on other agencies, such as Ken Davis, charge up to $15,000 for in-person appearances.
Who are the best female Christian comedians to watch out for in 2024?
In addition to Chonda Pierce, other female Christian humorists to watch out for include Karen Mills and Christy Conder. Fans can also enjoy clean comedy from comedians such as Tara Brown, Meghan Hanley, and Leslie Norris Townsend.
Who are the best young Christian comedians of 2024?
Several young have broken onto the clean comedy scene through viral Dry Bar Comedy episodes. These include Shayne Smith, Jay Stevens, Aaron Woodall, and Jonnie W.
Christian comedians take on an exclusive niche that uses principles of faith to bring laughter to audiences. These humorists use their unique abilities to explore everyday topics such as ageing, marriage, parenting, employment, and more from a Biblical perspective without using derogatory or suggestive language, making them the ultimate source of entertainment for families.
