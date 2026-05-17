One of West Africa’s twin powerhouses, Ghana, has officially declared a one-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha

Government offices, courts, schools, and most private businesses will be closed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for the Eid celebration

Eid Al Adha, the 'Festival of Sacrifice', is important to Muslims because it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) unwavering faith and devotion to God

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Accra, Ghana - The government of Ghana has declared Wednesday, May 27, as a public holiday in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al Adha 2026.

As noted on Friday, May 15, on the country's ministry of interior's website, the Eid holiday should be observed throughout the nation. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the minister of interior, signed the notice.

Muslims in several countries to observe Eid Al Adha 2026 on Wednesday, May 27. Photo credit: @Muslim

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria and Ghana are recognised as the twin powerhouses of West Africa. Nigeria serves as the economic and demographic anchor, while Ghana is a crucial regional hub for governance, financial services, and stability.

The Eid Al Adha holiday statement from the Ghanaian interior ministry read:

"The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 27th May 2026, marks Eid-Ul-Adha, which is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."

Islam is one of the most widely professed religions in Ghana. Muslims and Christians in the country have maintained excellent relations, earning admiration from countries across Africa and beyond.

Muslims to mark Eid Al Adha 2026

Eid Al Adha, also called Eid Al Kabir, is a major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

According to Muslim tradition, Prophet Muhammad instituted the celebration of Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha prayers, animal sacrifice, and charity mark the festival in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God. Photo credit: @xghana_, @MujahidSSaad

Source: Twitter

Traditionally, Muslims dress in new clothes and attend special congregational Eid prayers (Salat al-Eid) at mosques or open grounds on the morning of Eid Al Adha. The prayers are followed by the sacrifice of an animal, visits to family and friends, and the sharing of food with loved ones and the needy in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God.

Read more on Eid Al Adha:

Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that based on the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, Eid Al Adha 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was projected for May 27, with dates reliant on final moonsighting.

While astronomical calculations provide expected dates, official confirmation depended on the sighting of the new crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid Al Adha could bring the longest public holiday of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng