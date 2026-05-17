List of Biggest Winners and Losers from APC House of Representatives Primaries
- The APC House of Representatives primaries delivered dramatic outcomes, with some political heavyweights tightening their grip while others faced stunning defeats
- From dynastic wins and grassroots upsets to the fall of long-serving incumbents, the exercise reshaped the ruling party’s internal balance ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The results highlight a mix of continuity, fresh entrants, and shifting loyalties that will define APC’s legislative strength in the years to come
The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries across Nigeria on Saturday reshaped the party’s internal balance ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Some lawmakers consolidated their power, while others faced surprising defeats.
Biggest winners
- Tajudeen Abbas
In Kaduna State, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, secured his ticket for a fifth term. His unopposed emergence reinforced his dominance in APC’s legislative hierarchy.
- Yusuf Buhari
Son of late President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf Buhari clinched his first APC ticket in Katsina. His entry into politics continues the Buhari legacy and highlights the enduring influence of the family name.
- Olumuyiwa Daramola
In Ondo State, Daramola defeated incumbent Jimi Odimayo with a landslide (6,547 to 827 votes). His victory signals a strong shift in delegate loyalty and party structure.
-Leke Abejide
Former ADC lawmaker from Kogi proved his political base was personal, not party-dependent, by winning the APC ticket without resistance.
- James Faleke
The Lagos veteran secured another return ticket, extending his dominance in Ikeja/Ojodu politics since 2011.
- Rafiu Ajakaye
Former Chief Press Secretary in Kwara defeated incumbent Ismail Tijani, elevating himself into frontline politics.
- Abdulquawiy Olododo
Backed by executive consensus in Kwara, Olododo defeated Yinka Aluko and is set to represent Ilorin East/Ilorin South if successful in 2027.
- Olumide Osoba
Son of former Ogun Governor, Osoba extended his family’s political dynasty by securing a fourth term ticket.
- Adamu Abubakar
Brother of former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, Adamu won in Niger State, reinforcing legacy influence in APC politics.
- Kaumi Zulum
Brother of Borno Governor, Dr. Zulum emerged unopposed in Dikwa/Konduga/Mafa, displacing a two-term lawmaker.
Biggest losers
- Nicholas Mutu
Representing Bomadi/Patani since 1999, Mutu lost his ticket to Basil Ganagana. A constituent criticised him: “How do you have a man in the parliament for nearly 30 years without ever introducing a bill?”
- Julius Ihonvbere
The House Majority Leader failed to secure his ticket in Owan Federal Constituency, showing even top leaders can lose grassroots support.
- Cubana Chief Priest
Celebrity businessman Paschal Okechukwu lost his bid in Imo State. His defeat proved that popularity outside the party does not guarantee success within.
- Imo Lawmakers
Four sitting members — Matthew Nwogu, Miriam Odinaka Onuoha, Harrison Anozie Nwadike, and Emeka Martins Chinedu — all lost their tickets, signalling a major shake-up in Imo APC.
The APC primaries revealed a mix of consolidation, dynastic influence, and grassroots realignments. Some political heavyweights strengthened their grip, while others were swept aside by new entrants and shifting loyalties.
Ex-minister’s son floors incumbent rep
Legit.ng earlier reported that Olumuyiwa Daramola, son of former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has emerged victorious in the APC primary election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.
The primary, held on Saturday across the 23 wards of the constituency, saw Daramola secure 6,547 votes, defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, who polled 827 votes.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.