The APC House of Representatives primaries delivered dramatic outcomes, with some political heavyweights tightening their grip while others faced stunning defeats

From dynastic wins and grassroots upsets to the fall of long-serving incumbents, the exercise reshaped the ruling party’s internal balance ahead of the 2027 general elections

The results highlight a mix of continuity, fresh entrants, and shifting loyalties that will define APC’s legislative strength in the years to come

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries across Nigeria on Saturday reshaped the party’s internal balance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Some lawmakers consolidated their power, while others faced surprising defeats.

APC primaries reshape Nigeria’s politics as veterans secure tickets and newcomers rise. Photo credit: Tajudeen Abbas/JuliusIhonvbere/x

Source: Facebook

Biggest winners

- Tajudeen Abbas

In Kaduna State, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, secured his ticket for a fifth term. His unopposed emergence reinforced his dominance in APC’s legislative hierarchy.

- Yusuf Buhari

Son of late President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf Buhari clinched his first APC ticket in Katsina. His entry into politics continues the Buhari legacy and highlights the enduring influence of the family name.

- Olumuyiwa Daramola

In Ondo State, Daramola defeated incumbent Jimi Odimayo with a landslide (6,547 to 827 votes). His victory signals a strong shift in delegate loyalty and party structure.

-Leke Abejide

Former ADC lawmaker from Kogi proved his political base was personal, not party-dependent, by winning the APC ticket without resistance.

- James Faleke

The Lagos veteran secured another return ticket, extending his dominance in Ikeja/Ojodu politics since 2011.

- Rafiu Ajakaye

Former Chief Press Secretary in Kwara defeated incumbent Ismail Tijani, elevating himself into frontline politics.

- Abdulquawiy Olododo

Backed by executive consensus in Kwara, Olododo defeated Yinka Aluko and is set to represent Ilorin East/Ilorin South if successful in 2027.

- Olumide Osoba

Son of former Ogun Governor, Osoba extended his family’s political dynasty by securing a fourth term ticket.

- Adamu Abubakar

Brother of former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, Adamu won in Niger State, reinforcing legacy influence in APC politics.

- Kaumi Zulum

Brother of Borno Governor, Dr. Zulum emerged unopposed in Dikwa/Konduga/Mafa, displacing a two-term lawmaker.

Grassroots power dominates as Daramola and Ajakaye defeat sitting lawmakers. Photo credit: CubanaChiefPriest/x

Source: Instagram

Biggest losers

- Nicholas Mutu

Representing Bomadi/Patani since 1999, Mutu lost his ticket to Basil Ganagana. A constituent criticised him: “How do you have a man in the parliament for nearly 30 years without ever introducing a bill?”

- Julius Ihonvbere

The House Majority Leader failed to secure his ticket in Owan Federal Constituency, showing even top leaders can lose grassroots support.

- Cubana Chief Priest

Celebrity businessman Paschal Okechukwu lost his bid in Imo State. His defeat proved that popularity outside the party does not guarantee success within.

- Imo Lawmakers

Four sitting members — Matthew Nwogu, Miriam Odinaka Onuoha, Harrison Anozie Nwadike, and Emeka Martins Chinedu — all lost their tickets, signalling a major shake-up in Imo APC.

The APC primaries revealed a mix of consolidation, dynastic influence, and grassroots realignments. Some political heavyweights strengthened their grip, while others were swept aside by new entrants and shifting loyalties.

Ex-minister’s son floors incumbent rep

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olumuyiwa Daramola, son of former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has emerged victorious in the APC primary election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

The primary, held on Saturday across the 23 wards of the constituency, saw Daramola secure 6,547 votes, defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, who polled 827 votes.

Source: Legit.ng