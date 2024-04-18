Who is Young Thug's girlfriend? His complete relationship history

Young Thug is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to stardom in 2014 after releasing his hit song Stoner. His career success and legal drama have raised curiosity about his personal life, especially his dating life. Who is Young Thug's girlfriend?

Rapper Young Thug performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on 17 July 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Young Thug debuted his musical career in 2011 after releasing his first mixtape, I Came from Nothing. He has since released numerous hits, including Pick Up The Phone, Go Crazy, and Lifestyle. In addition to his music career, the rapper has made headlines after being arrested on criminal gang-related charges.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffery Lamar Williams II Nickname Young Thug Gender Male Date of birth 16 August 1991 Age 32 years (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother LaKevia Jackson Father Jeffrey Williams Sr. Siblings 11 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mariah the Scientist Children 6 Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer Net worth $4 million

Is young Thug married?

Young Thug is unmarried as of this writing. He was, however, engaged in 2015. Despite not reaching the altar, the American entertainer has six children with four women. He first became a dad at 17.

Who is Young Thug's girlfriend?

Mariah the Scientist in a red dress (L), and her posing for a photo at night (R). Photo: @mariahthescientist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The rapper has been dating Mariah the Scientist since 2021. Rumours of their relationship started in September 2021 after they were spotted at the Falcons game.

Mariah the Scientist was born Mariah Amani Buckles on 27 October 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is an American singer best known for hits like From a Woman, Stone Cold, and Reminders.

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist collaborated on the song Walked In six months before they became a couple. In the music video, the two play husband and wife. In November 2023, she shared on the BigBoyTV radio show that their relationship was professional before it became romantic. Mariah said:

I pulled up on him because I wanted him to get on this song. I got there, and he was just a vibe. He was so nice.

The American singer-songwriter has been by her boyfriend's side since Thug was arrested for alleged violation of the RICO Act in a case related to criminal gang activity.

Mariah the Scientist's boyfriend, might propose to her once he gets out of jail. The singer shared on the Baller Alert Show:

I feel like he definitely wants to get married, and I feel like I do too.

According to Rolling Stone, Mariah had nice things to say after he dropped his single From A Man. The song is a response to her song From A Woman which was released while he was in jail. She stated:

He is someone who supports and respects my vision wholeheartedly. There is a true balance between my femininity and his masculinity. He's the yang to my yin in every way.

Young Thug's relationship history

Besides Mariah the Scientist, he has been publicly linked with a few women. Here is a look at his past relationships.

Young Thug and Karlae

Jerrika Karlae in a black outfit (L). The model takes a selfie doing the peace sign (R). Photo: @okaykarlae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jerrika Karlae and Young Thug started dating in 2013. The two first crossed paths in a studio when she accompanied her mom, who managed an artist working with Thug. Initially, Karlae was not interested in Thug's advances, but later, she gave in. This is after he showed interest in her business ventures. They started as friends before they started dating.

Jerrika Karlae was born on 18 Septem18 SeptemberWinston-Salem, North Carolina, United States. She is an American singer, songwriter, model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Karlae's songs include Trance and I Like. She owns a swimwear line called Karlae Swimwear.

Karlae eventually got signed under YSL Records, and the two worked together. However, they did not let their romantic relationship get in the way of business.

In an interview with VLAD TV, the two shared their engagement news. Karlae shared that he proposed on Instagram.

I was like, 'Jeff, I got a cute picture I want you to post of us on Instagram.' And then he was like, 'You ain't see? I posted something up for you.' I went on there, and it was both of the rings, and it was like, 'Will you?' I was like, 'Oh my God. Of course, I'll marry you.

The relationship, however, did not last. Two years after the engagement, the two broke up towards the end of 2017. Karlae ended things, citing alleged Thug's infidelity. On 4 October, the model shared on her ;

I'm definitely back on the market, though.

The two remained platonic friends. In 2021, Jerrika revealed she and the I Came from Nothing rapper had been together for seven years. She said:

We were friends for a long time, and then we started dating. We got engaged, and I was on the road with him for a long time.

Amy Luciani and Young Thug

The rapper is alleged to have had an affair with Amy Luciani during her relationship with Jerrika Karlae. According to BET, Young Thug's ex-girlfriend took to social media where she produced receipts of her then-boyfriend cheating, revealing the name of his side chick.

Young Thug responded to the allegations by posting a picture on his Instagram page with the caption:

Y cheat when u can creep...

FAQs

Who is Young Thug? He is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Where is Young Thug from? The recording artist hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. How old is Young Thug? He is 32 as of April 2024. He was born on 16 August 1991. Who is Young Thug's wife? The rapper is not married. Are Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug dating? Mariah and Young Thug are dating. They have been together since 2021. Are Young Thug and Jerrika still together? The two broke up in 2017. What happened to Young Thug? He was arrested for allegedly violating the RICO Act by engaging in gang-related crimes.

Young Thug's girlfriend is Mariah the Scientist, an American singer best known for songs like From a Woman, Stone Cold, and Christmas In Toronto. The rapper has been linked with other women, including Jerrika Karlae and Amy Luciani. The father of six is currently incarcerated at Fulton County Jail after being accused of violating the Georgia RICO Act.

Legit.ng published Kaitlan Collins' bio. Kaitlan Collins is a renowned CNN anchor who hosts The Source with Kaitlan Collins on weeknights. She is famous for asking her guests candid questions about various global issues.

Kaitlan Collins has made a name for herself in the media industry. She has been a journalist for several years, working alongside renowned journalists like Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnet, and Ben Shapiro. Kaitlan has also interviewed high-profile guests from around the globe. Learn more about Kaitlan Collins's life and career.

Source: Legit.ng