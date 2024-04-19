Young Thug is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is famous for his eccentric vocal style, unique fashion choices, and contribution to hip-hop music. He has reached impressive financial heights thanks to his talent and devotion to his craft. So, what is Young Thug's net worth, and how has his legal drama affected it?

Young Thug debuted his musical career in 2011 when he released his first mixtape, I Came from Nothing. Since then, he has released several studio albums, including Business is Business, Punk, and So Much Fun. The rapper made headlines in 2022 when he was arrested for violating the RICCO Act in Fulton County, Georgia. The case has been ongoing for over a year, meaning Young Thug's release date is yet to be decided.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffery Lamar Williams II Nickname Young Thug Gender Male Date of birth 16 August 1991 Age 32 years (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother LaKevia Jackson Father Jeffrey Williams Sr Siblings 10 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mariah the Scientist Children 6 Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer Net worth $4 million–$8 million

What is Young Thug's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, HotNewHipHop and other similar sources, the rapper is alleged to be $4 million. His primary source of wealth is his music career.

What is Young Thug's age?

The American rapper is 32 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 16 August 1991 in Atlanta, Georgia. His zodiac sign is Leo.

The rapper was born Jeffery Lamar Williams to LaKevia Jackson and Jeffrey Williams Sr. He is an American national of African American ethnicity.

He was raised alongside his 10 siblings in the South Atlanta corridor of Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia. Angela Grier, Young Thug's sister, passed away on 25 March 2023. The cause of death has not been released. She is survived by three children: Quendarious, Farderren, and Aniya Grier.

Young Thug's acronym meaning

According to his lawyer, Brian Steel, the rapper's name Thug is an acronym for 'Truly Humbled Under God'. He stated during one of his trials:

If he could ever make it as a musical artist and help his family, himself and many others out of this endless cycle of hopelessness, he would be truly humbled under God. That's what ThugThug means.

Career

Young Thug is a singer, songwriter, and record producer from the United States. He started his career in 2011 after releasing several mixtapes.

In 2013, he was signed by fellow rapper Gucci Mane's 1017 Records. He released his mixtape, 1017 Thug. The American rapper's breakthrough came in 2014 when hit singles like Stoner, Danny Glover, and Sky Fall were released.

The musician has also collaborated with famous musicians such as T.I., Camila Cabello, Tyga, and Rich Gang. The singer won a Grammy for Record of the Year after writing Childish Gambino's hit song This Is America. This was the first rap song to win the Song of the Year Grammy Award.

Young Thug is a record producer and the owner of Young Stoner Life Records (YSL Records), a record label based in Atlanta, Georgia. The label, founded in 2012, is an imprint of 300 Entertainment and has signed artists like Gunna and Lil Keed.

Progress of Young Thug's case

According to The New York Times, the rapper was arrested on 9 May 2022 alongside 27 others. He is accused of violating the RICCO Act by ordering and overseeing crimes, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, witness intimidation and drug dealing.

The hip-hop artist is allegedly one of the three founders of a gang called Young Slime Life. The gang originated in Atlanta towards the end of 2012 and is affiliated with the Bloods gang.

He got a bond hearing in June 2022 but was denied bail after prosecutors labelled him the head of the "most dangerous" gang. They argued that he could intimidate witnesses and that he shouldn't be allowed to go back to the streets again. His legal team argued that he should be released as a father and an Atlanta community member, to no avail.

The trial of the chart-topping rapper began on 27 November 2023. Fulton County's chief deputy district attorney, Adriane Love, said:

The YSL "moved like a pack, with the defendant Jeffery Williams as its head. They knew who their leader was, and they knew the repercussions of not obeying their leader.

Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, defended his client in his opening statement, saying:

He is not running this criminal street gang. He is not sitting there telling people to kill people. He doesn't need their money.

Young Thug pleaded not guilty and denied all charges against him. As the trial case continues, the rapper still waits for his fate.

Are Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug dating?

The rapper has been dating Mariah the Scientist since 2021. They collaborated on the song Walked In, where they played husband and wife in the song's music video.

Mariah, born Mariah Amani Buckles, is an American singer from Atlanta, Georgia. She is known for hits like From a Woman, Beetlejuice and Stone Cold.

Mariah the Scientist has stood by her boyfriend despite the rapper's legal challenges. During one of his trials, the rapper whispered, 'I love you' to her.

Mariah told the Baller Alert Show that Thug might pop the question once he gets out of jail. She stated:

I feel like he definitely wants to be married, and I feel like I do too.

FAQs

Who is Young Thug? He is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Where is Young Thug from? He hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. How old is Young Thug? He is 32 as of April 2024. He was born on 16 August 1991. What was the reason for Young Thugs' arrest? He is accused of conspiracy to violate the state of Georgia's RICO Act. The charges are related to criminal street gangs and racketeering activities. When is Young Thug's release date? His release date is unknown as the court case is still being processed. How much is Young Thug worth? The rapper is alleged to be $4 million. How tall is Young Thug? The hip-hop artist is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. Who is Young Thug's girlfriend? He has been dating American singer Mariah the Scientist since 2021.

Young Thug's net worth is alleged to be between $4 million. The American rapper, singer, and record producer makes money from his music career. However, he was arrested in 2022 and charged with violating the state of Georgia's RICO Act. He is currently in Fulton County Jail as his case continues.

