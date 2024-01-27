Rappers’ real names: What is your favourite artist called?

Many rappers have some of the best and most inventive stage names. Many early rappers go by the nicknames they got on the streets. Some derived their stage names from the initials of their names, and others are linked to personal experiences. Discover the real identities of some of your favourite rappers.

Rappers Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Card B. Photo: Rich Fury, Dave Bjerke, Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Most rappers often adopt stage names while embarking on their musical journey. While their professional names are often unconventional, you will be surprised to know that many of their birth names are nowhere close to the eccentricity of their stage names. Many hip-hop fans are curious about the rapper’s real names.

Rappers’ real names

In recent years, rappers have successfully used their stage names to create iconic personas that transcend their real identities, contributing to the allure and impact of their musical careers. Discover the true identities of some of the biggest names in rap below.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne performs onstage at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on 7 September 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Date of birth : 27 September 1982

: 27 September 1982 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. is a Grammy-winning rapper and one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation. He gained fame in the early 2000s with the release of his albums, notably the Tha Carter series. His most popular and successful songs include Lollipop, A Milli, 6 Foot 7 Foot, and How to Love.

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on 20 June 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus

: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus Date of birth : 11 October 1992

: 11 October 1992 Place of birth: Washington Heights, New York, United States

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, popularly known by her stage name Cardi B, is an American rapper. She is regarded as one of the most commercially successful female rappers of her generation. She first gained public recognition through Instagram. She was initially named Barcardi, which she later changed to Cardi B when she started her music career.

Snoop Dogg

Recording artist Snoop Dogg attends the 2015 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Saban Theatre on 28 August 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Date of birth : 20 October 1971

: 20 October 1971 Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., rose to fame in the early 1990s and is considered one of the pioneers of West Coast hip-hop. Over the decades, Snoop has produced numerous hit singles and albums, spanning diverse genres beyond rap, including reggae and gospel.

The rapper was nicknamed Snoopy by his mom when he was a kid. He later added to the Charlie Brown inspiration by adding 'Doggy Dogg' when beginning his rap career through Death Row Records.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on 12 December 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Real Nam e: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

e: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Date of birth : 8 December 1982

: 8 December 1982 Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Nicki Minaj is another popular female rapper's name in the music industry. She is a Trinidadian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Her real name is Onika Tanya Maraj. Known for her versatile rap style, Nicki Minaj has been a dominant figure in the music industry, breaking barriers and achieving numerous records. She first gained recognition after releasing three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009.

Post Malone

Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on 16 April 2022 in Indio, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Austin Richard Post

: Austin Richard Post Date of birth : 4 July 1995

: 4 July 1995 Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States

Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He is best known for blending genres such as hip-hop, pop, R&B, and trap. His stage name was derived from inputting his birth name into a rap name generator.

50 Cent

Executive producer/Rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends the For Your Consideration Event for STARZs' "Power" at ArcLight Hollywood on 10 May 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Curtis James Jackson III

: Curtis James Jackson III Date of birth : 6 July 1975

: 6 July 1975 Place of birth: South Jamaica, New York, United States

Most old-school rappers' real names were challenging to unearth in the past. 50 Cent's real name was among many that people didn't know. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, is an American rapper, actor, producer, and entrepreneur. He rose to fame in the early 2000s with the release of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The rapper adopted his stage name from Brooklyn stick-up kid Kelven “50 Cent” Darnell Martin.

Lil Baby

Lil Baby performs Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on 11 February 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: by Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Dominique Armani Jones

: Dominique Armani Jones Date of birth : 3 December 1994

: 3 December 1994 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Lil Baby gained widespread recognition after releasing his mixtape Harder than Hard in 2017. His debut album, 2018's Harder Than Ever, was certified Platinum and reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on 14 July 2023 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Shawn Corey Carter

: Shawn Corey Carter Date of birth : 4 December 1969

: 4 December 1969 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey, is a highly successful rapper, entrepreneur, and record executive. The New York rapper is considered among the most influential hip-hop artists ever. He is the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records. Some of his famous and successful albums include Reasonable Doubt, The Blueprint, The Black Album, and 4:44.

Drake

Drake performs onstage during the "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on 9 December 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: UGC

Real name : Aubrey Drake Graham

: Aubrey Drake Graham Date of birth : 24 October 1986

: 24 October 1986 Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Aubrey Drake Graham has been credited with popularising singing and R&B sensibilities in hip-hop artists. His debut studio album, Thank Me Later, was released in 2010 and was a commercial success. He has since continued to dominate the music charts with subsequent hit albums such as Take Care, Nothing Was the Same and Views.

Rick Ross

Rapper Rick Ross speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on 12 November 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Real name : William Leonard Roberts II

: William Leonard Roberts II Date of birth : 28 January 1976

: 28 January 1976 Place of birth: Clarksdale, Mississippi, United States

Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, gained prominence in 2006 with his debut album Port of Miami, which debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. He has since released several successful albums, including Port of Miami and Teflon Do. The rapper picked up his stage name from drug dealer Freeway Rick Ross.

21 Savage

21 Savage is seen at the private screening of 'Spiral' for 21 Savage and Friends on 12 May 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

: Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph Date of birth : 22 October 1992

: 22 October 1992 Place of birth: Newham University Hospital, London, United Kingdom

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born in London and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. His mother is Heather Carmilla Joseph, and his father is Kevin Cornelius Emmons.

He gained prominence in the music industry with his mixtapes and the release of his debut studio album, Issa Album, in 2017. The rapper got his stage name on his 21st birthday when he survived six gunshots and his friend, Johnny, died in the shootout.

Future

Future performs during day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on 10 September 2021 in London, England. Photo: Burak Cingi

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn

: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Date of birth : 20 November 1983

: 20 November 1983 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, is an acclaimed American rapper and singer known for his distinctive style and prolific output in the hip-hop and trap genres. He is widely considered one of the most influential rappers of his generation due to the sustained popularity of this musical style. He is best known for his hit albums, including DS2 and FUTURE.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice accepts the Best New Artist award onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on 12 September 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Isis Naija Gaston

: Isis Naija Gaston Date of birth : 1 January 2000

: 1 January 2000 Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA

Ice Spice's real name is Isis Naija Gaston. She began her professional music career in 2021 while studying communication at the State University of New York at Purchase. She first came into the spotlight in late 2022 for his song Munch (Feelin' U), which became viral on TikTok. She has since released numerous songs, including Deli and Princess Diana.

DaBaby

Rapper DaBaby performs at the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival on Day 2 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on 29 September 2019 in Oakland, California. Photo: Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Jonathan Lyndale Kirk

: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk Date of birth : 22 December 1991

: 22 December 1991 Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, became famous with his breakout single Suge in 2019, which was featured on his debut studio album Baby on Baby. Some of his other popular tracks include BOP, Rocksta, and Sicko Mode.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrives for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, 12 September 2021. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Jacques Berman Webster II

: Jacques Berman Webster II Date of birth : 30 April 1991

: 30 April 1991 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Travis Scott's real name is Jacques Berman Webster II. He is one of the best rappers in the world. In May 2013, he released his first solo full-length project, a mixtape titled Owl Pharaoh. The rapper adopted his stage name from his late uncle's first name 'Travis' and one of his idols, Kid Cudi, whose first name is Scott.

Eminem

Rapper Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on 13 April 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Marshall Bruce Mathers III

: Marshall Bruce Mathers III Date of birth : 17 October 1972

: 17 October 1972 Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri, USA

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is one of the fastest rappers ever. His parents are Debbie Nelson and Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr. He gained immense fame in the late 1990s with albums such as The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, and The Eminem Show.

Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on 30 October 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Real nam e: Andre Romelle Young

e: Andre Romelle Young Date of birth : 18 February 1965

: 18 February 1965 Place of birth: Compton, California, USA

Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, is an American record producer and rapper who has been in the music industry since 1985. He first gained recognition as a founding member of N.W.A and later achieved massive success as a solo artist with albums including The Chronic and 2001. The rapper adopted the moniker Dr Dre, a mix of his previous alias, Dr J and his first name.

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on 27 May 2021 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Daniel Hernandez

: Daniel Hernandez Date of birth : 8 May 1996

: 8 May 1996 Place of birth: Bushwick, New York, United States

Tekashi 6ix9ine's real name is Daniel Hernandez. He gained attention for his colourful appearance, distinctive tattoos, and aggressive rapping style. He is also known for his hit songs, such as Gummo and FEFE, featuring Nicki Minaj.

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa performs during the Under the Influence of Music Tour at DTE Energy Music Theater on 10 August 2014 in Clarkston, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Cameron Jibril Thomaz

: Cameron Jibril Thomaz Date of birth : 8 September 1987

: 8 September 1987 Place of birth: Minot, North Dakota, United States

Wiz Khalifa's real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz. His parents are Laurence Thomaz and Peachie Wimbush. He rose to prominence with mixtapes like Kush & Orange Juice and achieved mainstream success with hits such as Black and Yellow and the album Rolling Papers.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 25 January 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini

: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini Date of birth : 21 October 1995

: 21 October 1995 Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, known to the hip-hop world as Doja Cat, came into the spotlight for her hit singles such as Mooo!, Say So, and Streets. Her parents are Dumisani Dlamini and Deborah Sawyer. She came onto the scene with a blend of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and electronic music, making waves with her debut Amala.

The world of rap music boasts a myriad of talented artists who have made significant contributions to the genre's evolution. Often, the most popular rappers’ real names are unknown by fans. Most of these rappers go by stage names; some are derived from their name's initials, and others were given to them in the streets. Some are linked to personal experiences.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best rappers. The world of rap is enriched by the presence of exceptional artists who stand out as the best in the game.

Best rappers from worldwide possess impressive skills in delivering rhymes and beats. They have made significant amounts of wealth from their music careers. Discover some of the best rappers you should listen to.

Source: Legit.ng