Rev. Joshua Adams led a special prayer session in Minna for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and President Bola Tinubu ahead of party primaries

The cleric praised the leaders’ contributions to governance, infrastructure, agriculture and youth empowerment while urging peaceful political contests

The United Niger Christian Forum said it would continue organising similar prayer programmes across Niger state

Minna, Niger state - Christian leaders and worshippers in Niger state on Saturday, May 16, gathered in Minna for a special intercessory prayer session led by Rev. Joshua Adams, calling for divine guidance and victory for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of party primaries and the 2027 elections.

The prayer programme, organised by the United Niger Christian Forum, drew Christians from different denominations who said they were praying for peaceful elections, good governance and stability in Nigeria.

Rev. Joshua Adams leads a special prayer session in Minna for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and President Bola Tinubu ahead of party primaries. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

2027: Cleric calls for divine guidance for leaders

Addressing the gathering, Rev. Adams said the session was aimed at seeking God’s direction for leaders at a critical political period.

“Today, we have come together not just as Christians but as concerned citizens who understand that no meaningful progress can be achieved without the hand of God upon our leaders,” Rev. Adams said.

“We stand here to commit Senator Sani Musa 313, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into the mighty hands of the Almighty for wisdom, strength, and victory in all their endeavours.”

The cleric described leadership as a divine responsibility and urged Nigerians to continue praying for leaders regardless of political affiliation.

Rev. Adams praises Sani Musa’s representation

Speaking on Senator Sani Musa, who represents Niger East Senatorial District, Adams commended the lawmaker’s interventions in youth empowerment, education and infrastructure.

“Senator Sani Musa 313 has been a tireless champion for our people,” Rev. Adams continued. “Through his various intervention programmes in skills acquisition, scholarship awards, and rural infrastructure, he has touched thousands of lives.

"We pray that God will crown his efforts with greater success and return him with landslide victory to continue his good works.”

Participants at the event also offered prayers for peaceful primaries across political parties and urged politicians to avoid violence and divisive rhetoric.

Governor Bago’s agricultural reforms highlighted

Rev. Adams also praised Governor Bago’s agricultural policies and infrastructural projects across the state.

“Under Governor Bago’s leadership, Niger state is witnessing a new dawn in agriculture and food security,” he stated.

“His administration’s focus on irrigation farming, mechanisation, and support for farmers has positioned the state as a potential food basket for the nation. We are praying for divine enablement so he can complete his vision of a prosperous and secure Niger state.”

He further pointed to road projects, school renovations and healthcare upgrades as evidence of what he described as the governor’s commitment to development.

“The massive road constructions, school renovations, and hospital upgrades under this administration are testimonies that God is using Governor Bago for a purpose,” Adams added.

“We reject every satanic plan against his government and declare divine protection and success in the forthcoming elections.”

Forum backs peaceful democratic process

On President Tinubu, the cleric said the administration’s economic and security reforms required sustained public support and prayers.

“President Tinubu has shown rare courage in taking difficult but necessary decisions to reposition Nigeria’s economy,” Rev. Adams declared.

“His administration’s focus on security, economic diversification, and infrastructure development across all regions gives us hope for a better Nigeria. We are interceding for sustained wisdom and strength for him to deliver on his promises.”

He also called for peaceful political contests ahead of the elections.

“We believe that leadership is a divine assignment. As we pray for these three leaders, we also pray for peaceful primaries across all political parties.

"Let there be no violence, no rigging, and no manipulation. Let the will of God and the will of the people prevail.”

The forum maintained that its activities were non-partisan and centred on promoting good governance.

“Our prayer is not about party affiliation but about good governance and service to humanity,” Rev. Adams explained.

“Where leaders perform, the people must support them through prayers and at the polls. Senator Sani Musa 313, Governor Bago, and President Tinubu have shown capacity, and we stand with them.”

The cleric concluded by urging residents to sustain prayers for the country and its leaders.

“We shall not relent in interceding for these leaders until victory is fully delivered,” Rev. Adams assured. “Niger state and Nigeria shall rise again through the leadership of these men. The best is yet to come for our dear state and country.”

The forum said it would organise similar prayer sessions across local government areas in Niger state in the coming weeks.

Governor Bago, Senator Sani Musa 313, and President Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa. Photo credit: @Sai_Bago

Source: Twitter

What Nigerians should expect if I win second term - Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu said his administration will deepen ongoing reforms and tackle emerging national challenges if Nigerians grant him a second term in office.

Tinubu spoke at the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, where he defended key economic decisions taken since assuming office and outlined what citizens should expect if re-elected in 2027.

The president said governance requires constant adaptation because global economic realities continue to evolve. He noted that leaders must remain ready to review policies and respond to new challenges at every stage.

Source: Legit.ng