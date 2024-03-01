Bandman Kevo's bio: real name, hometown, net worth, songs

Bandman Kevo is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for numerous hit songs, including How We Do It, Who Is Dat, Hacking, Uber, and So Extra. He is also a social media personality who teaches his fans how to repair their credit, earn passive income, and create wealth.

Bandman Kevo starring at a Bengal tiger (L). The rapper having a good time in Dubai (R).

Bandman Kevo began his musical journey when he was only 17. He released his first single, All Foreign, in 2012. Bandman Kevo’s hometown, real name, musical career, and net worth have become popular topics online as fans want to know all the intriguing details about him.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Ford Popular as Bandman Kevo Gender Male Date of birth 16 February 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 200 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 6 Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $5 million–$6 million Facebook @TheBandmanKevo Instagram @bandmankevo

Bandman Kevo’s bio

Bandman Kevo’s hometown is Chicago, Illinois, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity. The American rapper has a brother named Groovin Gorilla.

What is Bandman's real name? The American rapper’s real name is Kevin Ford. However, many know him as BandMan Kevo.

During a Djvlad YouTube interview, the singer-songwriter revealed that he dropped out of school in 10th grade.

I actually dropped out about 10th grade… I felt like high school was a scam; you know, the stuff that I was learning wasn't benefiting me, none at all in the world in society. It was like a game, like I was learning about people…So I feel like I should start learning things that, um, you know, that can actually get me rich.

How old is Bandman Kevo?

The American rapper is 34 years old as of 2024. He was born on 16 February 1990. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

The American hip-hop artist started showing an interest in singing when he was only seven. Since his debut in the music industry, he has collaborated with prominent rappers, including Soulja Boy, Willgotthejuice, Twista, and Stunt Taylor. Below is a list of some of Bandman Kevo’s songs.

Baller in Me (Remix) [feat. Chief Keef]

(Remix) [feat. Chief Keef] The Sauce

TOR Browser

Nameless

Stop Playing With Me

Uber

Our Land

Can’t Tell Me Nothin

Entitled

Can You Show Me

Alone

Corona Scam

So Extra

Wanna Go

The Sauce

2 Mill

Fresh Out The Gym

Strangers

Finesse God

Purple Rain

Wanna Be

Hacking

So Much Smoke

Methods

What business does Bandman Kevo have?

Top-five facts about Bandman Kevo.

Besides his musical journey, Kevo is a financial advisor who educates people on what they can do to attain financial stability. He has also established his name in the business world and owns several properties in the United States. The rapper has a self-titled app that he uses to share his story and tips on how to achieve financial growth and freedom.

What is Bandman Kevo's net worth in 2024?

According to CAknowledge, Dreamlife24 and EquityAtlas, the American rapper’s net worth ranges between $5 million and $6 million. He makes his income from various endeavours, including music (tours and royalties), streaming platforms, and brand partnerships.

Bandman Kevo’s cars

The American musical artist frequently showcases his car collections on social media. His notable cars include the $1 million Lamborghini, a black Mercedes-AMG G 63 model, a 2023 white Range Rover, a Ferrari, and a 2022 Rolls-Royce white car.

Bandman Kevo’s tattoos

The American rapper has several tattoos, making many want to know what they mean. In 2023, he decided to ink Donald Trump’s face on his leg. Another tattoo that made him a popular topic online is his "White Lives Matter" full leg inking he had in 2022.

Is Bandman Kevo free?

The American rapper was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a massive bank fraud scheme in 2016. The rapper served his 22-month sentence and is now free. However, in 2022, the Hip-Hop artist and his accomplices were accused of allegedly promoting quick money schemes through various channels.

They promised fast cash in return for debit cards and their associated PINs. The deposited checks turned out to be fake, and the group would swiftly withdraw the funds from a different ATM a few hours later. He frequently uses his OnlyFans platform to educate people about his tried and tested tips to succeed in any industry, from music to e-commerce.

How did Bandman Kevo start?

In the aforementioned Djvlad YouTube interview, Badman Kevo claimed that he used to scam people by making fake documents before establishing himself as a rapper.

I was actually working, so I was learning how to make fake documents…I was really learning like mostly a lot of scam stuff. Before I really jumped in what I did was, uh, you know, they got sites for fake high school diplomas and stuff like that, so I started working at a temp agency…I got in with the fake high school diploma. I was working a few factories, like 2 to 300 a week; I was working like crazy, bro. I was like, Man, this can't be…that's when I started scamming.

What is Bandman Kevo’s height?

The American singer and songwriter is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 200 pounds or 80 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Bandman's real name? The American singer and songwriter’s real name is Kevin Ford. How old is Bandman Kevo? He is 34 years old as of 2024. What is Bandman Kevo’s hometown? He hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States. What business does Bandman Kevo have? Besides being a rapper, he is also a financial adviser. What is Bandman Kevo's net worth in 2024? His alleged net worth ranges between $5 million and $6 million. What is Bandman Kevo’s height? He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Bandman Kevo has established his name in the entertainment scene as a prominent rapper. The rapper is also a financial advisor who educates people on attaining financial stability.

