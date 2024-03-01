Bandman Kevo's bio: real name, hometown, net worth, songs
Bandman Kevo is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for numerous hit songs, including How We Do It, Who Is Dat, Hacking, Uber, and So Extra. He is also a social media personality who teaches his fans how to repair their credit, earn passive income, and create wealth.
Bandman Kevo began his musical journey when he was only 17. He released his first single, All Foreign, in 2012. Bandman Kevo’s hometown, real name, musical career, and net worth have become popular topics online as fans want to know all the intriguing details about him.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Kevin Ford
|Popular as
|Bandman Kevo
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|16 February 1990
|Age
|34 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Chicago, Illinois, United States
|Current residence
|Miami, Florida, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’8’’
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in pounds
|200
|Weight in kilograms
|80
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|6
|Profession
|Rapper, singer, songwriter
|Net worth
|$5 million–$6 million
|@TheBandmanKevo
|@bandmankevo
Bandman Kevo’s bio
Bandman Kevo’s hometown is Chicago, Illinois, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity. The American rapper has a brother named Groovin Gorilla.
What is Bandman's real name? The American rapper’s real name is Kevin Ford. However, many know him as BandMan Kevo.
During a Djvlad YouTube interview, the singer-songwriter revealed that he dropped out of school in 10th grade.
I actually dropped out about 10th grade… I felt like high school was a scam; you know, the stuff that I was learning wasn't benefiting me, none at all in the world in society. It was like a game, like I was learning about people…So I feel like I should start learning things that, um, you know, that can actually get me rich.
How old is Bandman Kevo?
The American rapper is 34 years old as of 2024. He was born on 16 February 1990. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Career
The American hip-hop artist started showing an interest in singing when he was only seven. Since his debut in the music industry, he has collaborated with prominent rappers, including Soulja Boy, Willgotthejuice, Twista, and Stunt Taylor. Below is a list of some of Bandman Kevo’s songs.
- Baller in Me (Remix) [feat. Chief Keef]
- The Sauce
- TOR Browser
- Nameless
- Stop Playing With Me
- Uber
- Our Land
- Can’t Tell Me Nothin
- Entitled
- Can You Show Me
- Alone
- Corona Scam
- So Extra
- Wanna Go
- The Sauce
- 2 Mill
- Fresh Out The Gym
- Strangers
- Finesse God
- Purple Rain
- Wanna Be
- Hacking
- So Much Smoke
- Methods
What business does Bandman Kevo have?
Besides his musical journey, Kevo is a financial advisor who educates people on what they can do to attain financial stability. He has also established his name in the business world and owns several properties in the United States. The rapper has a self-titled app that he uses to share his story and tips on how to achieve financial growth and freedom.
What is Bandman Kevo's net worth in 2024?
According to CAknowledge, Dreamlife24 and EquityAtlas, the American rapper’s net worth ranges between $5 million and $6 million. He makes his income from various endeavours, including music (tours and royalties), streaming platforms, and brand partnerships.
Bandman Kevo’s cars
The American musical artist frequently showcases his car collections on social media. His notable cars include the $1 million Lamborghini, a black Mercedes-AMG G 63 model, a 2023 white Range Rover, a Ferrari, and a 2022 Rolls-Royce white car.
Bandman Kevo’s tattoos
The American rapper has several tattoos, making many want to know what they mean. In 2023, he decided to ink Donald Trump’s face on his leg. Another tattoo that made him a popular topic online is his "White Lives Matter" full leg inking he had in 2022.
Is Bandman Kevo free?
The American rapper was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a massive bank fraud scheme in 2016. The rapper served his 22-month sentence and is now free. However, in 2022, the Hip-Hop artist and his accomplices were accused of allegedly promoting quick money schemes through various channels.
They promised fast cash in return for debit cards and their associated PINs. The deposited checks turned out to be fake, and the group would swiftly withdraw the funds from a different ATM a few hours later. He frequently uses his OnlyFans platform to educate people about his tried and tested tips to succeed in any industry, from music to e-commerce.
How did Bandman Kevo start?
In the aforementioned Djvlad YouTube interview, Badman Kevo claimed that he used to scam people by making fake documents before establishing himself as a rapper.
I was actually working, so I was learning how to make fake documents…I was really learning like mostly a lot of scam stuff. Before I really jumped in what I did was, uh, you know, they got sites for fake high school diplomas and stuff like that, so I started working at a temp agency…I got in with the fake high school diploma. I was working a few factories, like 2 to 300 a week; I was working like crazy, bro. I was like, Man, this can't be…that's when I started scamming.
What is Bandman Kevo’s height?
The American singer and songwriter is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 200 pounds or 80 kilograms.
Bandman Kevo has established his name in the entertainment scene as a prominent rapper. The rapper is also a financial advisor who educates people on attaining financial stability.
