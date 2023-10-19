Famous Toms: 20 popular celebrities who share this name

Tom is a popular name owned by most celebrities, from singers and actors to players. These celebrities are known for having great talents and have made a name for themselves in their various fields. If you are a fan of cinema, music or pop culture in general, here are some of the remarkable and famous Toms you've probably encountered.

From (L-R) Tom Bergeron, Tom Holland and Tom Jones. Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Cindy Ord, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Top 20 famous Toms list in the world

Names like Tom are often considered classic and timeless, which means they have a broad and enduring appeal. Tom has remained a popular name over the years. Below is a list of famous people named Tom.

1. Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy attends "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" Launch at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Full name: Edward Thomas Hardy

Edward Thomas Hardy Career: Actor, producer and screenwriter

Actor, producer and screenwriter Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom

Hardy is one of the popular actors named Tom. He has appeared in movies like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Venom. He also appeared in the Sony Pictures Spinoff Spider-Man Homecoming alongside Tom Holland in 2020.

2. Tom Petty

Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs on the main stage on day 2 of The Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport, Isle of Wight. Photo: Samir Hussein

Full name: Thomas Earl Petty

Thomas Earl Petty Career: Musician

Musician Place of birth: Gainesville, Florida, United States

Petty was a musician, singer and songwriter. He was a great vocalist and guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, a prominent band in the 1970s. He had numerous hit songs such as Free Falling, American Girl and Refugees. Tom Petty passed away on 2 October 2017.

3. Tom Holland

Tom Holland is seen on the film set of 'The Crowded Room' TV series in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Full name: Thomas Stanley Holland

Thomas Stanley Holland Career: Actor

Actor Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom

Holland is best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has appeared in films and TV series such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Daily Bugle and The Crowded Room. Tom is regarded as one of the most popular actors of his generation.

4. Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony honouring him at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Full name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. Career: Former American football quarterback

Former American football quarterback Place of birth: San Mateo, California, United States

Brady is one of the popular celebrities named Tom. He has won several Super Bowl Championships and was honoured as one of the best National Football League players ever. For most of his career, he played with the New England Patriots, then later in 2020 moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

5. Tom Felton

Actor Tom Felton attends the opening ceremony for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter. Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

Full name: Thomas Andrew Felton

Thomas Andrew Felton Career: Actor

Actor Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom

Felton is an English actor best known for his roles in television series such as Murder in the First, Feed, and Origin. The talented actor published a memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which covers his acting career within the Harry Potter franchise

6. Tom Jones

British singer Tom Jones performs on stage during Starlite Occident 2023 at Cantera de Nagüeles in Malaga, Spain. Photo: Starlite/Redferns

Full name: Sir Thomas John Woodward

Sir Thomas John Woodward Career: Singer

Singer Place of birth: Treforest, Pontypridd, United Kingdom

Sir Tom Jones is a Welsh singer and actor with a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He is known for his hit songs such as It's Not Unusual, Delilah, and She's a Lady.

7. Tom Ford

Tom Ford attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Full name: Thomas Carlyle Ford

Thomas Carlyle Ford Career: Fashion designer and filmmaker

Fashion designer and filmmaker Place of birth: Austin, Texas

Ford is known for his sophisticated and glamorous designs. His work in the fashion industry as a creative director for Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. He has his eponymous fashion brand, including accessories, clothing, eyewear and fragrances.

8. Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz during the Cocktails at Schwartz & Sandys from the Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper/Bravo

Full name: Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz Career: TV personality

TV personality Place of birth: Woodbury, Minnesota, United States

Schwartz gained recognition for his appearance on the Bravo TV series Vanderpump Rules. He is a reality television personality from America who married his fellow cast member Katie Maloney. Together with his co-stars Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump, they own the restaurant TomTom.

9. Tom Clancy

Author Tom Clancy signs his new book, “Red Rabbit”. Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard

Full name: Thomas Leo Clancy Jr.

Thomas Leo Clancy Jr. Career: Novelist

Novelist Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Clancy is one of the most famous Toms in history. He was a productive and creative American author known for his techno-thriller novels. Some of his popular novels include The Hunt for Red October, The Cardinal of the Kremlin and The Bear and the Dragon. His work often involved espionage, military, and political themes. Clancy died of heart failure on 1 October 2013 at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

10. Tom Green

Comedian/actor Tom Green visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Full name: Michael Thomas Green

Michael Thomas Green Career: Comedian, show host, actor, filmmaker, podcaster, and rapper

Comedian, show host, actor, filmmaker, podcaster, and rapper Place of birth: Pembroke, Canada

Green is known for his controversial and unconventional style of comedy. He gained fame in the 1990s with the Tom Green Live show. He later appeared in movies like Freddy Got Fingered, Road Trip and Shred.

11. Tom Kaulitz

Tom Kaulitz of Tokio Hotel performs at Fabrique in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis

Full name: Tom Kaulitz

Tom Kaulitz Career: Guitarist

Guitarist Place of birth: German

Kaulitz is famous for being a founding member of the band Tokio Hotel alongside his twin brother. Tom has won several awards, including the Music Daily, Love Radio, and Berlin Music Video Awards.

12. Tom Cassell

Full name: Thomas George Cassell

Thomas George Cassell Career: YouTuber and Twitch streamer

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Place of birth: Manchester, United Kingdom

Cassell, also known as Syndicate, is an English YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He is regarded as one of the earlier known gaming personalities. His gaming YouTube channel has over nine million subscribers and 2.1 billion views. His Twitch channel has over three million followers.

13. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/WireImage

Full name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Career: Actor

Actor Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States

Cruise is among the famous actors named Tom. He is also one of the world's highest-paid actors. He is an outspoken advocate for the Church of Scientology, which he credits with helping him overcome dyslexia. His acting credits include Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

14. Tom Rosenthal

Tom Rosenthal attends the Build LDN event with the cast of "The Philantropist" at AOL London in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Full name: Thomas Alan Smith Rosenthal

Thomas Alan Smith Rosenthal Career: Actor, comedian, and writer

Actor, comedian, and writer Place of birth: Hammersmith area of London

Rosenthal is a writer, comedian, and actor from England. He is most recognised for his roles as Jonny Goodman in Friday Night Dinner and Marcus Gallo in Plebs. His early comedic influences were in the TV shows Spaced, Brass Eye, and Da Ali G Show. Tom is a huge Arsenal FC fan.

15. Tom Walker

Tom Walker performs on stage at KOKO in London, England. Photo: C Brandon/Redferns

Full name: Thomas Alexander Walker

Thomas Alexander Walker Career: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Place of birth: Kilsyth, United Kingdom

Walker rose to fame after releasing his single Leave a Light On. His favourite artists while growing up included Ray Charles, Muddy Waters and Paolo Nutini. He is famous for his studio album What a Time to Be Alive.

16. Tom Kenny

Actor Tom Kenny, voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, performs onstage during The Wild Honey Foundation. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name: Thomas James Kenny

Thomas James Kenny Career: Actor, voice artist, comedian

Actor, voice artist, comedian Place of birth: East Syracuse, New York, United States

Tom Kenny is known for providing voices for various animated shows and films. He is the voice behind the iconic character SpongeBob SquarePants in the animated television series. His voice is also in characters in cartoons such as Adventure Time, The Powerful Girls and Rocko's Modern Life.

17. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Full name: Thomas Jeffrey Hanks

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks Career: Actor and filmmaker

Actor and filmmaker Place of birth: Concord, California, United States

Hanks is one of the most famous actors with the name Tom. He is one of the highest-grossing actors in North America. He has been awarded several honours, including the AFI Life Achievement Award, the Kennedy Centre Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

18. Tom Bergeron

Tom Bergeron attends the 3rd Annual Carney Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Full name: Thomas Raymond Bergeron

Thomas Raymond Bergeron Career: Television personality, game show host, comedian, actor

Television personality, game show host, comedian, actor Place of birth: Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States

Tom Bergeron is a host known for his work on various game shows and reality TV shows. He gained recognition for hosting shows such as Breakfast Time, Hollywood Squares and America's Funniest Home Videos. He has also hosted programs like Dancing with the Stars and 60th Primetime Emmy Awards.

19. Tom Scott

Full name: Thomas Scott

Thomas Scott Career: YouTuber and web developer

YouTuber and web developer Place of birth: Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Scott's self-titled YouTube channel features informative films on various subjects such as history, geography, languages, science, and technology. As of this writing, his channels have amassed a huge following of over 6 million subscribers.

20. Tom Chambers

Tom Chambers #24 of the Seattle SuperSonics poses for a photo shoot in 1987 at the Seattle Coliseum in Seattle Washington. Photo: Brian Drake/NBAE

Full name: Thomas Doane Chambers

Thomas Doane Chambers Career: Basketball player

Basketball player Place of birth: Ogden, Utah, United States

Chambers is an American former professional National Basketball Association (NBA) player. He played basketball professionally from 1981 to 1997. The former NBA player was also a two-time All-NBA Second Team member during his career.

The list of famous Toms in the entertainment industry is endless. Each of these Toms has left an indelible mark on their respective areas. While some have retired from their respective careers, others are still actively entertaining their fans.

