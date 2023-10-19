Famous Toms: 20 popular celebrities who share this name
Tom is a popular name owned by most celebrities, from singers and actors to players. These celebrities are known for having great talents and have made a name for themselves in their various fields. If you are a fan of cinema, music or pop culture in general, here are some of the remarkable and famous Toms you've probably encountered.
Tom is a popular name worldwide, and many celebrities bear the name. Mostly, famous Toms are actors and singers, and some are also in sports. Here is a list of celebrities who share the name Tom.
Top 20 famous Toms list in the world
Names like Tom are often considered classic and timeless, which means they have a broad and enduring appeal. Tom has remained a popular name over the years. Below is a list of famous people named Tom.
1. Tom Hardy
- Full name: Edward Thomas Hardy
- Career: Actor, producer and screenwriter
- Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom
Hardy is one of the popular actors named Tom. He has appeared in movies like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Venom. He also appeared in the Sony Pictures Spinoff Spider-Man Homecoming alongside Tom Holland in 2020.
2. Tom Petty
- Full name: Thomas Earl Petty
- Career: Musician
- Place of birth: Gainesville, Florida, United States
Petty was a musician, singer and songwriter. He was a great vocalist and guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, a prominent band in the 1970s. He had numerous hit songs such as Free Falling, American Girl and Refugees. Tom Petty passed away on 2 October 2017.
3. Tom Holland
- Full name: Thomas Stanley Holland
- Career: Actor
- Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom
Holland is best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has appeared in films and TV series such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Daily Bugle and The Crowded Room. Tom is regarded as one of the most popular actors of his generation.
4. Tom Brady
- Full name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.
- Career: Former American football quarterback
- Place of birth: San Mateo, California, United States
Brady is one of the popular celebrities named Tom. He has won several Super Bowl Championships and was honoured as one of the best National Football League players ever. For most of his career, he played with the New England Patriots, then later in 2020 moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5. Tom Felton
- Full name: Thomas Andrew Felton
- Career: Actor
- Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom
Felton is an English actor best known for his roles in television series such as Murder in the First, Feed, and Origin. The talented actor published a memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which covers his acting career within the Harry Potter franchise
6. Tom Jones
- Full name: Sir Thomas John Woodward
- Career: Singer
- Place of birth: Treforest, Pontypridd, United Kingdom
Sir Tom Jones is a Welsh singer and actor with a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He is known for his hit songs such as It's Not Unusual, Delilah, and She's a Lady.
7. Tom Ford
- Full name: Thomas Carlyle Ford
- Career: Fashion designer and filmmaker
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas
Ford is known for his sophisticated and glamorous designs. His work in the fashion industry as a creative director for Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. He has his eponymous fashion brand, including accessories, clothing, eyewear and fragrances.
8. Tom Schwartz
- Full name: Tom Schwartz
- Career: TV personality
- Place of birth: Woodbury, Minnesota, United States
Schwartz gained recognition for his appearance on the Bravo TV series Vanderpump Rules. He is a reality television personality from America who married his fellow cast member Katie Maloney. Together with his co-stars Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump, they own the restaurant TomTom.
9. Tom Clancy
- Full name: Thomas Leo Clancy Jr.
- Career: Novelist
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Clancy is one of the most famous Toms in history. He was a productive and creative American author known for his techno-thriller novels. Some of his popular novels include The Hunt for Red October, The Cardinal of the Kremlin and The Bear and the Dragon. His work often involved espionage, military, and political themes. Clancy died of heart failure on 1 October 2013 at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
10. Tom Green
- Full name: Michael Thomas Green
- Career: Comedian, show host, actor, filmmaker, podcaster, and rapper
- Place of birth: Pembroke, Canada
Green is known for his controversial and unconventional style of comedy. He gained fame in the 1990s with the Tom Green Live show. He later appeared in movies like Freddy Got Fingered, Road Trip and Shred.
11. Tom Kaulitz
- Full name: Tom Kaulitz
- Career: Guitarist
- Place of birth: German
Kaulitz is famous for being a founding member of the band Tokio Hotel alongside his twin brother. Tom has won several awards, including the Music Daily, Love Radio, and Berlin Music Video Awards.
12. Tom Cassell
- Full name: Thomas George Cassell
- Career: YouTuber and Twitch streamer
- Place of birth: Manchester, United Kingdom
Cassell, also known as Syndicate, is an English YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He is regarded as one of the earlier known gaming personalities. His gaming YouTube channel has over nine million subscribers and 2.1 billion views. His Twitch channel has over three million followers.
13. Tom Cruise
- Full name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV
- Career: Actor
- Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States
Cruise is among the famous actors named Tom. He is also one of the world's highest-paid actors. He is an outspoken advocate for the Church of Scientology, which he credits with helping him overcome dyslexia. His acting credits include Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.
14. Tom Rosenthal
- Full name: Thomas Alan Smith Rosenthal
- Career: Actor, comedian, and writer
- Place of birth: Hammersmith area of London
Rosenthal is a writer, comedian, and actor from England. He is most recognised for his roles as Jonny Goodman in Friday Night Dinner and Marcus Gallo in Plebs. His early comedic influences were in the TV shows Spaced, Brass Eye, and Da Ali G Show. Tom is a huge Arsenal FC fan.
15. Tom Walker
- Full name: Thomas Alexander Walker
- Career: Singer-songwriter
- Place of birth: Kilsyth, United Kingdom
Walker rose to fame after releasing his single Leave a Light On. His favourite artists while growing up included Ray Charles, Muddy Waters and Paolo Nutini. He is famous for his studio album What a Time to Be Alive.
16. Tom Kenny
- Full name: Thomas James Kenny
- Career: Actor, voice artist, comedian
- Place of birth: East Syracuse, New York, United States
Tom Kenny is known for providing voices for various animated shows and films. He is the voice behind the iconic character SpongeBob SquarePants in the animated television series. His voice is also in characters in cartoons such as Adventure Time, The Powerful Girls and Rocko's Modern Life.
17. Tom Hanks
- Full name: Thomas Jeffrey Hanks
- Career: Actor and filmmaker
- Place of birth: Concord, California, United States
Hanks is one of the most famous actors with the name Tom. He is one of the highest-grossing actors in North America. He has been awarded several honours, including the AFI Life Achievement Award, the Kennedy Centre Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
18. Tom Bergeron
- Full name: Thomas Raymond Bergeron
- Career: Television personality, game show host, comedian, actor
- Place of birth: Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States
Tom Bergeron is a host known for his work on various game shows and reality TV shows. He gained recognition for hosting shows such as Breakfast Time, Hollywood Squares and America's Funniest Home Videos. He has also hosted programs like Dancing with the Stars and 60th Primetime Emmy Awards.
19. Tom Scott
- Full name: Thomas Scott
- Career: YouTuber and web developer
- Place of birth: Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
Scott's self-titled YouTube channel features informative films on various subjects such as history, geography, languages, science, and technology. As of this writing, his channels have amassed a huge following of over 6 million subscribers.
20. Tom Chambers
- Full name: Thomas Doane Chambers
- Career: Basketball player
- Place of birth: Ogden, Utah, United States
Chambers is an American former professional National Basketball Association (NBA) player. He played basketball professionally from 1981 to 1997. The former NBA player was also a two-time All-NBA Second Team member during his career.
The list of famous Toms in the entertainment industry is endless. Each of these Toms has left an indelible mark on their respective areas. While some have retired from their respective careers, others are still actively entertaining their fans.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the top talented actresses under 20 years old. These young actresses are taking the acting world by storm, and movie fans are excited to see them.
They are talented performers who have won awards for their acting skills and created a reputation for creativity and innovation in acting. Despite being young, they have shown remarkable talents, winning fans worldwide. Find out if your favourite actress is featured on the list.
Source: Legit.ng