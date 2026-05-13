A clinical neurophysiologist who specialises in surgical diagnosis shared the messages she had sent to actor Alex Ekubo before his demise

While sharing the messages online, the UK-based doctor apologised for exposing them and explained her reason for sending them to him

Social media users who came across her post took turns mourning the unexpected and painful demise of the Nollywood star

A clinical neurophysiologist specialising in surgical diagnosis made public the messages she had sent to Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo prior to his death.

She explained that she chose to share the messages while expressing regret for doing so, and outlined why she had reached out to him.

Medical doctor emotional as she recounts messages sent to Alex Ekubo. Photo credit: @Kelechi Love Ezeudensi/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Doctor posts messages sent to Alex Ekubo

Kelechi Love Ezeudensi on Instagram posted the messages shortly after news emerged of the actor’s passing.

She stated that the messages had been sent between February 2025 and the 18th of April that same year.

In her accompanying caption, she reflected on the fragility of life and noted that many individuals endured hidden struggles daily.

The UK-based doctor added that people often turned to social media for brief respite or connection, yet the online environment could be harsh and unforgiving.

Ezeudensi, who works in neurodiagnosis and surgical interventions, wrote that her professional experience had shown her how emotional and psychological distress could affect the brain, mental health and general wellbeing.

She observed that what some dismissed as trolling or public criticism could worsen depression and hopelessness for vulnerable individuals, and in extreme cases contribute to loss of life.

She urged readers to show kindness both online and offline, stressing that those behind screens often carried burdens unseen by others.

The messages she sent to Ekubo showed concern over his prolonged absence from social media.

Medical doctor leaves many teary as she posts messages sent to Alex Ekubo. Photo credit: @Kelechi Love Ezeudensi/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She mentioned that she had noticed he had not posted that year and wondered whether he was well.

She described him as someone whose conduct and public expressions of faith had left an impression on her, and said she admired the way he used his platform to share encouragement and scripture.

She repeatedly checked in on him, wished him well on Father’s Day, and encouraged him not to give up, noting that his work and example had inspired many people, particularly young Africans.

The doctor also remarked that she suspected her messages might be overlooked among the volume of messages he received, but felt compelled to continue sending them.

She expressed hope that his time away from social media was for personal rest or retreat, and praised what she saw as his consistent and responsible public conduct.

Sharing the messages online, she said:

"Sorry to share these, but these are some of the messages I sent to Alex between February 2025 and 18th April this year. Life is incredibly fragile, friends. So many people are fighting silent battles every single day, battles we know nothing about. Sometimes, people show up online seeking a moment of distraction, connection, or solace, yet the online space can be painfully brutal.

"As a professional involved in neurodiagnosis and surgical interventions, I have seen enough to understand how emotional and psychological distress can profoundly affect the brain, mental health, and overall wellbeing (in addition to already-existing battle). What some may dismiss as “just trolling” or “dragging” can push vulnerable individuals deeper into depression, hopelessness, and in tragic cases, even loss of life. Please, let us all be kind to people offline and online. Behind the screen could be a human being carrying burdens we may never see."

Reactions as doctor posts messages sent to Alex Ekubo

Nigerians responded by mourning the actor’s death and reflecting on the kind of life he lived.

Chio_hairs said:

"Just how to bad things happen to good people."

Tzarcosmetics said:

"U are a blessing to ppl, remain blessed."

Celinaavong said:

"I cried reading this. I always go to his profile to see if he made a new post. I read people's comments on his old post asking if he was okay. I used to enjoy his contents with his siblings and I remember when they all went to visit Pete Edochie. This one hit me, his siblings were the first people that came to mind. Rest in peace Alex."

Angelaeguavoen said:

"God bless you! Thank you for all the thoughtful messages."

Grace__olawunmi wrote:

"I hope he saw it."

Mojidasilva_ added:

"Og my God! I got emotional reading your dms to him. I’m a fan of you from this minute. You are such a good person I must confess. Your friends are lucky to have you."

See the post below:

Lady posts heartbreaking chat about Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an alleged chat on the X app following the unexpected news of Alex Ekubo’s reported demise.

She posted the chat online and expressed heartbreak over the actor, who was said to have battled an illness.

Source: Legit.ng