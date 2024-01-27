Aitch's girlfriend history: A timeline of his relationships

Aitch has been making waves in the British hip-hop industry, having released multiple rap songs. As a successful rapper, fans have been curious to know more about his personal life, especially his dating life. Who is Aitch’s girlfriend, and who did he date in the past?

British rapper Aitch poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the BRIT Awards 2023 in London. Photo: Isabel Infantes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, the then-little-known rapper Aitch started his hip-hop career, but today, he is a big name in the British rap scene. While his career is an open book, the same cannot be said about his love life. Here is what Aitch’s relationship history looks like.

Profile summary

Full name Harrison James Armstrong Nickname Aitch Gender Male Date of birth 9 December 1999 Age 24 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Manchester, England, United Kingdom Current residence Manchester, England, United Kingdom Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Father Mike Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School St. Matthew's RC High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Instagram @aitch TikTok @aitch12 Facebook @officialaitch

Who is Aitch?

The rapper, whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong, was born and raised in Moston, Manchester, England. His date of birth is 9 December 1999, and he is 24 years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The singer completed high school at St. Matthew's RC High School. He later joined a college to study sports science but did not complete the course as he decided to pursue music.

Even though his first song came out in 2017, he started gaining traction in the music industry after he released the song Straight Rhymez in 2018. The rapper is signed with Since 93, Northern Quarterz, and Capitol Records. He has released two studio albums, Close to Home (2022) and Lost Files (2023), with numerous songs.

Aitch's girlfriends' history

Who is Aitch’s girlfriend? The Hide N Seek rapper does not seem to have a girlfriend at the time of writing. However, he has been romantically linked with three women in the past. Learn more about the relationships below:

1. Taylor Mullings

Taylor Mullings is a British social media personality and fashion model represented by Nemesis Models and Bridge Models. Her relationship with the rapper reportedly started in 2019, but they kept it low-key.

The former couple seemed to confirm they were an item when Taylor accompanied Aitch to the 2020 BRIT Awards. He later confirmed in an interview he was no longer single. The model and the rapper parted ways, but it is unknown when they ended their romantic relationship.

2. Amelia Dimoldenberg

In March 2022, fans were surprised by the news of Aitch and Amelia as the two seemed to make it public. Amelia is a British comedian and presenter best known for her YouTube web series Chicken Shop Date. The rapper renamed her Amelia Armstrong, giving her his surname.

Are Amelia and Aitch together? Shortly after the revelation, they went quiet about the relationship, leaving people wondering whether it was a PR stunt. During an interview at the 2023 BRIT Awards, the rapper confirmed the relationship was a PR stunt.

3. Lola Thompson

Lola Thompson is an Australia-based model represented by Max Connectors and Above and Beyond Creative Agency. She is also a social media personality with a significant following on Instagram.

Lola Thompson and Aitch’s relationship rumour came to the fore in January 2023 after Lola shared a photo of them in a lift on social media. The rapper put the rumours to rest during an interview at the 2023 BRIT Award when he confirmed his relationship with Lola. He even revealed she had met his parents, who approved of the relationship.

How did Lola and Aitch meet? According to model Lola Thompson, they first interacted on social media after the rapper sent her a direct message. They later met at an event in Australia and hit it off. After dating for approximately ten months, they parted ways in October 2023.

FAQs

What is Aitch famous for? He is well-recognised as a rapper, and some of his popular hits are Straight Rhymez, Close to Home, and Party Round My Place. Where does Aitch come from? His hometown is Manchester, England, United Kingdom. How long did Aitch and Amelia date? Their relationship rumour came up in early 2022. However, the rapper confirmed their relationship was a PR stunt. Are Aitch and Lola Thompson still together? They went their separate ways in October 2023 after being together for about ten months. Who is Aitch’s ex-girlfriend? His immediate ex-girlfriend is Australian model Lola Thompson. He also reportedly dated Amelia Dimoldenberg and Taylor Mullings. Does Aitch have children? The British rap artist is yet to be a father. Is Aitch dating anyone? The Manchester rapper is not in a relationship now.

Who is Aitch’s girlfriend? The British rapper is seemingly single at the moment. He has been romantically linked with three women in the entertainment world, but none of the relationships culminated in marriage.

