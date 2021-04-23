Top 15 richest Yahoo boys in Nigeria: how wealthy are they?

Nigeria and other West African countries are the homes of many richest Yahoo boys. These are well-known people who are fondly referred to as Big Boys. They have no real sources of income, but their wealth baskets keep ballooning. Some of them go to the extent of doing giveaways, and as a result, they have attracted a massive following.

Yahoo boys are undoubtedly wealthy, judging from the kind of lifestyles they project on various social media platforms.

Who are Yahoo boys?

These are usually young men who engage in various forms of online fraud and cybercrime, particularly scams involving email or internet fraud. They aim to deceive individuals or organizations for financial gain.

Top richest Yahoo boys in Nigeria

The Yahoo boys' name is connected to fraudsters who make money through dishonest means on the internet. Below is a list of the richest Yahoo Nigerian boys.

1. Dharmie Richie - $410 million

Dharmie Richie was one of the youngest Yahoo boys in Nigeria. Dharmie Richie's net worth is allegedly $410 million. He was known for owning expensive items he paraded for his followers on social media.

Richi's business is not known despite his flashy lifestyle. At one point, the Nigerian Dubai-based Yahoo boy had a beef with Hushpuppi before his arrest. On 26 February 2022, it was reported that Dharmie had died from depression. Some reports allege that he was killed by his mother.

2. Jowizazaa - $74.6 million

Jowizazaa is one of the richest Yahoo boys in Nigeria. He has no business, although his spending habits are those of billionaires. Jowizazaa's net worth is estimated to be $74.6 million.

3. Ray Hushpuppi - $70 million

Hushpuppi is trendy and very rich and does not hesitate to show off on his Instagram page and other social networks. Ray Hushpuppi's net worth is allegedly $70 million. His real name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas. He is always in the spotlight as pieces of news about him frequently appear on popular Nigerian blogs.

Ray claims to have accumulated his wealth through real estate investing. He calls himself the King of Gucci in Nigeria and is indeed a loyal fan of the brand.

Where is Hushpuppi now?

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates investigators arrested the flamboyant Nigerian influencer for alleged cybercrime alongside his friend Woodberry. The two were accused of diverting coronavirus aid funds to the tune of $35 million.

They were handed over to the FBI agents, who extradited them to the United States. Ray pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

4. Mr. Woodberry - $50 million

Olalekan Jacob Ponle, aka Mr. Woodberry, is one of Dubai's most affluent Nigerian Yahoo boys. Mr. Woodberry's net worth is alleged to be $7.8 million. He was arrested by the Dubai police and pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

He agreed to surrender proceeds of wire fraud to the US government and luxury cars and watches to the foreign government. Olalekan Jacob is currently serving eight years in jail.

5. Obafemi Laborita - $25 million

Obafemi is another rich Lagos Yahoo boy. Obafemi Laborita and his friends are known to drink expensive drinks, earning the name MPU General (Money Pile-up General).

The Ogun State native has invested in Nigeria's real estate and other money-flipping properties. MGU has business across Africa, including Zanzibar and Kenya. Obafemi Laborita's net worth is estimated at $25 million.

6. Investor BJ - $24 million

Investor BJ considers himself the only recognized African representative of this brand in Malaysia. Nigerian singer 9ice mentioned him and some other famous rich guys in his song Living Things. Investor BJ has posted several photos of himself purchasing costly items from the famous brand.

This was a bold challenge to his other opponent, Gucci lover, Hushpuppi. Investor BJ's net worth is alleged to be $24 million.

7. Baddy Oosha - $20 million

Baddy Oosha's real name is Badmus Akeem, and he currently lives in Malaysia. However, his native country is Nigeria. He has worked as an actor with the likes of Toyin Abraham in the past.

Akeem has no recognized company or investment but still makes a lot of money despite his unemployment status. Baddy's net worth is estimated at $20 million, and has numerous properties and assets.

8. Invictus Obi - $15 million

Invictus Obi, whose real name is Mr. Obinwanne Okeke, is another member of the Yahoo boys. He is ranked among the richest Nigerian fraudsters who went from Forbes to fraud.

He was referred to as one of Africa's most outstanding under-30 entrepreneurs by Forbes. He founded Invictus Group, specialising in construction, real estate, renewable energy, agriculture, oil and gas.

The FBI and EFCC exposed his fraudulent schemes on the Dark web. Unlike other Yahoo boys, Obi lived a low-key life before he was arrested. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Okeke specialised in business email compromise. Invictus Obi's net worth is to be worth over $15 million.

9. Ismaila Mompha - $15 million

Ismaila Mompha, aka Mompha Money, is a famous businessman from Lagos who often posts photos of himself holding a lot of money on Instagram. Ismaila Mompha's net worth is estimated at $15.2 million.

He runs his own business in Lagos called Mompha De Change and claims it is his wealth's primary source. However, the main source of the enormous sums of money he flaunts online is unknown.

In 2019, he was apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was accused of money laundering and internet fraud. He was released later that year after meeting the conditions of his bail.

10. Deskid Wayne - $5 million

Even though he is still young, Deskid Wayne's daily and weekly spending causes the highest degree of envy. Deskid Wayne's net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

He attracted a lot of attention when he burned a massive number of dollars and showed off his actions to the fans. His followers also get to admire photos of him with his girlfriend regularly.

11. Shy Boss - $3.6 million

Shy Boss lives a flashy life. He often shows off his expensive cars and expensive houses. He also flies first class and has invested in real estate, construction and forex trade. Shy Boss' net worth is estimated at $3.6 million.

12. Bitcoin Lord - $2 million

Linus Williams Ifejika, famously known as Bitcoin Lord, is yet another rich Yahoo boy from Nigeria. He was arrested in September 2020 with 13 other internet fraudsters.

They specialise in advance fee fraud, identity theft, and relationship scams. Bitcoin Lord is among the wealthiest Nigerian crypto traders and owns the B-Lord Group of Companies. Bitcoin Lord's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

13. Aremo Gucci - $1.2 million

His actions are always closely watched by thousands of his loyal fans. Just like Hushpuppi, Aremo Gucci adores the Gucci brand and never hesitates to show off his accessories and clothes. Aremo Gucci's net worth is allegedly $1.2 million.

14. Opa6ix - $1.2 million

This is another popular rich man who loves spending large sums of money. His real name is Olawasegun Akinola Opaogun.

Like Baddy Oosha, he can boast of being mentioned in several Nigerian musicians' songs, such as Reminisce, 9ice, and Small Doctor. Opa6ix's net worth is estimated at over $1.2 million.

15. King Jide - $1.1 million

King Jide, aka Mayor of Cape Town, is also one of the Nigerian famous Yahoo boys. He lives in South Africa. One of the most impressive stunts he has pulled was spending 5 million Nigeria Naira on 30 Ace of Spades and 1 Dom Perignon at the Cova Lounge in Lagos.

Even though he is filthy rich, nobody knows how he makes his huge sums of money. King Jide's net worth is alleged to be $1.1 million.

Here is a summary table of the top ten richest Yahoo boys in Nigeria.

Rank Name Net worth 1 Dharmie Richie $410 million 2 Jowizazaa $74.6 million 3 Ray Hushpuppi $70 million 4 Mr. Woodberry $50 million 5 Obafemi Laborita $25 million 6 Investor BJ $24 million 7 Baddy Oosha $20 million 8 Invictus Obi $15 million 9 Ismaila Mompha $15 million 10 Deskid Wayne $5 million 11 Shy Boss $3.6 million 12 Bitcoin Lord $2 million 13 Aremo Gucci $1.2 million 14 Opa6ix $1.2 million 15 King Jide $1.1 million

Many rich people in Nigeria may prefer to keep their wealth and businesses a secret. However, the richest Yahoo boys on this list do not hide anything and share the details of their lives on social media. Sometimes their actions seem extravagant and even lead to scandals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

