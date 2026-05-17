2027 Elections: Former Head of State’s Brother Wins House of Reps Ticket
- Adamu Abubakar won the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election for Chanchaga with 30,650 votes
- Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmud secured Lapai APC primary election victory with 8,559 votes
- Professor Yakubu Auna was crowned the winner in Magama/Rijau APC primary election
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Chanchaga, Niger State - Adamu Abubakar, brother to former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.
He emerged winner of the APC House of Representatives primary election for Chanchaga Federal Constituency in Niger State on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
Abubakar polled 30,650 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Nmaa Ahmed, who secured 1,271 votes.
As reported by Daily Trust, the Returning Officer, AbdulMumin Attahiru, added that another contestant, Mr Shuaibu Mairago, scored 311 votes in the exercise
Attahiru announced the results of the primary election conducted across the 11 wards of the constituency.
He declared Abubakar winner of the APC House of Reps primary election.
After announcing the result, he returned Abubakar as the APC candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election.
Similarly, Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmud won the APC primary election with 8,559 votes in Lapai Federal Constituency.
The Returning Officer, Ibrahim Usman, declared Mahmud winner of the contest conducted across the 10 wards of the constituency.
Usman returned Mahmud as the APC candidate for the constituency in the 2027 elections.
He said Sadiqu Mustapha scored 395 votes, while Mahawiya Yusuf polled 247 votes in the election.
Also, Prof. Yakubu Auna emerged winner of the APC primary election for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency.
APC Reps primaries: List of winners, losers emerges
Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrapped up its House of Representatives primaries across Nigeria, producing a mix of victories and defeats.
The exercise, held on May 17, 2026, drew high turnout in many states and was largely peaceful, though protests and disputes were reported in some areas
Prominent figures such as Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudasiru Obasa secured their tickets.
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- Benue Primaries: Enone APC Forum Wants Senate, Reps Aspirants Expelled from Party, Gives Reason
- Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu Secures Return Ticket Amid Governorship Rumour
- Top Lawmaker Reacts After Emerging APC Consensus Candidate for 2027 Election
- 2027 Elections: Tension as Violence Erupts at APC Primary at 2 Popular States
APC releases names of disqualified reps aspirants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its 2027 primary elections across several states.
Ondo and Rivers states recorded the highest number of aspirants marked “not cleared” during the APC screening exercise.
The ruling party did not provide reasons for the disqualification of affected aspirants ahead of the National Assembly primaries.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.