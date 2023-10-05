Who are Rod Wave's kids? Get to know more about his children

Rodarius Marcell Green, best known by his stage name Rode Wave, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He first came into the spotlight in 2019 for his hit single Heart on Ice, which reached number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. Besides his successful music career, Rod Wave is also a father. Find out who Rod Wave’s kids are and how old they are.

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during "The Beautiful Mind Tour" with Rod Wave at State Farm Arena on 1 December 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Rod Wave has been in the music industry since 2016 and has released several albums and hit songs such as Bag, Tomorrow, and Heart Break Hotel. He is known for his strong voice and incorporation of hip-hop and R&B. Apart from being a rap star, he is also a father. Learn more about Rod Wave’s children.

Profile summary

Full name Rodarius Marcell Green Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth St. Petersburg, Florida, United States Current residence St. Petersburg, FL, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 216 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kelsey Dee Coleman Children 2 Education Lakewood High School Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter Instagram @rodwave Facebook @Rod Wave X (Twitter)

Who is Rod Wave?

Rod Wave is a rising rapper, singer and songwriter. He was born on 27 August 1999 in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States. He is an American national of African-American heritage. Rod Wave’s parents divorced while he was in elementary school. He has a brother.

Rod commenced his music career in 2016 after releasing his mixtape Hunger Games Vol.1. He released numerous other mixtapes before he was signed to Alamo Records. He gained public recognition in 2019 after releasing the song Heart on Ice from his mixtape PTSD. Heart on Ice went viral on YouTube and TikTok and peaked at number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper achieved more public recognition for his hit albums, including Ghetto Gospel (2019), Pray 4 Love (2020) and SoulFly, which peaked at number 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his first chart-topping album.

Does Rod Wave have kids?

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his "SoulFly" tour at Coca Cola Roxy on 8 September 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

How many kids does Rod Wave have? The American rapper is a father of twin daughters named Kash and Mocha, born in May 2020 in Florida, United States. They are three years old as of 2023. The rapper prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight as he has not shared much details about his daughters and their mother.

Rod Wave, however, once mentioned them during an interview with The Breakfast Club on 26 March 2021. He revealed that he now prioritizes spending time at home with his family over travelling and touring. That said, the rapper has recently come under fire for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend, and there have been rumours that the two are no longer together.

FAQs

Who is Rod Wave? He is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He rose to stardom in 2019 for his hit single Heart on Ice. Where is Rod Wave from? He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States of America. What is Rod Wave’s age? The singer is 24 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27 August 1999. Who is Rod Wave dating? Rod Wave is currently in a relationship with Kelsey Dee Coleman, but there has been speculation that the two broke up. How many kids does Rod Wave have? The singer-songwriter is a father of two children, twin daughters named Kash and Mocha. Does Rod Wave have a daughter? Yes, he has two daughters who are twins. What is Rod Wave’s height? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Rod Wave is a popular American rapper and singer widely recognised for his strong voice and incorporation of hip-hop and R&B. He is known for his singles Bag, Tomorrow, and Heart Break Hotel. Rod Wave’s kids have won the attention of many people due to their dad’s popularity as an artist. He is a father of twin daughters, Kash and Mocha Green, who were born in 2020.

Legit.ng recently published Paul Swan's biography. Paul Swan is a former college football player, current strength trainer, and front tire carrier for the NASCAR Cup Series 3 team. He was born on 23 August 1990 in Nashotah, Wisconsin, United States and currently resides in North Carolina, United States.

Paul Swan came into the spotlight after appearing in the 2022 American reality TV show Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane. He is also an Instagram influencer. Discover more details about him here.

Source: Legit.ng