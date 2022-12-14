Who are the richest kids in America 2023: top 20 wealthiest children

America has many children from extremely affluent backgrounds, considering the country has over 700 billionaires and 22 million millionaires. Since this article cannot list all children from these tycoons, it only focuses on wealthy children in the limelight. Some have been rich from birth because their parents set up trust Ffnds for them. Meanwhile, others have gradually built themselves with support from their parents. Read on to find out who is the richest kid in America in 2023.

The richest kids in America. Photo: @stormalooo, @ryansworld, @1zackaryarthur, @everleighrose, @likenastya, @zayawade, @suricruise_sc, @iain (modified by author)

All children mentioned in this article have become rich because of their parents. Also, it is inspiring to see them work hard in their respective careers, regardless of the type of families they come from. Because of this, some kids from ordinary families have amassed more wealth than those born into fame and wealth.

Who is the richest kid in America?

Check out the following list of children the world considers the wealthiest in America. The article shares a summary of their sources of income, careers their parents are involved in, and other essential details you should know about these children:

1. Blue Ivy Carter - $800 million

Blue Ivy Carter wearing long black braids. Photo: @blueivy.carter (modified by author)

Full name: Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter Net worth: $800 million

$800 million Career: Singer and brand ambassador

Singer and brand ambassador Mother: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles (American singer, songwriter, and businesswoman)

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles (American singer, songwriter, and businesswoman) Father: Shawn Corey Carter (Jay-Z) (American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur)

Shawn Corey Carter (Jay-Z) (American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur) Birthdate: January 7th, 2012

January 7th, 2012 Age: 11 years (as of 2023)

11 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York City, USA

Blue Ivy Carter's net worth of around $800 million makes her one of the richest celebrity kids in the world. Her net worth is independent of her parent's net worth. She earns over $37 million annual income through her singing career.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are among the most influential music artists, selling millions of records worldwide. The couple has significantly contributed to their daughter's successful singing career.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's combined net worth of $2.5 billion makes all their kids — daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi and son Sir — multimillionaires if they were to inherit this fortune equally. Each child would get at least $800 million.

2. Stormi Webster - $570 million

Stormi Webster holding a toy and wearing a pink dress. Photo: @stormalooo (modified by author)

Full name: Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster Net worth: $570 million

$570 million Source of wealth: Business investments

Business investments Mother: Kylie Kristen Jenner (American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman)

Kylie Kristen Jenner (American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman) Father: Travis Scott (American rapper, singer, and record producer)

Travis Scott (American rapper, singer, and record producer) Birthdate: February 1st, 2018

February 1st, 2018 Age: 5 years (as of 2023)

5 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Stormi Webster's net worth is about $570 million. Her mother has filed several trademarks under the girl's name so that she can follow in her businesswoman footsteps when she's older. For this reason, Kylie and Scott's daughter earns around $30 million annually through her Trust Fund, endorsements, and merchandise sales.

Kylie and Travis Scott are among the wealthiest celebrities in America. Travis' net worth is $80 million, while Kylie's net worth is $700 million. If Stormi and her brother, Wolf Webster, were to inherit this wealth equally, each would receive $390 million.

3. North West - $375 million

North West takes pictures with her mum, Kim Kardashian. Photo: @norisblackbook (modified by author)

Full name: North West

North West Net worth: $375 million

$375 million Source of wealth: Business investments

Business investments Parents: Kimberly Noel Kardashian (American TV personality, entrepreneur, model, and actress)

Kimberly Noel Kardashian (American TV personality, entrepreneur, model, and actress) Father: Ye ( American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer)

Ye ( American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer) Birthdate: June 15th, 2013

June 15th, 2013 Age: 10 years (as of 2023)

10 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

North West's net worth of about $375 million makes her one of America's wealthiest children. All the credit goes to her parents for building the girl's brand since birth. Also, they created a Trust Fund immediately after she was born and transferred over $280 million in assets into it.

Since Ye (Kanye West) and Kim Kardashian envision their daughter becoming a businesswoman, Kim has trademarked four businesses in North West's name. These trademarks are for enterprises offering advertisement services and selling toys and skincare products like skin moisturizers, creams, lotions, cleansers, and serums.

On top of that, North West's acting career is also doing well. She has been featured in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023), Dish Nation (2011), and Kanye West: Closed on Sunday (2019).

Even though Ye dropped off the billionaires list, he is still a multimillionaire with a $400 million net worth. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Kim, has a $1.7 billion net worth.

If the two were to combine their fortunes and distribute the wealth equally among their four children — daughters North and Chicago & sons Saint and Psalm — each child would receive at least $525 million.

4. Ryan Kaji - $100 million

Ryan Kaji in a martial arts uniform and casual outfits. Photo: @ryansworld (modified by author)

Full name: Ryan Guan Houston

Ryan Guan Houston Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Career: YouTuber

YouTuber Mother: Loann Kaji (Vietnamese, a teacher in the US)

Loann Kaji (Vietnamese, a teacher in the US) Father: Shion Kaji (Japanese, an engineer in the US)

Shion Kaji (Japanese, an engineer in the US) Birthdate: October 6th, 2011

October 6th, 2011 Age: 12 years (as of 2023)

12 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Texas, USA

Ryan Kaji's net worth is around $100 million. He is among the most popular and richest child YouTubers in America. His channel, Ryan’s World, features his mother, father, and twin sisters. It has 35.7 million subscribers and over 55 billion views as of this writing.

Ryan makes approximately $30 million per year from his YouTube videos. He posts diverse content like toy reviews, fun games, science experiments, music videos, skits, challenges, and DIY arts and crafts.

5. Vivienne Marcheline and Knox León - $42 million

Shiloh, Zahara. Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, Maddox, and Knox (L-R) attend the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27th, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Full names: Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Knox León Jolie-Pitt

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Knox León Jolie-Pitt Net worth: $42 million

$42 million Source of wealth: Trust Fund

Trust Fund Mother: Angelina Jolie (American actress, filmmaker and humanitarian)

Angelina Jolie (American actress, filmmaker and humanitarian) Father: William Bradley Pitt (American actor and film producer)

William Bradley Pitt (American actor and film producer) Birthdate: July 12th, 2008

July 12th, 2008 Age: 15 years (as of 2023)

15 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pit's twins, Vivienne and Knox León, are their only biological children. Moreover, the two share four adopted kids: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Pax Jolie-Pitt.

After divorcing actress Angelina Jolie, actor Brad set up a $250 million Trust Fund for the six children. Each child has around $41.67 million ($42 million) in the Trust Fund.

Actress Angelina Jolie is worth $120 million. On the other hand, the fortune her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, has obtained is approximately worth $400 million. If they combined their wealth and split it equally among their six children, each would get almost $86.67 million. If you add this amount to their shares in the Trust fund, each child will have over $120 million.

6. Like Nastya - $20 million

Like Nastya in white and green dresses. Photo: @likenastya (modified by author)

Full name: Anastasia Sergeyevna Radzinskaya

Anastasia Sergeyevna Radzinskaya Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Career: YouTuber

YouTuber Mother: Anna (Businesswoman - owned a bridal salon in Krasnodar)

Anna (Businesswoman - owned a bridal salon in Krasnodar) Father: Sergey (Businessman - had a small construction company in Krasnodar)

Sergey (Businessman - had a small construction company in Krasnodar) Birthdate: January 27th, 2014

January 27th, 2014 Age: 9 years (as of 2023)

9 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Anastasia Radzinskaya (alias Like Nastya) has a net worth of about $20 million. She is a Russian-American YouTuber based in Miami, Florida, United States. Before the family moved to the U.S. in 2018, they lived in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

Like Nastya's YouTube channel has 108 million subscribers and over 93 billion views as of this writing. Her content helps children to explore the world and learn about songs, numbers, nature, colors, shapes, animals, and the importance of eating healthy food, washing hands, being a good friend, and more.

7. Brooklynn Prince - $18 million

Brooklynn Prince looks good with long brunette hair. Photo: @thebrooklynnkimberly (modified by author)

Full name: Brooklynn Prince

Brooklynn Prince Net worth: $18 million

$18 million Career: Actress

Actress Father: Justin L. Prince

Justin L. Prince Mother: Courtney Prince (American acting coach)

Courtney Prince (American acting coach) Birthdate: May 4th, 2010

May 4th, 2010 Age: 13 years (as of 2023)

13 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Winter Springs, Florida, USA

American child actress Brooklynn Prince has an $18 million net worth. She is widely known for her critically acclaimed role in the 2017 film The Florida Project, which earned her a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Young Actor/Actress. Brooklynn has also starred in the horror film The Turning and the Home Before Dark series.

8. Isabella Rice - $16 million

Isabella Rice looks beautiful with long brown hair. Photo: @isabellakai (modified by author)

Full name: Isabella Kai Rice

Isabella Kai Rice Net worth: $16 million

$16 million Career: Actress

Actress Mother: Erin

Erin Birthdate: September 13th, 2006

September 13th, 2006 Age: 17 years (as of 2023)

17 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Isabella Rice has amassed a fortune worth around $16 million from her acting career. The American former child actress is best known for her role as young Alison DiLaurentis in the Pretty Little Liars series and Sarah Compton in True Blood. She also portrayed Lily in the female-centric thriller film Unforgettable (2017).

9. Evan Moana - $12 million

Evan Moana in official and casual attire. Photo: @EvanTubeHD (modified by author)

Full name: Evan Moana

Evan Moana Net worth: $12 million

$12 million Career: YouTuber

YouTuber Father: Jared (Self-employed American filmmaker)

Jared (Self-employed American filmmaker) Mother: Alisa (American elementary school teacher)

Alisa (American elementary school teacher) Birthdate : December 1st, 2005

: December 1st, 2005 Age: 17 years (as of October 2023)

17 years (as of October 2023) Place of birth: Pennsylvania, USA

Evan Moana is another wealthy American teen YouTuber. Many know him as EvanTubeHD. His net worth is approximately $12 million.

Moana often features his sister, Jillian, his father, Jared (alias DaddyTube), and his mother, Alisa (alias MommyTube), on his channel, which has 7.02 million subscribers and over 4.5 billion views. His primary content is reviewing toys and doing fun science experiments.

Evan's mum is a YouTuber and elementary school teacher. Meanwhile, his dad is a filmmaker and often helps Evan create content for YouTube. On top of that, Jared has a channel named DTsings and is known for participating in producing The Fixits (2016), Jillian’s Mystery Craft Box by Pocket.watch (2020), and Neon Arcade (2015).

10. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons - $6 million

Aubrey Anderson looks stunning in untied hair and a ponytail hairstyle. Photo: @aubreyandersonemmons (modified by author)

Full name: Aubrey Frances Anderson-Emmons

Aubrey Frances Anderson-Emmons Net worth: $ 6 million

6 million Career: Actress

Actress Father: Kent Emmons (American media entrepreneur)

Kent Emmons (American media entrepreneur) Mother: Amy Anderson (American comedian, actor, and writer)

Amy Anderson (American comedian, actor, and writer) Birthdate: June 6th, 2007

June 6th, 2007 Age: 16 years (as of 2023)

16 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, USA

American child actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is worth around $6 million. She is known for acting as Lily Tucker-Pritchett on ABC's Modern Family series. The actress was the youngest Asian-American child star on the red carpet at the 2012 and 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards.

11. Iain Armitage - $6 million

Iain Armitage wearing caps outdoors. Photo: @iain (modified by author)

Full name: Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage Net worth: $6 million

$6 million Career: Actor

Actor Father: Euan Douglas George Morton (Scottish actor and singer)

Euan Douglas George Morton (Scottish actor and singer) Mother: Lee Armitage (American theater producer)

Lee Armitage (American theater producer) Birthdate: July 15th, 2008

July 15th, 2008 Age: 15 years (as of 2023)

15 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, USA

American child actor Iain Armitage has a net worth of about $6 million. Many know him as the boy who plays the role of young Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory and Ziggy Chapman in Big Little Lies. Iain also provided the voice for young Shaggy Rogers in Scoob! (2020), and the police puppy Chase in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

How much does Iain Armitage earn per episode?

Young Sheldon Cooper earns around $30,000 to $32,500 per episode from The Big Bang Theory series.

Many are unaware that Iain comes from a wealthy background. His maternal grandfather is the former US Deputy Secretary of State, Richard Lee Armitage.

12. Zackary Arthur - $5 million

Zackary Arthur looks good with curly hair. Photo: @1zackaryarthur (modified by author)

Full name: Zackary Arthur Herrera

Zackary Arthur Herrera Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Career: Actor

Actor Mother: Marci Richmond (American singer and actress)

Marci Richmond (American singer and actress) Birthdate: September 12th, 2006

September 12th, 2006 Age: 17 years (as of 2023)

17 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

American teen actor Zackary Arthur has a $5 million net worth. He portrayed the lead role of Jake Wheeler in Chucky — a television continuation of the Child's Play film franchise. The role earned him a nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Network or Cable Television Series.

13. Mila Stauffer - $5 million

Mila Stauffer strikes cute poses for the camera. Photo: @milastauffer (modified by author)

Full name: Mila Stauffer

Mila Stauffer Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Career: YouTuber

YouTuber Mother: Katie Stauffer (American photographer and Instagram celebrity)

Katie Stauffer (American photographer and Instagram celebrity) Father: Charles Stauffer (American Instagrammer and photographer)

Charles Stauffer (American Instagrammer and photographer) Birthdate: October 31st, 2014

October 31st, 2014 Age: 9 years (as of 2023)

9 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Arizona, USA

Mila Stauffer has amassed a fortune worth around $5 million from her YouTube career. The girl gained fame alongside her parents and siblings on her mother's Instagram account. Mila and her twin sister, Emma, would dance and answer questions from followers. The Mila & Emma YouTube channel has 283K subscribers and over 13 million views.

14. Abby Ryder Fortson - $5 million

Abby Ryder Fortson wearing a white suit and blue jacket. Photo: @abbyryderfortson (modified by author)

Full name: Abby Ryder Fortson

Abby Ryder Fortson Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Career: Actress

Actress Father: John Fortson (American writer, director and actor)

John Fortson (American writer, director and actor) Mother: Christie Lynn Smith (American actress)

Christie Lynn Smith (American actress) Birthdate: March 14th, 2008

March 14th, 2008 Age: 15 years (as of 2023)

15 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Burbank, California, USA

Abby Ryder's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. The American teen actress played Ella Novak in Transparent, Harper Weil in The Whispers, Sophie Pierson in Togetherness, Cassie Lang in Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), and Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. (2023).

15. Asher Blinkoff - $5 million

Young Asher Blinkoff wearing T-shirts. Photo: @asherblinkoff (modified by author)

Full name: Asher Blinkoff

Asher Blinkoff Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Career: Voice actor

Voice actor Father: Saul Blinkoff (American film director, animator, and voice actor)

Saul Blinkoff (American film director, animator, and voice actor) Mother: Marion Blinkoff

Marion Blinkoff Birthdate: November 23rd, 2008

November 23rd, 2008 Age: 14 years (as of October 2023)

14 years (as of October 2023) Place of birth: Burbank, California, USA

American teen voice actor Asher Blinkoff has a $5 million net worth. He is best known for his role as Dennis in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise. Asher has also voiced in films like The Jungle Book and Sing 2.

16. Everleigh Rose - $2 million

Everleigh Rose wearing red and green outfits. Photo: @everleighrose (modified by author)

Full name: Everleigh Rose Smith-Soutas

Everleigh Rose Smith-Soutas Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Career: YouTuber

YouTuber Father: Tommy Smith (died in 2022)

Tommy Smith (died in 2022) Mother: Savannah "Sav" Rose LaBrant (American fashion blogger, photographer, and influencer)

Savannah "Sav" Rose LaBrant (American fashion blogger, photographer, and influencer) Stepdad: Cole LaBrant (American actor)

Cole LaBrant (American actor) Birthdate: December 14th, 2012

December 14th, 2012 Age: 12 years (as of 2023)

12 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Orange County, California

Everleigh Rose is another rich kid in America with a fortune worth about $2 million. The girl makes her money from YouTube. Her channel has 3.97 million subscribers and over 752 million views as of this writing.

Actor Cole LaBrant has been her stepdad since she was three years old. He is known for his roles in Sanders Shorts (2013), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - The Trailer Rescue (2017), and Dhar Mann Studios Behind the Scenes Channel (2021).

17. Mckenna Grace - $2 million

Mckenna Grace in a black dress and carrying a dog. Photo: @mckennagraceful (modified by author)

Full name: Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Career: Actress

Actress Father: Ross Burge (American orthopedic surgeon)

Ross Burge (American orthopedic surgeon) Mother: Crystal Grace (American medical sales representative)

Crystal Grace (American medical sales representative) Birthdate: June 25th, 2006

June 25th, 2006 Age: 17 years (as of 2023)

17 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Grapevine, Texas, USA

American actress Mckenna Grace has a $2 million net worth. She began acting professionally at age five and is known for starring in several T.V. shows and movies. Her earliest roles included Faith Newman in The Young and the Restless soap opera and Jasmine Bernstein in the Disney XD sitcom Crash & Bernstein.

Other popular films Mckenna has been featured in are Gifted (2017), Amityville: The Awakening (2017), The Bad Seed (2018), Troop Zero (2019), Annabelle Comes Home (2019), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), and Malignant (2021).

18. Zaya Wade - $1.5 million

Zaya Wade in untied hair and a ponytail hairstyle. Photo: @zayawade (modified by author)

Full name: Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade

Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Career: Model and social media influencer

Model and social media influencer Father: Dwyane Wade (American former professional basketball player)

Dwyane Wade (American former professional basketball player) Mother: Dr. Siohvaughn Funches (American lawyer, author, activist, and entrepreneur)

Dr. Siohvaughn Funches (American lawyer, author, activist, and entrepreneur) Birthdate: May 29th, 2007

May 29th, 2007 Age: 16 years (as of 2023)

16 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Zaya Wade's net worth is approximately $1.5 million. She is a fashion model and social media influencer. In the fall of 2022, Zaya modeled for Tiffany & Co.'s new all-gender bracelets.

Many also know Zaya for being the daughter of former NBA player Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife, advocate Siohvaughn Funches. The teen dropped her birth name, Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, and a Los Angeles County judge has granted her current official name, Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

Zaya's father, Dwyane Wade, is worth $170 million, while her step-mum actress Gabrielle Union has a net worth of around $40 million. The couple has a daughter named Kaavia James. Wade has two more children, Zaire and Xavier.

19. Jillian and Addie - $1.36 million

Addie and Jillian (L-R) take a picture outdoors. Photo: @babyteeth4 (modified by author)

Full names: Jillian McLaughlin and Adelaide "Addie" McLaughlin

Jillian McLaughlin and Adelaide "Addie" McLaughlin Net worth: $1.36 million

$1.36 million Careers: YouTubers

YouTubers Father: Bob McLaughlin

Bob McLaughlin Mother: Tommie McLaughlin

Tommie McLaughlin Birthdates: Jillian (September 21st, 2005), Addie (December 6th, 2007)

Jillian (September 21st, 2005), Addie (December 6th, 2007) Ages: Jillian (18 years as of October of 2023), Addie (15 years as of October of 2023)

Jillian (18 years as of October of 2023), Addie (15 years as of October of 2023) Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

YouTube channel Jillian and Addie (formerly Babyteeth4) features two teenage sisters starring in mysteries, spooky skits, and epic mini-movies, all aimed at teens and older viewers. The channel has 2.69 million subscribers and over a billion views as of this writing.

The sisters have achieved a combined net worth of around $1.36 million. Their parents, Bob and Tommie McLaughlin, serve as the channel's managers and producers and perform other behind-the-scenes roles.

20. Suri Cruise - $1 million

Suri Cruise in beige and white attire. Photo: @suricruise_sc (modified by author)

Full name: Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise Father: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV (American actor)

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV (American actor) Mother: Kate Noelle Holmes (American actress)

Kate Noelle Holmes (American actress) Birthdate: April 18th, 2006

April 18th, 2006 Age: 17 years (as of 2023)

17 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, USA

Actress Suri Cruise is worth around $1 million. She has been featured in numerous movies, including Alone Together (2022), Rare Objects (2023), and The Insider (2004). Many also know Suri through her celebrity parents, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has a $600 million net worth, while his ex-wife, actress American Katie Holmes, is worth $25 million. Suri is her parents' only child but the youngest among his dad's kids. Tom Cruise has two kids — son Connor Cruise and daughter Isabella 'Bella' Cruise — with his other former wife, Nicole Kidman.

Who are the top 10 richest kids in the U.S. as of 2023?

Most of America's wealthiest children are kids of influential celebrities. These children and the few rich kids from ordinary families build their careers with help from their parents. The 10 richest American kids are:

Blue Ivy Carter - $800 million

Stormi Webster - $570 million

North West - $375 million

Ryan Kaji - $100 million

Vivienne Marcheline and Knox León - $42 million

Like Nastya - $20 million

Brooklynn Prince - $18 million

Isabella Rice - $16 million

Evan Moana - $12 million

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons - $6 million

How old is the richest kid in America?

Blue Ivy Carter (born on January 7th, 2012) is 11 years old as of 2023. She is considered the wealthiest child in America, with an $800 million net worth as of 2023. Her earnings come from her singing career, backed by her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Who is considered to be the richest child ever?

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge of the British royal family is the wealthiest kid ever, with a $5 billion net worth. The girl and her mum, Kate Middleton, have been credited with driving consumer demand for specific brands and products and are seen as a valuable marketing tool for companies. For this reason, Charlotte's clothing and accessories, such as shoes and dresses, often sell out quickly after they are identified and made available to the public.

Blue Ivy Carter is considered the richest kid in America. Like most wealthy children on this list, her parents are securing her financial future by teaching her how to make money instead of handing her everything on a silver platter. Any parent can learn a lot from what these parents are doing for their kids.

Legit.ng published an article about the world's richest black woman. Black women are a formidable force to be reckoned with. They have been able to fund charities that benefit themselves and their communities as their wealth and influence have grown.

The world's wealthiest black women are influential in politics, the media, business, and sports. In an era where inequality persists on all levels, these women are forging their paths to success while breaking gender barriers.

