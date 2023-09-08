Biggest stadium in the world: Top 10 largest arenas on earth

If you are a sports enthusiast, you know nothing beats the experience of being at a fully packed stadium cheering your favourite team. Clubs and countries have heavily invested in stadiums to allow fans to show up and support their teams. Which is the biggest stadium in the world? The arenas have different sizes and facilities that make them unique.

From sporting events to live concerts, stadiums are the ideal places where large crowds can gather for an activity. Modern arena designs do not only focus on capacity but also incorporate features that enhance occupants' experience. Which is the biggest stadium in the world, and where is it located?

10 biggest stadiums in the world

Have you ever wondered how many people the largest stadium in the world can accommodate? Seating capacity is a critical determinant in establishing an arena's size. Here are the biggest stadiums worldwide, starting with one with the highest seat capacity.

1. Narendra Modi Stadium

Fireworks explode over the Narendra Modi Stadium at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match. Photo: SAM PANTHAKY

Seating capacity : 132,000

: 132,000 Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

The stadium was formerly known as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium before being renamed Narendra Modi Stadium. It is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and its construction was completed in 1983. Narendra Modi Stadium has had multiple modifications, including doubling its initial seating capacity to its current 132,000 seating capacity.

The arena hosted the Namaste Trump tour on 25 February 2020, when former US president Donald Trump visited India. The stadium hosted the 2011 Cricket World Cup. It is also the second stadium to host maximum ODI matches when it hosted 23 ODI matches.

2. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium

Mayday stadium by night, Pyongyang, North Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: Eric Lafforgue

Seating capacity : 114,000

: 114,000 Location: Pyongyang, North Korea

The arena is on Rungrado Islet in the Taedong River, Pyongyang, North Korea. Its construction was completed in 1989 and was inaugurated on 1 May the same year. Therefore, its name comes from its location and the day it was inaugurated. It is also considered the biggest stadium in the world by area, covering approximately 20.7 hectares.

Even though it has a 114,000-seat capacity, it recorded attendance of up to 190,000 in 1995 when it hosted a wrestling event. The arena serves as a venue for various activities, with sporting events being the majority. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium is famous for hosting Arirang, the sport with the largest number of participants recognised by the Guinness World Record.

3. Michigan Stadium

Aerial view of Michigan Stadium undergoing major renovations and expansion in Ann Arbor, MI. Photo: Icon Sports Wire

Seating capacity : 107,601

: 107,601 Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States

Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Michigan Stadium is the largest in the United States, with a seating capacity of 107,601. It is nicknamed The Big House and previously had a seating capacity of 72,000 when it was built in 1972. In some events, the arena has recorded an attendance way above its official capacity.

The arena is home to the University of Michigan Wolverines and is majorly used for hosting college football games. The arena hosted the 2014 International Champions Cup and the 2014 NHL Winter Classic.

4. Beaver Stadium

A general view of the field before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Seating capacity : 106,572

: 106,572 Location: State College, Pennsylvania, United States

Beaver Stadium gets its name from James A. Beaver, a former governor of Pennsylvania. The arena was launched in 1960 and has undergone multiple renovations and expansions, significantly changing its image. Located in State College, Pennsylvania, it is the second-largest stadium in the United States, with a seating capacity of 106,572.

The arena hosts numerous sporting and non-sporting events but is famous for college football games. Occasionally, it records above-official capacity attendance, such as in September 2018, when 110,889 people occupied it.

5. Ohio Stadium

The Ohio State Buckeyes run between the Ohio State Marching Band as they take the field before their game against the Miami (OH) Redhawks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: David Maxwell

Seating capacity : 102,780

: 102,780 Location: Columbus, Ohio, United States

Ohio Stadium is in Columbus, Ohio, United States, and belongs to the Ohio State University. It is designed as a horseshoe, earning its nickname The Horseshow. It was open for use in 1922 with a seating capacity of 66,210, and after multiple expansions, its capacity is 102,780.

The arena is the home of the Ohio State University Buckeyes. It is one of the major grounds for holding college football games. Occasionally, its attendance exceeds its official capacity. Initially, it was used for athletics and soccer events, but lately, it does not host athletics.

6. Kyle Field

A general view of the stadium before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

Seating capacity : 102,733

: 102,733 Location: College Station, Texas, United States

Nicknamed Home of the 12th Man, Kyle Field is in College Station, Texas, United States. It was built in 1927 and has an official seating capacity of 102,733. It is the sixth-largest stadium in the world and the fourth-largest in the United States.

The arena hosts several activities but is popular with . It is the home ground of Texas A&M University Aggies. In October 2014, the venue recorded the highest-ever attendance of 110,633 for the Texas A&M University Aggies vs. Ole Miss match.

7. Tiger Stadium

A general view of Tiger Stadium from the outfield seats as the Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Rich Pilling

Seating capacity : 102,321

: 102,321 Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States

Tiger Stadium is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States, with an official seating capacity of 102,321. It hosts American football games and is famous as Death Valley due to its intimidating atmosphere, making it difficult for visiting teams to win. The seventh-largest arena worldwide had an original capacity of 12,000; after modification, it attained its current capacity.

What events take place at Tiger Stadium? It mainly hosts college football games, with Louisiana State University Tigers being the home team. Attendance has exceeded its official capacity a few times, reaching over 100 thousand. It famously hosted the first National Championship for High School football in 1938 and the 1974 and 1975 NCAA Division II Grantland Rice Bowl.

8. Neyland Stadium

Fans pack the stands to support their teams as the Mississippi Rebels face the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo: Doug Pensinger

Seating capacity : 101,915

: 101,915 Location: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

Neyland Stadium was named after the former legendary football coach of the University of Tennessee, Robert Neyland. It is located in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States, with a seating capacity of 101,915. It is one of the few arenas that has undergone modifications to reduce its capacity from 104,079.

It is also mainly used for college football games, serving as home ground for the University of Tennessee Volunteers. In a match played at the arena in September 2014, attendance reached an all-time high at 109,061. Billy Graham’s 1970 crusade is one of the major non-sporting events held at the arena.

9. Bryant–Denny Stadium

Overall view of Bryant-Denny Stadium before Alabama vs Arkansas State game. Photo: Kevin Liles

Seating capacity: 101,821

101,821 Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States

Bryant-Denny Stadium is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States, with a seating capacity of 101,821. It was formerly Denny Stadium, named after former president of the University of Alabama, George H. Denny. However, in 1975, the name was modified to include Bryant, a legendary coach at the university.

10. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

A general view of play between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Seating capacity : 100,119

: 100,119 Location: Austin, Texas, United States

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is sometimes called the DKR. It comes in the ninth position in the list of largest stadiums in the world, with a seating capacity of 100,119. The DKR is located in Austin, Texas, United States and opened in 1924. The arena derives its name from the legendary football coach Darrell K. Royal and the Texans who perished in World War I.

Its original capacity was 27,000 in 1924, and after multiple expansions, it attained its current capacity. It is another American arena that hosts college football games and is home to the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns. It is the annual Austin Bowl game venue and has held other major events, such as the 1974 music concert.

FAQs

Which is the biggest football stadium in the world? The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium is the biggest football stadium worldwide, with a seating capacity of 114,000. Which is the biggest stadium in Europe? The Camp Nou stadium, belonging to the Barcelona football club in Spain, is the biggest in Europe. Which is the biggest stadium in Africa? First National Bank Stadium in South Africa is the biggest stadium in Africa, with a capacity of 94,736. What is the seating capacity of The Camp Nou stadium? The arena has a seating capacity of 99,354. Which country has many large stadiums in the world? The United States of America has the biggest stadiums in the world. What is the capacity of the biggest stadium in the world? Narendra Modi Stadium’s capacity is 132,000. Which country has the biggest stadium? India has the biggest arena in the world, Narendra Modi Stadium.

Which is the biggest stadium in the world? Many countries are investing in stadiums, aiming to host major world tournaments in the future. While new arenas are being built, old ones are modified and expanded, resulting in changes in their capacities.

