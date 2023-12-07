33 most popular rappers right now: biggest names in the industry

The hip-hop music industry has seen a tremendous increase in artists and rap styles over the past two decades. Artists desire to be unique in their style, eventually making it their identity. Meet the most popular rappers right now who are making great waves in the hip-hop industry.

Lola Brook Key Glock and Cardi B are among the most popular rappers right now. Photo: @lola.brooke, @keyglock, @iamcardib on Instagram (modified by author)

Many hip-hop fans are curious about the top rappers right now. Below is a compilation of the top hip-hop stars you should listen to. These artists have released multiple award-winning tracks and albums in their music careers.

Most popular rappers right now

Rap now rules the charts, top songs and TikTok, which is why phenomenal rappers join the scene daily. But who are the biggest rappers right now?

We used data from music charts such as Billboard Hot 100 and any other publicly available data, like Spotify. Here is a list of some of the famous rappers worldwide. Note that the list is not in any particular order.

Baby Keem

Baby Keem attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr is an American rapper and producer. He rose to fame in 2019 after releasing his hit single, Orange Soda. Keem has released other tracks such as Family Ties, The Hillbillies and No Sense.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth has won several awards, such as The Bet, MTV, and Grammy Awards. Some of his greatest albums include Overly Dedicated, Section 80 and To Pimp a Butterfly.

Eminem

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Theo Wargo

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is considered one of the greatest and most influential artists ever. He has released songs such as Till I Collapse, Sing for the Moment, and You Don't Know.

Drake

Drake, the Artist of the Decade Award winner, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian rapper and singer. He is the most streamed rapper on Spotify. He is best known for his hit tracks such as IDGAF, First Person Shooter and Nonstop.

Jay-Z

Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles "The Harder They Fall" premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Jay-Z is among the biggest rappers right now. He is also an entrepreneur who runs a Roc Nation Sports entertainment company. Jay-Z released his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996.

J. Cole

J. Cole performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California. Photo: Timothy Norris

J. Cole, born Jermaine Lamarr Cole, released his debut mixtape, The Come Up, in 2005. J. Cole has released albums including The Off-Season, 4 Your Eyez Only and Born Sinner.

Kodak Black

Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Dieuson Octave, better known by his stage name Kodak Black, is popularly known for his singles Tunnel Vision, No Flockin and Roll in Peace. He released his debut studio album, Painting Pictures, in 2017, which reached the third sport on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kanye West

Kanye West, aka Ye, is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: MEGA

Kanye Omari West is an award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and fashion designer. He began gaining fame when he was 19 years old by producing records of artists such as Jay-Z and Fox Brown. His hit albums include The College Dropout and Yeezus.

Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Shyniece Thomas, known by her stage name, Lola Brooke, is one of the hottest rappers right now. Some of her hit singles include Back to Business, Don't Play With It and Here I Come. She released her debut album, Dennis Daughter, named after her late dad.

Central Cee

Central Cee performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Oakley Caesar-Su is a British rapper from Shepherd's Bush London. He rose to stardom in 2020 after releasing tracks Day in the Life and Loading. He has collaborated with notable artists such as Headie One and M1llionz.

21 Savage

Rapper 21 Savage attends 21 Savage Presents Throwback Atlanta Birthday Celebration at Underground Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

21 Savage's real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. He released his first EP, Savage Mode, collaborating with record producer Metro, on 15 July 2016. It reached number 44 on the Billboard 200.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Jacques Bermon Webster II is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He released his debut mixtape, Owl Pharaoh, in 2013. Travis' breakthrough came after releasing the single Antidote from his album Rodeo, which reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rakim

Rakim arrives at the Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

William Michael Griffin is one of the world's greatest and most influential MCs. Rakim met Eric B, a Queens DJ, in 1985, and the following year, they released their debut single, Eric B. Is President. Their debut album, Paid In Full, was released on 7 July 1987 on 4th & B' Way Records.

Future

Rapper Future performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Prince Williams

Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, released his debut album, Pluto, in 2012, and that shot him into stardom. Since then, the American rapper has released albums such as I Never Liked You, Purple Reign and The Wizrd.

Logic

Logic performs at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Photo: Harmony Gerber

Logic's real name is Robert Bryson Hall. He began performing on stage in 2009 under the stage name Psychological. Logic came into the limelight after releasing mixtapes Young, Broke & Infamous, and Young Sinatra trilogy.

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Axelle

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, best known as Cardi B, is often regarded as the hottest female rapper right now. Her notable songs include Tomorrow 2, Thru Your Phone and Bongos.

Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator attends the premiere for the final season of "Snowfall" at The Ted Mann Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: MICHAEL TRAN

Tyler Gregory Okonma is an American rapper, record producer and fashion designer. The rapper has won several awards, such as three BET Hip Hop Awards, Brit Awards, two Grammy Awards and four times UK Music Video Awards. His hit tracks include See You Again and BEST INTEREST.

Icewear Vezzo

Icewear Vezzo visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Icewear, born Chivez Smith, is widely recognised for his mixtape trilogy, The Clarity. His hit tracks include The Sit Down, Chamber Brothers and Whatever. Icewear is the founder of Iced Up Records.

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert performs in concert during their "Pink Tape" tour at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Symere Bysil Woods aka Lil Uzi Vert is popularly known for their single Bad and Boujee, which peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Their studio albums include Pink Tape, Eternal Atake and Red & White.

Post Malone

Post Malone attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Austin Richard Post is one of the top rappers in the world. He released his debut single, White Iverson, in 2015. His popular tracks include Sunflower, Chemical and Go Flex. Some of his hit songs have topped Billboard charts across the USA.

DaBaby

Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during his "Baby on Baby 2" tour at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, famous as DaBaby, is widely known for his debut studio album, Baby on Baby. His breakthrough came after releasing his single Light Show in 2016. DaBaby is part of the hip-hop South Coast music group.

Destroy Lonely

Destroy Lonely performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Bobby Wardell Sandimanie II, known as Destroy Lonely, caught the attention of Playboi Carti with his song Oh Yeah. That led to a contract with Carti's record label, Opium. His top albums include If Looks Cloud Kill and XO.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Nicki Minaj is one of the most popular female rappers right now. Her real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. Nicki is popularly known for her hit tracks such as Barbie World, Pound the Alarm and Starships.

Luh Tyler

Rapper Luh Tyler performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Tyler Meeks, known as Luh Tyler, is one of the most famous young rappers right now. He rose to fame following the release of his song Law & Order. His debut studio album, My Vision, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart. Luh is currently signed to Atlantic Records.

Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Jordan Terrell Carter is better known by his stage name Playboi Carti. He began rapping as Sir Cartier, releasing a mixtape named Young Misfit in 2012. Playboi first gained fame in 2015 after releasing the song Broke Boi. His top studio albums include In Abundance and Whole Lotta Red.

Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Fivio Foreign was born Maxie Lee Ryles III. He came into the spotlight following his single Big Drip. He has collaborated with artists such as Drake, Offset, Pop Smoke and Meet! He is signed to Columbia Records.

Young Thug

Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Young Thug's real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. He is an American rapper and singer. He is honoured for his viral hits such as Imma Ride, Mamacita, and Choppa Won't Miss.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini is well known as Doja Cat. She released her debut EP titled Purrr! in 2014. Some of her hit singles include Nunchuck's Mooo! and Paint The Town Red.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida. Photo: Dan Istitene - Formula 1

Rakim Athelaston Mayers is famous as A$AP Rocky. He is popularly known for dating a Barbadian singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty. His top tracks include Fashion Killa, Goldie and Wild for the Night.

Rick Ross

Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the "Legendz Of The Streetz" tour at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Paras Griffin

William Leonard Roberts II, alias Rick Ross, has been in the music industry for decades. He owns and runs Maybach Music Group. Rick has worked with artists like Ne-Yo, Diddy, and Flo-Rida.

Key Glock

Rapper Key Glock performs onstage during the 2023 One Music Festival day two at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Key's real name is Markeyvius LaShun Cathey. He rose to stardom in 2017 with his mixtape, Glock Season. He is signed to Paper Route Empire, a record label owned by Young Dolph.

Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry performs on stage on Day 6 of the Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Denzel came into the limelight following the release of his mixtapes, King Remembered and King of the Mischievous South. His studio albums include TA1300, Melt My Eyez See Your Future and ZUU.

Pop Smoke

American rapper Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO

Bashar Barakah Jackson, better known as Pop Smoke, died at the age of 21 years in 2020. Yet his music is still celebrated despite his demise. Pop Smoke's hit tracks include Welcome to the Party, Meet the Woo and Dior.

The most popular rappers right now in the world have dominated music charts in various countries. They have become favourites to many due to their incredible voices and lyrics, which are relatable to their fans. You will not be disappointed if you listen to their tracks.

