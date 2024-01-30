Stormzy’s girlfriend timeline: who has the rapper dated?

Stormzy is a British award-winning rapper, singer, and grime artist. His hit tracks include Shut Up, Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2, and Longevity Flow. His fame has made many curious about his dating love life. Who is Stormzy's girlfriend now, and who did he date in the past?

Stormzy, Manager of England, looks on during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Photo: Matt McNulty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stormzy began rapping at the age of 11. His prowess in the music industry has earned him several accolades, including the BBC Music Awards, MOBO Awards, Brit Awards, and BET Hip Hop Awards. His fame has raised curiosity among fans who want to know about Stormzy's ex-girlfriends.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. Nickname Stormzy Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 1993 Age 30 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Thornton Heath, Croydon, London, UK Current residence Croydon, London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Abigail Owuo Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Maya Jama School Harris Academy South Norwood Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Instagram @stormzy Facebook @stormzyofficial

Stormzy's girlfriends' timeline

Who is Stormzy's new girlfriend? The rapper is currently dating his first love, Maya Jama. Maya is a British TV presenter and radio DJ and TV host of Love Island UK. The two are said to have first met in October 2014 at Red Bull Culture Clash in London, UK. They began dating in January 2015.

Maya has appeared in the rapper's music videos; for instance, she starred in the music video Birthday Girl in 2018, a song dedicated to her. She also appeared in the single Big for Your Boots.

In 2017, the British rapper expressed his wish to propose to Maya despite his age. He stated:

I'm still so young, but I want to propose; it's going to happen, and I will do it right.

Maya Jama, wearing a Zimmermann dress, a custom hat and jewellery by Bvlgari, attends Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

The duo parted ways in 2019 after dating for four years. There were speculations that Stormzy had cheated on her, but the rapper denied the claims during an interview with Charlemagne the God. He also expressed that he still loved her and would wish to marry her.

After the breakup, Maya got into a relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons. They went public at Wimbledon in 2021, and the two got engaged the same year. However, they parted ways in 2022.

Are Stormzy and Maya Jama back together?

Yes, the two are back together after being four years apart. They were spotted holding hands during a holiday in Greece. They confirmed they had reignited their love on 7 October 2023.

A video circulated on social media of her being picked up at the airport by Stormzy, who had a banner that read, Maya Jama#1 Fan! The couple was also spotted at a Vogue event on 23 November 2023.

Stormzy was romantically linked with a few women after breaking up with Maya. Below are the women he was alleged to have dated:

Jorja Smith (2019)

Singer, Jorja Smith performs on stage in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

The British rapper was rumoured to be in a relationship with the singer and songwriter Jorja Smith. There were speculations that Stormzy cheated on his then-girlfriend, Maya, with Jorja.

Stormzy reacted to the speculations during an interview with Hot 97 station in January 2020. He denied having cheated on his ex with Jorja. Stormzy and Jorja have been friends for several years. They collaborated on the single, Let Me Down, in 2019.

Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren (March 2020)

Yasmine Aisha is also alleged to be among Stormzy's former girlfriends. The speculations started when the two were spotted at his gig in Stockholm. The rapper was performing at the Annexet Arena in Stockholm, and the two met backstage.

According to several sources, they were believed to have spent two days together in Stockholm's Hotel Six. The two never confirmed nor denied the rumours. In July 2020, Yasmine was spotted walking with the rapper's two dogs in London.

Yasmine Aisha Holmgren is a Swedish model and social media influencer. She is widely known as a Victoria's Secret model. She is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models London.

Alexandra Burke (2020)

British Singer Alexandra Burke visits a project as part of the 2012 Sport Relief campaign. Taken in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: Des Willie

Source: Getty Images

Dating rumours about Alexandra Burke and Stormzy surfaced in March 2020. The rumours began after Alexandra shared a photo of them on Instagram. It is believed that Burke had flown out to Poland to attend Stormzy's performance show in Warsaw.

They were photographed after the show backstage at gigs, being cosy on a sofa. Alexandra is a singer, songwriter, and actress from the United Kingdom. She is currently in a romantic relationship with Darren Randolph, a football player with whom they share two children.

FAQs

Who is Stormzy? He is a British rapper, singer, and grime artist. How old is Stormzy? He is 30 years old as of January 2024. Where is Stormzy from? He hails from Thornton Heath, Croydon, London, United Kingdom. Is Stormzy married? The rapper has never tied the knot with anyone but is currently dating. Who is Stormzy in a relationship with? He is in a romantic relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Maya Jama. How did Stormzy and Maya Jama meet? The two first met at Red Bull Culture Clash in London, United States. Did Maya and Stormzy confirm their relationship? They reconciled after having broken up for four years. Who are Stormzy's children? The British singer is yet to have kids. Are Maya Jama and Stormzy friends? They are more than just friends—they are currently dating.

Stormzy is a British rapper, singer, and grime artist. He is currently in a relationship with Maya Jama. The two had parted ways in 2019 but rekindled their love in 2023. The rapper has also been in three other alleged relationships with Jorja Smith, Yasmine Aisha, and Alexandra Burke.

