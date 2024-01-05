The Kid Laroi's age, height, real name, girlfriend, net worth

The Kid Laroi is an Australian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He is well recognised for his hit songs like Let Her Go and Go. He started gaining recognition in 2018 after releasing his debut EP, 14 With a Dream. What is The Kid Laroi's age? Explore the life of the rapper.

The Kid Laroi developed an interest in music at an early age. He grew up listening to songs as his mother would play hip-hop and R&B tracks by musicians like Tupac, Fugees and Erykah Badu. He has collaborated with notable artists such as Lil Tjay, Justin Bieber, Manu Cooks and Juice Wrld.

Profile summary

Full name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard Nickname The Kid Laroi Gender Male Date of birth 16 August 2003 Age 20 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Waterloo, Sydney, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Father Nick Howard Mother Sloane Howard Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Australian Performing Arts Grammar School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Net worth $4 million Instagram @thekidlaroi TikTok @thekidlaroi Facebook @thekidlaroi

What is The Kid Laroi's age?

He is 20 years old as of 2023. The rapper was born on 16 August 2003. His zodiac sign is Leo. He is an Australian citizen of white descent.

The Kid Laroi was born in Waterloo, Sydney, Australia, to his parents, Sloane and Nick Howard. His real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard. Growing up, his father was a music producer and sound engineer, while his mom was a talent manager.

The rapper's parents separated when he was four years old. He was, therefore, raised by his mother and uncle. He grew up alongside his brother, Austin Howard. The singer attended Australian Performing Arts Grammar School, Glebe, New South Wales, Australia.

Career

The Kid Laroi started recording rap over beats using his mom's phone, which he later uploaded on SoundCloud. In 2015, he met DJ Marcus Jr, and the two launched the Dream&Team group. DJ Marcus played a significant role in his music career as he introduced him to the industry.

He came into the limelight in 2018 after participating in the Triple J Unearthed competition and becoming one of the finalists. The same year, he got to tour with the late rapper Juice Wrld during his Australian national tours. Juice mentored him more, and the two collaborated in releasing the song Go, which made him gain more fame.

The Kid Laroi released his debut EP, 14 With a Dream, which included collaborations with rappers such as Manu Crooks, Miracle and B Wise. Charlton's fame skyrocketed in 2019 following his release of the music video, Let Her Go.

In 2019, he was signed to rapper Lil Baby's record label Grade A Productions and Columbia Records. He released his latest album, The First Time, in November 2023. Here is a list of his hit songs.

Too Much

Stay

Bleed

What Just Happened

Without You

Love Again

Thousand Miles

Sorry

Go feat. Juice Wrld

feat. Juice Wrld Reminds Me of You

What's The Move feat. Future and BabyOrill

He is also an entrepreneur. He runs an online merch selling hoodies, T-shirts, lighters and more.

What is The Kid Laroi's net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Australian rapper's alleged net worth is $4 million. His music career is believed to be his primary source of income.

Who is The Kid Laroi's girlfriend?

The hip-hop artist is currently single. He was previously dating Katarina Deme. Katarina is an American model, TikTok star and social media influencer. The two met through a mutual friend in July 2020 after The Kid Laroi relocated from Sydney to Los Angeles, USA.

The two parted ways in 2023. Rumours about their break-up spread after the fans noticed they hadn't celebrated their third anniversary. In August 2023, Charlton posted his photo on his Instagram page with a caption explaining why he was a bit silent.

He disclosed that he was dealing with troubled times and needed space to focus on processing his feelings and work. Later, the rapper confirmed their split up during an interview on KIIS FM in November 2023.

The Kid Laroi's height and weight

The Australian singer is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 134 pounds or 61 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is The Kid Laroi? The hip-hop artist is 20 years old as of January 2023. When is The Kid Laroi's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 16 August. What is The Kid Laroi's real name? His real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard. Where is The Kid Laroi from? He hails from Waterloo, Sydney, Australia. Who is The Kid Laroi's brother? His brother is called Austin Howard. Does Kid Laroi have a GF? No, he is currently presumed single. What is The Kid Laroi's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What is The Kid Laroi's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Where does The Kid Laroi live? He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The Kid Laroi's age is proof that age is just but a number—he has achieved a lot worth admiring despite being young. His hit tracks include Let Her Go, What Just Happened and Go. He lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

