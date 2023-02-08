CurlyHeadMonty’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

CurlyHeadMonty is an American rapper, songwriter, dancer, and social media personality. The child celebrity rose to fame because of his solo and group dance videos shared across his social media pages. He is known for his unique musical style, which blends elements of hip-hop, trap, and R&B.

CurlyHeadMonty has been very active in sports since childhood. He has stated that he hopes to inspire other young people to pursue their dreams and make their mark in the world.

Profile summary

Full name CurlyHeadMonty Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 2006 Age 17 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’1” Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 144 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Katie Mylove Nazir Profession Dancer, rapper, musician, social media personality Net worth $1 million Instagram @curlyheadmonty YouTube @curlyheadmonty

CurlyHeadMonty’s biography

Monty was born and raised in New York, United States. His parents are originally Jamaican, and his father is a businessman. The star has three brothers, two sisters, and one half-sister.

Curly comes from a family of celebrities and content creators. His elder sister Daiiibabyyy is also a social media star famous for her lip-sync videos on TikTok. His other sister Lyric “Ricci Bitti” Thomas, is a rapper and TV personality. Monty’s half-sister, Miranda Brooke, is a singer married to professional American football player AJ Green. His cousin Yaya is also a social media star.

What is Curlyheadmonty’s real name? The rapper is yet to reveal his real name. He goes by Curly Head Monty because of his curly hair.

What is CurlyHeadMonty’s age?

He is 17 years old as of February 2023. CurlyHeadMonty’s birthday is on 1 March 2006. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is CurlyHeadMonty famous?

Curly rose to fame as a rapper, singer and songwriter. He began his music career at 12 with the song Best Friend (2018).

Additionally, Curly is a social media personality and dancer. He often shares dance videos on his Instagram page, which has over 1.9 million followers, and on his TikTok page, with over 1.4 million followers. Although he has never pursued professional modelling, he often uses his social media pages to model for different brands.

The rapper is also known for his activism and social justice advocacy. The American rapper has used his platform to speak out against police brutality, systemic racism, and other issues affecting marginalised communities.

What is CurlyHeadMonty's net worth?

CurlyHeadMonty’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He earns his money through music. He has also worked with brands like Baller Bellys and Guapi.

Who is CurlyHeadMonty dating?

Monty is currently dating Katie Mylove Nazir, a fellow social media star who posts beauty and hair content on her YouTube channel. The couple has been together since 2019, though they have broken up and gotten back together once.

In July 2020, CurlyHeadMonty and Katie started a joint YouTube channel. As of February 2023, their shared channel has over 245K subscribers and over 10 million views. They mostly post videos where they prank each other and their family members.

Before Katie, the rapper was rumoured to have been in a relationship with Queen Khamyra, a model and social media influencer. The pair sparked rumours when she was featured in Monty’s debut song, Best Friend. However, neither of them ever addressed the rumours of their alleged relationship.

CurlyHeadMonty’s height and weight

The rising rapper is reportedly 5 feet 1 inch tall (155 centimetres). Additionally, he weighs around 144 pounds (52 kilograms)

FAQs

Who is CurlyHeadMonty? He is an American rapper, songwriter, dancer, and social media personality. Where does CurlyHeadMonty live now? Curly currently lives in New York, USA. How tall is CurlyHeadMonty? He is about 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. How old is CurlyHeadMonty? The rapper is 17 years old as of 2023. Who is CurlyHeadMonty’s girlfriend? Curlyheadmonty is dating Katie Mylove Nazir, a famous social media star. They have been together, on and off, since 2019. What is CurlyHeadMonty's real name? The American rapper is yet to disclose his real name. He is known only by his stage name.

CurlyHeadMonty is an American rapper and social media star known for his dance videos on TikTok and Instagram. His goal is to inspire the youth through his music while also pursuing his dreams.

