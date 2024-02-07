Jdot Breezy’s age, real name, net worth, where is he from?

Jdot Breezy is a rapper and singer from the United States. He is well recognised for his hit tracks, such as Shoot It Out, No Name Dropping, and First Week Out. What is Jdot Breezy's age? Get to know more about the up-and-coming American celebrity.

Jdot Breezy in a flowery sweater (L) and in a white sweater and black shorts (R). Photo: @/jdotbreezyrw on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Jdot Breezy developed a passion for music at a tender age. He began rapping at the age of 11, having been inspired by notable artists such as Chief Keef and Young Boy. He is also a famous internet personality who commands a significant following on his social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

Profile summary

Nickname Jdot Breezy Gender Male Date of birth 26 January 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African–American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, singer Net worth $1 million-$5 million Instagram @_jdotbreezy_

What is Jdot Breezy's age?

Jdot is 23 years old as of 2024. The rapper was born on 26 January 2001. His zodiac sign is Aquarius, and he is an American citizen of African–American ethnicity.

Breezy was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. His mother raised him in his childhood as his father was in and out of jail. At 14, the rapper went into the streets to look for a job. Jdot grew alongside his older sister, Lala.

The rapper revealed that he didn't graduate because he was expelled. He used to play football in high school. Breezy led his team to win the state championship.

Career

Jdot Breezy in a grey T-shirt and sports shoes (L) and in a black hoodie holding money. Photo: @jdotbreezyrw on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The American singer began his music career while undergoing a level eight program after being arrested. In 2019, after being released from jail, he released his debut album, Life after Ralo, consisting of the hit track First Week Out.

In the same year, he released two other albums, The Leak and Ghetto Lullabies. He has since released over ten albums, two EPs and several singles. He has been featured in music videos of several rap artists, including Lil Poppa's song, Wire.

The artist has collaborated with famous rappers, such as Will GoCraxxy, Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, and Gmk. Below are some of the rappers' hit songs.

Bully

Ain't Safe

New Bodies

Job Done

Opp Flow

Step On Sumn

Not The Same

Chop His Head

Illegally Tinted

Like Mike

Biggest Problem

Out For Vengeance

Nothing

Nobody Is Safe

Jack N Jill

The singer also has a self-titled YouTube channel where he posts his music videos. The channel has 275 thousand subscribers at the time of writing. Additionally, he is active on Instagram, currently with 518 thousand followers.

What is Jdot Breezy's net worth?

According to Starsgab, Popular Net Worth, and Look Out Info, the rapper's net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his music career.

What happened to Jdot Breezy?

The rapper was arrested when he was 17 years old. He was charged with an armed carjacking. Jdot was sentenced to 9 months but ended up staying one year as he had already spent three months before being sentenced. He was jailed at Juve in Cyprus Creek. At the age of 18, he was bagged again, this time on firearm charges.

Fast facts about Jdot Breezy

How old is Jdot Breezy? He is 23 years old as of 2024. Where is the rapper Jdot from? He hails from Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Is Jdot Breezy a rapper? He is an American rapper and singer known for songs like First Week Out and Shoot It Out. What is Jdot Breezy's real name? His real name remains a mystery. Who is Jdot Breezy's daughter? The singer is yet to have children. What is Jdot Breezy's net worth? His alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Where does Jdot Breezy live? He currently resides in Florida, United States.

Jdot Breezy's age is 23 years as of 2024, as he was born on 26 January 2001. He is a rapper with global popularity in the entertainment industry. His hit songs include Not The Same, Shoot It Out, and First Week Out.

