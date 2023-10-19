20 hottest K-pop guys rocking the industry right now

K-pop is a popular music genre from South Korea. The music is a combination of rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. Some of the most talented K-pop artists are male and command a huge fan base worldwide. Discover some of the hottest K-pop guys rocking the industry right now.

Cha Eunwoo, Jung Kook and Sehun are among the most attractive K-pop singers. Photo: @eunwo.o_c, @bts.bighits._, @oohsehun on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

K-pop male artists have entertained fans with their charismatic stage presence and appeal. Their voice and choreography have elevated their performances on global stages. These Korean celebrities are not only talented but aesthetically pleasing to look at. Find out some of the handsome K-pop idols from different bands.

20 hottest K-pop guys

Thanks to its talented and attractive South Korean performers, K-pop has become a global phenomenon. Below are the hottest K-pop male idols taking the world by storm. However, this list may vary from one individual to another as this is a subjective topic.

Kim Taehyung (BTS)

V of BTS during BTS's New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' Release Press Conference on 20 November 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 30 December 1995

: 30 December 1995 Place of birth : Seo District, Daegu, South Korea

: Seo District, Daegu, South Korea Years active: 2013–Present

Kim Tae-Hyung, popular as V, is the most handsome K-pop idol. The South Korean singer and songwriter is a member of the boy band BTS, famous for the song No More Dream. He joined the band in 2013. As a solo artist, V has released songs like It's Definitely You, Itaewon Class and Singularly.

BM (KARD)

Matthew Kim, aka BM or Big Matthew, K-Pop rapper/singer outside the Sunnei fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week on 24 September 2021, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 20 October 1992

: 20 October 1992 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Years active: 2016 – present

Matthew Kim (BM) is a South Korean-American singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer. He got signed by DSP Media after participating in K-pop Star. BM is also a member of KARD, a group of two male and two female members.

Jung Kook (BTS)

Jung Kook of BTS is seen on 14 July 2023 in New York City. Photo: NDZ

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 1 September 1997

: 1 September 1997 Place of birth : Mandeokdong, Busan, South Korea

: Mandeokdong, Busan, South Korea Years active: 2013–Present

Jeon Jung-kook, better known as Jung Kook, is a South Korean singer, songwriter and record producer. He is a member of the BTS group under Big Hit Music. Kook has released solo tracks, such as Begin, Euphoria, and My Time. The K-pop singer has excellent influence and was among the most searched K-pop stars from 2019 to 2021.

Kim Mingyu (Seventeen)

Singer Kim Mingyu of K-pop band Seventeen performs in concert during their "Ode to You" tour at Toyota Music Factory on 14 January 2020 in Irving, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 April 1997

: 6 April 1997 Place of birth : Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, South Korea

: Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, South Korea Years active: 2015–Present

Mingyu's adorable smile will cheer you up regardless of what you are going through. He is among the cutest K-pop guys belonging to the Seventeen boy band. His height complements his attractiveness. Besides music, he is a model who works with clothing brands and magazines.

Sehun (EXO)

Oh Sehun, a Korean singer from EXO and actor, is seen before the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter on 7 March 2017, in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 12 April 1994

: 12 April 1994 Place of birth : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Years active: 2012–Present

Oh Sehun, known professionally as Sehun, is a rapper, songwriter, singer, actor, model and dancer from South Korea. He is one of the members of the South Korean boy group Exo, its sub-group Exo-K and Exo-SC, signed by SM Entertainment. Thanks to his striking looks, Sehun is one of the hottest Korean male idols.

Lucas (NCT)

Lucas of SuperM attends the press conference at Dragon City Hotel on 02 October 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 25 January 1999

: 25 January 1999 Place of birth : Sha Tin District, Hong Kong

: Sha Tin District, Hong Kong Years active: 2018–Present

Lucas Wong is among the most talented South Korean K-pop men with great looks. He is a singer, rapper and model signed under SM Entertainment. Lucas is a member of the SuperM group. He previously worked with the South Korean boy group NCT and its Chinese sub-unit WayV.

Jin (BTS)

Jin of boy band BTS attends during the 'Emergency Declaration' VIP Screening at COEX Mega Box on 25 July 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 4 December 1992

: 4 December 1992 Place of birth : Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

: Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea Years active: 2013–Present

Jin is one of the most attractive K-pop dudes without make-up. He is a singer, composer, dancer, model and a member of the BTS K-pop group. Jin joined BTS in 2013 and is among the four vocalists. Besides singing, he is a professional guitarist.

Eunhyuk (Super Junior)

Eunhyuk of the South Korean boy band Super Junior attends the photocall for the TOM FORD Beauty on 11 October 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 4 April 1986

: 4 April 1986 Place of birth : Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

: Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Years active: 2005–Present

Eunhyuk is one of the hottest Korean celebrities. He is a rapper, singer, dancer and TV host. Eunhyuk is a South Korean boy group, Super Junior member, which he joined in 2005. Additionally, he is a part of subgroups Super Junior-T and Super Junior-H.

Taemin (SHINee)

Taemin of SuperM attends the press conference at Dragon City Hotel on 02 October 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 July 1993

: 18 July 1993 Place of birth : Dobong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

: Dobong-gu, Seoul, South Korea Years active: 2008–Present

Taemin is one of the most handsome K-pop idols in 2023. He is a singer, actor, and dancer from South Korea. Taemin became a member of the boy band SHINee in 2008. He is also a member of SuperM, signed under SM Entertainment.

G-Dragon (BigBang)

G-Dragon of Bigbang poses backstage during the 2013 Mnet Asia Music Awards(MAMA) at AsiaWorld-Expo on 22 November 2013 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 August 1988

: 18 August 1988 Place of birth : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Years active: 1994–Present

Kwon Ji-Yong, professionally known as G-Dragon, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer and fashion designer. G-Dragon is the K-pop lead singer of the BigBang boy band. This handsome artist has bagged many awards, including two Golden Disc Awards, seven Mnet Asian Music Awards, and six Melon Music Awards.

Baekhyun (Exo)

Baekhyun attends the Privé Alliance LA's Fashion Presentation with K-Pop Star Baekhyu at Academy LA on 26 February 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 May 1992

: 6 May 1992 Place of birth : Wonmi-gu, Bucheon-si, South Korea

: Wonmi-gu, Bucheon-si, South Korea Years active: 2012–Present

Baekhyun is a Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He became part of the Korean-Chinese boy group Exo in 2012. Baekhyun is also a member of the South Korean group SuperM. He started singing when he was young and was inspired by South Korean singer Rain.

Chanyeol (Exo)

Park Chanyeol of EXO attends the launch event of the Acqua di Parma Magnolia Days at Lotte World Mall Avenuel on 18 November 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 27 November 1992

: 27 November 1992 Place of birth : Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

: Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, South Korea Years active: 2012–Present

Chanyeol is one of the most attractive male K-pop idols. He is a singer, record producer, actor and model. Chanyeol is a member of the South Korean boy group Exo. He is also part of the Exo-K and Exo-SC subgroups. The musician joined the band on 23 February 2012 and is a baritone voice singer.

Kai Read (Exo)

Kai of boy band EXO attends during the YvesSaintLaurent beauty pop-up store opening at Lotte Department Store on 18 January 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 14 January 1994

: 14 January 1994 Place of birth : Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, South Korea

: Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, South Korea Years active: 2011–Present

Kim Jong, professionally known as Kai, is one of the male K-pop stars in South Korea. He is a singer, dancer, actor and model. Kai is the best dancer in the South Korean music group Exo. He is a charming and warm-hearted person who portrays himself as hot.

Ryeowook (Super Junior)

Ryeowook attends the press conference for SM Entertainment's Super Junior 10th Anniversary Special Album 'Devil' at SMtown Theatre on 15 July 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 21 June 1987

: 21 June 1987 Place of birth : Sangokdong, Incheon, South Korea

: Sangokdong, Incheon, South Korea Years active: 2005–Present

Ryeowook is a singer, songwriter and musical actor. He has been one of the Super Junior's members since 2005. Ryeowook debuted his solo career in 2016, and his first EP is titled The Little Prince.

Mark Lee (NCT 127)

Mark Lee posing for a picture in a grey shirt and a black jacket. Photo: @marklee_archives on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 2 August 1999

: 2 August 1999 Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Years active: 2013–Present

Mark Lee is one of the most handsome K-pop male idols without surgery. The Canadian rapper, singer, and dancer is a boy band NCT 127 member. He is also part of Super M and NCT Dream.

Mark (Got7)

Mark Tuan of Got7 outside Raf Simons, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022, on 30 September 2021 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 4 September 1993

: 4 September 1993 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Years Active: 2012–Present

Mark is an American-Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is the main vocalist of the Got7 group. Mark speaks multiple languages and is skilled in martial arts. His talent, as well as his looks, have earned him a huge fan base around the world.

Yunho (TVXQ)

Yunho of K-pop boy band TVXQ attends his third mini album, Reality Show, releasing showcase at Megabox COEX Mall on 07 August 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 February 1986

: 6 February 1986 Place of birth : Cheomdandong, Seoul, South Korea

: Cheomdandong, Seoul, South Korea Years active: 2003–Present

Jung Yunho is a South Korean singer and actor. He is the lead singer and rapper in the TVXQ group. Yunho speaks Korean and Japanese fluently. The star has released tracks like U Know Y, Burning Down, and True Colors as a solo artist.

Yook Sungjae (BtoB)

Yook Sung-Jae of South Korean boy band BtoB attends the COACH 2018 Fall Collection Launch Party photocall on 18 October 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 2 May 1995

: 2 May 1995 Place of birth : Suji-gu, Yongin-si, South Korea

: Suji-gu, Yongin-si, South Korea Years active: 2012–Present

Yook Sungjae is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and host. He also goes by the name Maknae in the boy group BtoB and BtoB-Blue subgroup. As an actor, he has appeared in numerous shows such as Plus Nine Boys, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and Mystic Pop-up Bar.

Park Ji-min (BTS)

Jimin of BTS attends the photo call for the "Lady Dior Celebration" event at DIOR Seongsu on 01 September 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 13 October 1995

: 13 October 1995 Place of birth : Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea

: Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea Years active: 2013–Present

Park Ji-min, also known as Jimin, is a singer-songwriter and record producer from South Korea. He is signed under Big Hit Music and is a member of BTS. Jimin is a solo artist who has released three tracks under BTS: Lie, Serendipity and Filter. He also has an independent song titled Promise.

Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO)

Cha Eun-Woo of boy band ASTRO is seen at the CHAUMET 'Bee My Love' collection pop-up store opening at Shinsegae Department Store on 05 August 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 30 March 1997

: 30 March 1997 Place of birth : Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

: Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea Years active: 2016–Present

Lee Dongin, best known as Cha Eunwoo, is a singer, songwriter, actor and model from South Korea. He is signed under Fantagio and is a member of the boy group ASTRO. Cha Eunwoo has been featured in films such as My Brilliant Life, To Be Continued, and Top Management.

Above are some of the hottest K-pop guys in the industry now. The K-pop music industry is full of talented male stars who have taken the world by storm. They are not only skilled but also have charming personalities.

Legit.ng published an article about the hottest YouTubers. YouTube is the biggest sharing platform. It has attracted different people worldwide, and a good number are women. These women are not only talented but aesthetically pleasing as well.

Female YouTubers have increased tremendously since the mid-2000s. These content creators showcase various videos such as fashion, make-up, lifestyle and many other vlogs. These women boast millions of subscribers on their channels. Find out the most attractive female YouTubers worldwide and their number of subscribers.

Source: Legit.ng