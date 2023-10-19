20 hottest K-pop guys rocking the industry right now
K-pop is a popular music genre from South Korea. The music is a combination of rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. Some of the most talented K-pop artists are male and command a huge fan base worldwide. Discover some of the hottest K-pop guys rocking the industry right now.
K-pop male artists have entertained fans with their charismatic stage presence and appeal. Their voice and choreography have elevated their performances on global stages. These Korean celebrities are not only talented but aesthetically pleasing to look at. Find out some of the handsome K-pop idols from different bands.
20 hottest K-pop guys
Thanks to its talented and attractive South Korean performers, K-pop has become a global phenomenon. Below are the hottest K-pop male idols taking the world by storm. However, this list may vary from one individual to another as this is a subjective topic.
Kim Taehyung (BTS)
- Date of birth: 30 December 1995
- Place of birth: Seo District, Daegu, South Korea
- Years active: 2013–Present
Kim Tae-Hyung, popular as V, is the most handsome K-pop idol. The South Korean singer and songwriter is a member of the boy band BTS, famous for the song No More Dream. He joined the band in 2013. As a solo artist, V has released songs like It's Definitely You, Itaewon Class and Singularly.
BM (KARD)
- Date of birth: 20 October 1992
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Years active: 2016 – present
Matthew Kim (BM) is a South Korean-American singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer. He got signed by DSP Media after participating in K-pop Star. BM is also a member of KARD, a group of two male and two female members.
Jung Kook (BTS)
- Date of birth: 1 September 1997
- Place of birth: Mandeokdong, Busan, South Korea
- Years active: 2013–Present
Jeon Jung-kook, better known as Jung Kook, is a South Korean singer, songwriter and record producer. He is a member of the BTS group under Big Hit Music. Kook has released solo tracks, such as Begin, Euphoria, and My Time. The K-pop singer has excellent influence and was among the most searched K-pop stars from 2019 to 2021.
Kim Mingyu (Seventeen)
- Date of birth: 6 April 1997
- Place of birth: Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, South Korea
- Years active: 2015–Present
Mingyu's adorable smile will cheer you up regardless of what you are going through. He is among the cutest K-pop guys belonging to the Seventeen boy band. His height complements his attractiveness. Besides music, he is a model who works with clothing brands and magazines.
Sehun (EXO)
- Date of birth: 12 April 1994
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Years active: 2012–Present
Oh Sehun, known professionally as Sehun, is a rapper, songwriter, singer, actor, model and dancer from South Korea. He is one of the members of the South Korean boy group Exo, its sub-group Exo-K and Exo-SC, signed by SM Entertainment. Thanks to his striking looks, Sehun is one of the hottest Korean male idols.
Lucas (NCT)
- Date of birth: 25 January 1999
- Place of birth: Sha Tin District, Hong Kong
- Years active: 2018–Present
Lucas Wong is among the most talented South Korean K-pop men with great looks. He is a singer, rapper and model signed under SM Entertainment. Lucas is a member of the SuperM group. He previously worked with the South Korean boy group NCT and its Chinese sub-unit WayV.
Jin (BTS)
- Date of birth: 4 December 1992
- Place of birth: Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea
- Years active: 2013–Present
Jin is one of the most attractive K-pop dudes without make-up. He is a singer, composer, dancer, model and a member of the BTS K-pop group. Jin joined BTS in 2013 and is among the four vocalists. Besides singing, he is a professional guitarist.
Eunhyuk (Super Junior)
- Date of birth: 4 April 1986
- Place of birth: Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
- Years active: 2005–Present
Eunhyuk is one of the hottest Korean celebrities. He is a rapper, singer, dancer and TV host. Eunhyuk is a South Korean boy group, Super Junior member, which he joined in 2005. Additionally, he is a part of subgroups Super Junior-T and Super Junior-H.
Taemin (SHINee)
- Date of birth: 18 July 1993
- Place of birth: Dobong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
- Years active: 2008–Present
Taemin is one of the most handsome K-pop idols in 2023. He is a singer, actor, and dancer from South Korea. Taemin became a member of the boy band SHINee in 2008. He is also a member of SuperM, signed under SM Entertainment.
G-Dragon (BigBang)
- Date of birth: 18 August 1988
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Years active: 1994–Present
Kwon Ji-Yong, professionally known as G-Dragon, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer and fashion designer. G-Dragon is the K-pop lead singer of the BigBang boy band. This handsome artist has bagged many awards, including two Golden Disc Awards, seven Mnet Asian Music Awards, and six Melon Music Awards.
Baekhyun (Exo)
- Date of birth: 6 May 1992
- Place of birth: Wonmi-gu, Bucheon-si, South Korea
- Years active: 2012–Present
Baekhyun is a Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He became part of the Korean-Chinese boy group Exo in 2012. Baekhyun is also a member of the South Korean group SuperM. He started singing when he was young and was inspired by South Korean singer Rain.
Chanyeol (Exo)
- Date of birth: 27 November 1992
- Place of birth: Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
- Years active: 2012–Present
Chanyeol is one of the most attractive male K-pop idols. He is a singer, record producer, actor and model. Chanyeol is a member of the South Korean boy group Exo. He is also part of the Exo-K and Exo-SC subgroups. The musician joined the band on 23 February 2012 and is a baritone voice singer.
Kai Read (Exo)
- Date of birth: 14 January 1994
- Place of birth: Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, South Korea
- Years active: 2011–Present
Kim Jong, professionally known as Kai, is one of the male K-pop stars in South Korea. He is a singer, dancer, actor and model. Kai is the best dancer in the South Korean music group Exo. He is a charming and warm-hearted person who portrays himself as hot.
Ryeowook (Super Junior)
- Date of birth: 21 June 1987
- Place of birth: Sangokdong, Incheon, South Korea
- Years active: 2005–Present
Ryeowook is a singer, songwriter and musical actor. He has been one of the Super Junior's members since 2005. Ryeowook debuted his solo career in 2016, and his first EP is titled The Little Prince.
Mark Lee (NCT 127)
- Date of birth: 2 August 1999
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
- Years active: 2013–Present
Mark Lee is one of the most handsome K-pop male idols without surgery. The Canadian rapper, singer, and dancer is a boy band NCT 127 member. He is also part of Super M and NCT Dream.
Mark (Got7)
- Date of birth: 4 September 1993
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Years Active: 2012–Present
Mark is an American-Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is the main vocalist of the Got7 group. Mark speaks multiple languages and is skilled in martial arts. His talent, as well as his looks, have earned him a huge fan base around the world.
Yunho (TVXQ)
- Date of birth: 6 February 1986
- Place of birth: Cheomdandong, Seoul, South Korea
- Years active: 2003–Present
Jung Yunho is a South Korean singer and actor. He is the lead singer and rapper in the TVXQ group. Yunho speaks Korean and Japanese fluently. The star has released tracks like U Know Y, Burning Down, and True Colors as a solo artist.
Yook Sungjae (BtoB)
- Date of birth: 2 May 1995
- Place of birth: Suji-gu, Yongin-si, South Korea
- Years active: 2012–Present
Yook Sungjae is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and host. He also goes by the name Maknae in the boy group BtoB and BtoB-Blue subgroup. As an actor, he has appeared in numerous shows such as Plus Nine Boys, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and Mystic Pop-up Bar.
Park Ji-min (BTS)
- Date of birth: 13 October 1995
- Place of birth: Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea
- Years active: 2013–Present
Park Ji-min, also known as Jimin, is a singer-songwriter and record producer from South Korea. He is signed under Big Hit Music and is a member of BTS. Jimin is a solo artist who has released three tracks under BTS: Lie, Serendipity and Filter. He also has an independent song titled Promise.
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO)
- Date of birth: 30 March 1997
- Place of birth: Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea
- Years active: 2016–Present
Lee Dongin, best known as Cha Eunwoo, is a singer, songwriter, actor and model from South Korea. He is signed under Fantagio and is a member of the boy group ASTRO. Cha Eunwoo has been featured in films such as My Brilliant Life, To Be Continued, and Top Management.
Above are some of the hottest K-pop guys in the industry now. The K-pop music industry is full of talented male stars who have taken the world by storm. They are not only skilled but also have charming personalities.
Source: Legit.ng