Dthang’s age, real name, birthday, where is he from?

Dthang Gz is an American up-and-coming songwriter and drill rapper prominently known as one of the founders of a rap gang called Sample Drill (Bronx Drill).

Dthang in a black hoodie flaunting cash (L). The rapper in a white cap (R).

Dthang Gz hails from the Bronx. What is Dthang Gz‘s real name? His real name is Daniel Collins. He has released multiple hits and is best known for songs such as Caution, Love Dthang, and Opponent. The rapper was arrested for publicly promoting violent behaviour through his music.

Real name Daniel Collins Famous as Dthang Gz Gender Male Date of birth 19 September 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence The Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Rapper Net worth $2 million Instagram @dthangracks

What is Dthang's age?

Daniel Collins is 21 years old as of 2023. When is Dthang Gz's birthday? He was born on 19 September 2002. His zodiac sign is Virgo. He has an American nationality and is of African-American descent.

Where is Dthang Gz from? The up-and-coming artist was born in the Bronx, New York, United States. He attended the United States University for his higher learning.

Daniel Collins’ stage name, Dthang, was inspired by a friend who compared his talent with Lil Durk’s late brother, who shared the same nickname. The Bronx drill rapper is a cousin of Kay Flock, a famous drill rapper known for Is Ya Ready and Brotherly Love.

Career

Dthang Gz made his first recordings in the late 2010s. Later, he began sharing his songs on YouTube and SoundCloud. However, he rose to fame in 2020 following the release of his debut song, Caution. The song went viral across various social media and streaming platforms. It has over 6 million views on YouTube as of writing.

He also gained further recognition for the singles Play It Back and On The Radar Freestyle. The popular artist is a co-founder of a rap gang, Sample Drill (Bronx Drill) and has worked with other musicians such as Face Mob, Kay Hound, Bando, and Tdot.

In 2021, he collaborated with hip-hop star Bando to create Like. The song went viral on YouTube, earning him widespread recognition. Here is a list of his songs:

What is Dthang Gz's net worth?

According to InformationCradle and Utah Pulse, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of about $2 million. His music career is believed to be his primary source of income. The rapper is known for flaunting cash in his photos.

What happened to Dthang Gz?

In August 2020, the rapper was arrested among 23 other members of his crew and charged with attempted murder, assault, and possession of weapons. The team had allegedly attacked a rival gang member in the Bronx.

As a result, he was jailed on 4 December 2021. While still facing his jail term, he received another charge of River Park Tower (RPT) indictment.

On 21 April 2023, the Bronx drill rapper pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the RPT indictment and was sentenced to between 3 and 5 years in jail for his association with a series of shootings linked to the RPT gang.

Who is Dthang Gz? He is a popular songwriter and drill rapper widely known as one of the founders of Sample Drill (Bronx Drill). What is Dthang Gz's real name? His real name is Daniel Collins. Where is Dthang Gz from? He was born in the Bronx, New York, United States. How old is Dthang? The American drill rapper is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born on 19 September 2002. What is Dthang Gz's ethnicity? The rapper is of African-American ethnicity. How tall is Dthang Gz? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres.

What is Dthang's age? Dthang is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born on 19 September 2002. He is a well-known American drill rapper whose notable songs include Caution, Opponent, and On The Radar Freestyle. The drill rapper recently pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy and was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison.

