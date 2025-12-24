2025 is gradually coming to an end and several celebrities involved in some controversies in the course of the year

From marriages crashing to cheating allegations, controversial death and a few others which some celebrities battled with

In this article, Legit.ng gathered a list of some of the controversies that trended on social media and caused a stir in 2025

2025 was filled with several highlights in the Nigerian entertainment industry, with many celebrities being dragged online for allegedly cheating on their lovers and spouses. Public clashes and altercations led to police cases and even controversial deaths.

Several top celebrities, including musicians, movie stars, social media personalities, and others, made headlines due to their clashes with others. Legit.ng has gathered a list of the celebrity beefs that rocked social media in 2025.

1.Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus' Clash at a Party

Nollywood actresses Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare created a scene at the premiere of Eniola Ajao's movie, Owambe Thieves.

The two were excitedly dancing to KWAM1’s music when things took a tragic turn and they confronted each other. Badmus was heard telling the cameraman not to record them together because they were not friends.

Fans thought it was over until Bakare went online to share a chat with Badmus, claiming that Badmus had shared a terrible photograph of her.

Bakare also stated that she was the one who launched Eniola’s career and spent her hard-earned money on her when no one wanted to hire her in Nollywood.

Eniola Badmus reacted on social media, stating that she remained silent about her colleague’s rant not because she was weak, but out of wisdom.

2. Portable and Ogun state Government's saga for assaulting officers

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, had a fracas with the Ogun State government after assaulting some of its officers.

Some of Portable's aides were arraigned in a magistrate court in Ogun state for assaulting officers from the Ota Zonal Planning Office of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development during a visit to one of Portable's building projects.

He was later declared wanted by the state government and eventually turned himself in at the police station, where he was charged with the offence.

Portable had to cancel his tour during this time due to his battle with the government. He released a song and videos appealing to the president to intercede on his behalf.

3. Asake’s family drama over father’s illness

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly called Asake, faced intense backlash after his father, Fatai Odunsi, aka Malo, cried out online that his son had abandoned him as he battled illness and paralysis.

His father pleaded for Asake’s help so that he wouldn’t die. Many people criticised the music star over his attitude.

Asake’s former manager, Tunde Phoenix, also reacted by claiming that Asake had a habit of abandoning the people who helped him. Tunde also promised to set up a GoFundMe for the ailing man.

Asake was forced to respond, with some other family members speaking out, claiming that Asake’s father never abandoned him when he was growing up.

Asake’s mother was also dragged into the drama, with allegations that she had left Asake's father for another musician who attended Asake’s naming ceremony.

4. Speed Darlington’s feud with Burna Boy over baby oil

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, had a long-running feud with Burna Boy in 2025.

It all began after Sean John Combs, an American former rapper, was sentenced to prison for abuse, and Burna Boy was linked to him.

Cartons of baby oil and other items were found in Combs' house, leading to speculation about Burna Boy’s association with him.

Speed Darlington mocked Burna Boy, asking how many baby oils were used on him. He even released tracks about baby oil to make fun of Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington also dragged Burna Boy's mother into the feud, stating that she needed to do certain things before he could forgive him. This feud led to Speed Darlington being dragged to court and even arrested over his comments.

5. 2Baba and Annie Idibia’s divorce Saga

Legendary singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, stunned Nigerians when he announced that his 13-year marriage to actress Annie Idibia was over.

The entertainment industry was stunned, as the couple’s marriage had been considered a role model for many. 2Baba revealed that he and Annie had been separated for a while and were in the process of divorcing.

He cited Annie's substance abuse as the reason for his decision, stating that he would grant an interview about the whole saga.

As Nigerians tried to understand what was happening, they saw 2Baba with Edo state politician Natasha Osawuru, whom he eventually married in a low-key ceremony.

6. 2Baba and Natasha Osawuru’s viral videos

Apart from the controversy surrounding his crashed marriage with Annie, 2Baba trended on social media due to viral videos featuring him and his new wife, Natasha Osawuru.

In some recordings, they were seen having heated altercations, leading to the singer’s arrest. 2Baba’s manager, Kaka Igbokwe, granted interviews revealing that 2Baba had been facing repeated violence in his marriage.

He shared instances where Natasha allegedly broke bottles over his head.

2Baba’s family quickly petitioned the police about the situation, accusing Natasha of violence. However, 2Baba slammed the accusations, stating that he was fine and warning others not to meddle in his marital affairs.

7. Laide Bakare and daughter’s alcohol intake

In addition to her clash with Eniola Badmus, Laide Bakare was dragged online for her comments about introducing her 17-year-old daughter to alcohol and nightclub life.

She revealed that she had introduced her daughter to these experiences at 17, which sparked backlash from the public, with many labeling her a reckless parent.

8. Davido accused of cheating one month after marriage to Chioma

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, was also caught up in drama in 2025. Just one month after his wedding to Chioma, a Snapchat user named Milkshake accused Davido of secretly having an affair with a woman named Jessie Awazie.

She alleged that Davido had been sending Jessie $20K to start a business. Milkshake even claimed that Chioma was married to her enemy, as Davido had allegedly refused to start a business for her.

9. Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s lambo drama

In February 2025, Nigerian singer Burna Boy was involved in a controversy when Sophia Egbueje claimed that the singer promised her a Lamborghini after their bedroom activities but failed to fulfill the promise.

The incident led to Burna Boy being mocked by his arch-nemesis, Speed Darlington, who even claimed that Burna Boy was gay. Sophia later flaunted her own Lamborghini, which she had bought herself.

Wizkid was also dragged into the saga, as Sophia's Lamborghini was delivered by one of Wizkid’s associates. Burna Boy reacted by making fun of the situation and even composing a track about the Lamborghini.

10. Mercy Eke Accused of Snatching Husband

Reality TV star Mercy Eke was involved in controversy when movie producer Stanley Ontop accused her of having an affair with a married man in Delta state.

He alleged that Mercy Eke was about to ruin the man’s long-standing marriage and that the man bought her a Lamborghini, which caused a rift between the man and his wife after she discovered the gift.

11. Phyna drags Dangote group over sister’s accident

Reality star Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, found herself in a messy controversy when her sister was involved in an accident with a Dangote truck

Phyna accused the company of attempting to cover up the incident and refusing to help her family.

After a back-and-forth with the company, Phyna’s sister passed away, and Phyna continued to demand proper compensation for the accident.

12. Timi Dakolo and Pastor Lazarus’ outburst

Clergy Femi Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Church, spoke out against gospel singers who profit from their talent.

Timi Dakolo responded by criticising Lazarus and urging him to develop his own choir rather than inviting paid singers.

The public exchange between them sparked further debate with the singer sharing what the cleric charges for his ministry school

13. Mercy Chinwo and former manager EeZee T’s feud

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her former manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu (EeZee T), were embroiled in a long-running feud over royalties, leading to a court case.

Mercy claimed that EeZee T had defrauded her of N540 million in royalties. The case eventually went to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and after a lengthy social media battle, EeZee T apologised to Mercy Chinwo.

14. VDM and Ross Boss’ feud

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, and Ross Boss had a public feud in 2025, with VDM warning people not to trade with Ross Boss.

Ross Boss accused VDM of being ungrateful and shared how he had allegedly spent money on him for a trip. The two later took their feud to court.

15. Pastor Chris Okafor and Doris Ogala’s feud

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala caused a stir in 2025 when she made explosive allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

She claimed they had once dated and that he had left her for another woman. Doris later faced legal action, and Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse and Omoyele Sowore assisted her in getting her freedom.

16. VDM and Mr Jollof’s fight on a flight

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse and comedian Mr Jollof had a physical altercation on a flight in 2025, stemming from a long-running feud. The two had been exchanging insults online, and their fight on the plane led to their removal from the aircraft. Mr Jollof later apologized, but VDM continued to taunt him online.

Dammy Krane petitions police about Davido

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the embattled Nigerian singer Dammy Krane didnt doubled down on his claims against his former friend, Davido.

He wrote a petition submitted to the Inspector-General of the Nigerian police, wher he alleged that the singer sent his allies to threaten him.

He also called for the re-opening of Tagbo's death case, of which he accused Davido of being a prime suspect.

