Nigerian singer Portable has left many wondering about his next move, following reports that he is currently hiding from the police.

Legit.ng also reported that the Brotherhood crooner’s anticipated UK tour has also been affected following his fight with music boss Olamide

In a recent post, the Zazu leader spoke to his fans and followers as he shared what he needed most from them this challenging period

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has called for the prayer and support of his fans and support amid the string of unfortunate events that have befallen him recently.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable’s anticipated UK tour was postponed till further notice.

Portable addresses fans amid new reports.

Source: Instagram

The controversial artist was scheduled to perform in London on Friday, February 7, and in Glasgow on Saturday, February 8.

The heartbreaking announcement came hours after the Tony Montana hitmaker attacked his music mentor Olamide.

Following that a recent report surfaced, accusing the Zazu leader of beatin' up government officials who were on duty around his Odogwu bar location at Iyana Ilogbo Ogun state.

The statement claimed that Portable arranged some of his area guys to chase the agents until they sought for safety at a petrol station within their vicinity.

The report also alleged that the Brotherhood crooner was in hiding from the police after the assault he reportedly committed.

Portable surfaces online

In a recent post, the singer explained why he wouldn’t be able to attend his London tour, stating that he needed to stay behind to protect his family and property.

Portable concluded his message by asking his fans and followers to pray for him during this trying period.

See his post below:

Portable’s statement on his UK tour trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

colerdyy :

"Let me tell what’s affecting you right now , see that lady called Dami you go still beg her again and never wrong her and always make her happy again okay 2, you see that Yayi call you need to stay away from that for now because of the governor I mean Dapo 3, you see all those people you been calling out you have to beg them if not portable you are on ground already… ire oooo."

gskia:

"U don Dey craze , who and who want pray for you? U even pray for ur self ?"

ormerr:

Dammy ti gbe Aje(wealth) portable lor ……pitipiti aye ti de ba portable."

ricowhite:

"YOU BETTER GO AND ADJUST YOUR ATTITUDE BEFORE YOU START LOSING BOOKINGS BASED ON PEOPLE’S SAFETY."

iam_makilada:

"God change ur attitude..na ur nonsense attitude they cause all this...if u no change I think this is just the beginning of your ."

team_bel:

"Look at so many people happy that someone is going through difficult times! 😮 can it be well for you if you gloat at another person’s difficult situation?"

wacthing_in_bed:

"The reason why i understand this guy very well is because i was good at animal studies back then in school."

oremind :

"Your juju no fit save you now 😂....accept Jesus and have peace of mind.."

Portable celebrates Skepta for not ripping him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable went online to announce that he received his revenue from his collaboration with Skepta.

Recall that in March 2024, the street crooner collaborated with international act Skepta to birth the 'Tony Montana' song.

In a post, Zazu was sighted raining accolades on Skepta for not ripping him off or cheating him.

