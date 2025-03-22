Asake's stepfather Alhaji Musibau Alani has finally spoken up after being accused of breaking the singer's family apart

Recall that the singer's father came online to beg for money for his health, as he currently deals with paralysis

Following online rumours about the situation, the singer's stepfather came forward to speak his truth

The stepfather of renowned Nigerian singer Asake has come online to share his truth concerning the several accusing fingers pointed at him.

Recall that the Fuji legend was accused of breaking up Asake's parents and causing the singer to abandon his father. While many claimed that Asake's father was in his life as a child, others said he was absent.

According to PM New Nigeria, Asake's stepfather gave a detailed account as he addressed the situation of things.

He stated that he did not take Asake's mother away from his father, as he met her as a single mother. He recounted an earlier encounter with the singer's father, who had thanked him for raising his child.

"I met Fali as a single mother; she was already separated from her husband, whom I didn’t know at the time. We got along, and she moved in with me along with her son, Ahmed (Asake). I trained the boy,” Alani explained.

“I eventually met her ex-husband, Malo, who was working at a council in Lagos Island. The day he saw me there, he even told his colleagues to thank me for taking good care of his son, Ahmed (Asake). For the record, I did not take Fali from her first husband, and I was neither present at nor played at Asake’s naming ceremony,” he stated.

Asake's stepfather triggers reactions

@ebo_baba said:

"He told his colleague to thank you for taking care of his SON! 😂😂 that story no clear sir."

@paulexlibra said:

"The man don't even know that his son will be bigger one day lol. In this life make sure you do the right thing as a father or generally make sure you don't run from the truth or one day you will face the reality 😂😂."

@ope_alpha said:

"Wetin concern person with this story now! Country dey spoil una dey talk about person wey take each other's partners! Radarada sha.

@pretty_som__ said:

"No man or woman can be taken, they go where they are respected and given peace❤️."

@kofoworola_mi1 said:

"Who be the Werey wey first bring family matter come social media 🥺we never rest since 🥺."

