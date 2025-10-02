Nigerian music legend 2baba went viral recently alongside his new wife, Natasha, after they were seen at the airport

The lovebirds had just arrived in the UK, where they were welcomed by fans who presented a bouquet

In a video that went viral, it was revealed that the Edo state lawmaker was heavily pregnant with their first child

Afrobeats icon 2baba Idibia has once again found himself in the spotlight with his wife, Natasha.

The music legend and the Edo state lawmaker were recently spotted at a UK airport showing off her heavy baby bump in a rare appearance that has since gone viral online.

In the trending video, 2baba and Natasha were seen being welcomed by a group of people who presented them with bouquets.

The couple’s unexpected appearance quickly caught the attention of travellers and fans alike, sparking reactions on social media platforms.

In a previous report, Natasha Osawaru took the stage at the singer's mother’s 70th birthday party to express her deep appreciation and respect.

During the emotional event, Natasha showered praises on 2baba’s mother, describing her as 'the best mother-in-law in the world.'

Her heartfelt words captivated everyone present and quickly made waves on social media.

In a clip from the birthday party, Natasha was captured toasting to her mother-in-law, whom she described as the best mother-in-law in the world.

Netizens react to 2baba’s video

Though the singer has not confirmed the pregnancy, the video has only intensified speculation that the couple is expecting their first child together.

disineyng said:

"Like true true, his marriage to Annie is over 😮."

pearlyugo said:

"Baba is happy and in love...I wish him all the best and more happiness biko. Na my legend he be. His personal life no concern me😫😫😫."

c_soft.p said:

"Na there she go stay born ...very far away from all the dramas and wahala."

queen_julesofficial said:

"He’s in a happy place and I love that for him…"

maulat said:

"What should we use this news to do now like this????|

dona.ld4010 said:

"Very fertile man. Once 2baba sneeze around woman na belle straight."

rhodaofficial_ said:

"It seems its time for another 2baby 🙌🙌🙌."

crownsandrubies said:

"Awww....He spaced her tho."

ladydoraexclusive said:

"Belle na water…congrat to them."

koolslimchic said:

"y’all got nothing on 2Face lol let all parties be happy as they move on."

khylie_may said:

"This my Idoma brother na sharp shooter ohh 😂😂😂 very strong man."

chinaj_collections said:

"Wetin concern us?"

pwan_pbo said:

"Why na 2face dem give flower?"

legalislander said:

"Make una let this people breathe small na."

2Baba skips daughter's graduation, attends in-law's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that a video of singer 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, enjoying themselves at her mother’s 67th birthday had gone viral.

The clip reflected a moment of joy for the couple as Natasha’s mother, celebrating her milestone, beams with family around her,

However, fans have raised questions, especially because 2Baba was noticeably absent from his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

