A video showed some young men hailing Asake's father as reports claimed the singer bought his dad a car and a house

The video emerged on social media after Asake's father called him out for abandoning him, sparking reactions

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade Asake and his father Fatai Odunsi, aka Malo have continue to trend on social media as more reports about the relationship between the duo emerged on social media.

The drama started after Malo called out the music star, accusing him of abandoning him despite being successful in his career.

Asake's father in a viral video had also cried out for assistance.

Following the video, different reports of the relationship that existed between emerged online. There were claims the singer's father abandoned him to be raised by his mother.

Asake reportedly buys car, house for dad

Amid Asake's dad's claim of singer abandoning him, reports emerged on social media that the former YBNL star bought his father a house and a car in 2023, after he hit fame.

The video shared by a music blog TooXclusive came with the caption:

"Asake apparently never abandoned his father, it was reported that he even bought him a car and a house as far back as 2023 when he blew up as an artist .. Hmmmm."

Amid the claims and call out, Asake broke his silence as he seemingly confirmed that Malo was his father.

Legit.ng recently reported that the singer in a viral video accused his father of trying to manipulate him despite sending money to him always.

Watch video of young men praising singer's father below:

Reactions to Asake's dad's old video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens accused Asake's father of extreme entitlement mentality.

ewaanufoods said:

"Some fathers have extreme entitlement mentality…they will drain you with demands all in the name of they took care of you. The responsibility that is rightly meant to be done by them."

i_am_bemiatbukola said:

"Why will even let people manipulate in calling out ur son and know this taking responsibility of your child is a most thing to do your child taking care of you is a blessing."

_djspectreng wrote:

"This Instagram can destroy a relationship built for a lifetime in a day. Hw can anyone explain this now? This clearly shows he didn’t abandoned his dad, e fit be say the Man no utilize the money well."

famoriyotemitope said:

"Baba don go use money carry woman and baba squander all the money wey he gives him he con dey complain now."

jijoz_imaging reacted:

"Shey una dey see . Una go just rush dey judge baba wey do jaiye jaiye nw dey blackmail the boy . Since Paul Pogba story I no dey trust family wey dey gaslight their child say e no take care of dem."

Asake's former manager drags him

Legit.ng reported that Tunde Phoenix, Asake's former manager, reacted to the ongoing scandal surrounding the singer and his father.

Tunde Phoenix claimed that it was in Asake's character to abandon people who have helped him.

The former manager also blasted Asake and affirmed that he should not behave like his father if truly the man abandoned him.

