2Baba’s manager has shared heartbreaking details about the singer’s marriage to his new wife

Daddy Freeze’s live, he revealed what he witnessed multiple times in the singer’s marriage to Natasha

Daddy Freeze’s live, he revealed what he witnessed multiple times in the singer’s marriage to Natasha

More drama continues to unfold in singer Innocent Idibia's marriage to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawuru.

The couple got married in a low-key ceremony a few months ago, with pictures and videos of the wedding surfacing online.

Fans react to 2Baba’s manager's utterance about singer's marriage. Photo credit@daddyfreeze/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Even before their marriage, there were allegations of substance abuse and violence in their home. This was confirmed when 2Baba was seen on Daddy Freeze’s live, having a heated altercation with his wife.

While speaking, Kaka revealed that he had witnessed violence in the music star’s marriage.

According to him, this isn’t the first time Natasha allegedly broke bottles over 2Baba’s head, claiming to have witnessed the incident twice. He also shared that one day, they tried to settle a rift between 2Baba and Natasha for four hours. Kaka alleged that Natasha wanted him to deal with 2Baba, but he refused, saying she was the violent one.

2Baba's manager shares what cause rift

2Baba continue to trend over marriage saga. Photo credit@offical2baba

Source: Instagram

2Baba's manager further claimed that money is often the root of the quarrels between the singer and his wife.

He stated that whenever any money enters 2Baba’s account, Natasha allegedly tries to take it.

The music star’s manager added that if 2Baba restricts her, she allegedly becomes violent and insists that the money must be transferred to her account.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to 2Baba's video

Reactions have trailed what 2baba's manager said about the singer and his marriage. They shared the song that the music icon should have sang now that he is facing some marital challenges. Here are comments below:

@justbabiiesandkiddies reacted:

"We have been here talking bout Tubaba! Has anyone thought bout how his grown up kids that have access to the internet is feeling! Been discipline bout not flirting as a man is not a mistake o! It’s a treasure."

@omo_elewaa commented:

“Ever since I left you (left you) I've been to hell and I'm back Now my baby, I I wanna give you all my body and soul (yeah)” Omo na now 2face suppose sing this song for Annie."

@omo_elewaa said:

"2face will soon sing “Rainbow” remix for Annie. Such a peaceful marriage. May it last forever."

@madam_fade wrote:

"Na wetin he want oooo....Goodluck."

@tolatoks_ shared:

"I love this type of love for him… mtcheww."

2Baba speaks about his wife in old video

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the singer had spoken about his wife and the old video surfaced online a few years after the interview was granted.

In the recording, the two were sitting for an interview and the host asked what 2Baba will remember about Annie after ten years of marriage. His response sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it.

Source: Legit.ng