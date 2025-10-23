An old video seen on Instagram shows how Ross Boss welcomed VeryDarkMan in China when the going was good

The video was posted by the Chinese businessman, and it has thousands of positive engagements from netizens

VDM arrived at a place described as a factory in a chauffeured SUV amid pomp and pageantry arranged by Ross

An old video shows VeryDarkMan apparently happy with Ross Boss when the two were still in good terms.

The old video was shared in early October, and it appeared to show Ross welcoming the activist as they visited a place described as a factory.

Ross Boss was seen welcoming VDM with joy. Photo credit: Instagram/Ross Boss.

Source: TikTok

In the video, which was shared by Ross Boss, VDM arrived in a chauffeured SUV.

Ross then led him into a shop which has many solar batteries. Ross told VDM the place was a showroom for a factory.

Ross also showed him a Chinese lady whom he said was the manufacturer of the batteries, and noted that he (Ross) is partnering with them.

The video has a lot of positive comments from social media users.

In recent days, VDM has been engaged in a public spat with Ross, whom he said he did not trust.

He had shared a damaging video in which he warned his followers and supporters not to do business with Ross simply because they saw him with the Chinese man.

However, Ross has fought back, claiming that he spent $15,000 to bring VeryDarkMan to China.

He also denied all allegations of scamming people and urged VeryDarkMan to show evidence.

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Reactions to old video of Ross and VDM

@doreen_usa said:

"Comment section is making me smile no need to comment let me just be liking sweet comments."

@tiwatem_clothing said:

"Ross boss, thanks for taking good care of our brother, we appreciate and love you big."

@ose_gud_life said:

"Chinese celebrating a black man. But majority of the Nigerians wants this same man behind bars."

@sodiqoluwafemi said:

"See as problem solver dey speak English, but here in Nigeria we speak Grammar but can’t solve any problem."

@jaccussherself said:

"I bet VDM asked you to do this because it is never shown on your page you did it for others."

@owhor_suzzy said:

"You invited someone that will end up bringing you down unknowingly to you."

@dobi9024 said:

"This man has been doing business with people without complaint, na now Vdm go problem come out."

@brightangel_hairempire said:

"Rose I will visit your factory because of vdm."

@frutasveg said:

"I put so much attention to hear what the Chinese guy is saying."

@jacobs_goodluck said:

"All of una just mumu for this country."

3 things Ross Boss said about VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese businessman, Ross Boss, was often seen with the popular activist each time he visited China.

In a scathing video, VeryDarkMan told his supporters and the general public that he does not fully trust Ross.

Ross responded to some of the things mentioned by VeryDarkMan and labelled the activist as acting childishly.

Source: Legit.ng