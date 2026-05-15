Chike has shared a video amid the messy controversy trailing him and Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra

The two have been trending online over rumours that they are dating, with fans continuing to react to the news

The song he played in the background stirred buzz among fans, who hailed him and promised to stream his song

Nigerian singer Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known as Chike, has continued to trend over the messy controversy he is embroiled in with Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra.

Rumours have been trending that the two are an item, with the singer being named as the person who allegedly crashed Edoho’s marriage to his wife.

Reactions as Chike behaves unbothered amid messy controversy. Photo credit@officialchike/@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Chike reacted in a seemingly unbothered manner as he attended a show in an undisclosed location.

He shared a streaming video of his performance and noted that it was the first time he would be performing in the rain.

In the video, someone was seen holding an umbrella for him as he sang in the rain. He also asked fans to add the video to their cart.

Davido reacts to Chike’s video

Reacting in the comment section of the post, Davido exclaimed and said “wahala”. In the background of the video, Chike played his hit song Running to You.

The part where he sang, “Anybody wey wan fight you, they already know,” was also featured in the video.

He also performed the song for his audience, who sang word-for-word with him.

Fans react to Chike’s video

Chike's fans hail him amid rumours trailing him and Frank Edoho's ex-wife. Photo credit@officialchike

Source: Instagram

Reacting, fans of the singer praised him in the comment section. They called him endearing names in Igbo and encouraged him.

They also urged him to release a song amid the controversy and promised to stream it.

Recall that Sandra had earlier made a post after rumours linked her to Chike. She stated that she was free to date whomever she wanted and also made serious allegations against her ex-husband.

Frank Edoho’s voice note also trended as he spoke about the steps he took after noticing that his wife was allegedly dating the singer.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Chike's video

Here are comments below:

@christabelmomodu reacted:

"So much heat under the rain."

@hey_scenty shared:

"CHIKS CHIKS. Let’s drop something even if nah “KPIM” we go stream."

@doropeggy said:

"We gat your back, Chike, from the day of MTN project fame. Till date. Oh boy."

@cruisewithjoe wrote:

"What a time to be a die-hard fan, yakwuma oooo."

Chike makes bold declaration amid online rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Chike had made a bold declaration amid affair rumours trending online.

Legit.ng reported that social media blogs recently circulated unverified allegations linking the musician to Frank Edoho's estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, following public confirmation that the couple separated nearly two years ago.

Amid Sandra’s explosive confession, Chike took his Instagram story channel to share a video of himself checking out a stylish pink suit. He also shared a video of himself and his team.

Source: Legit.ng