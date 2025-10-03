Nollywood star Laide Bakare has admitted that she introduced her 17-year-old daughter to nightlife

Actress, in a recent interview, stated that she wanted her daughter to always remember her as the first to hand her alcohol

Nigerians reacted with many questioning if early exposure helps or harms teenagers

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has openly confessed to introducing her teenage daughter, Simisola, to clubbing and alcohol at the age of 17.

The actress made the disclosure during an interview with content creator Mr Lilgaga.

In her words, she wanted her daughter to have a story that would always point back to her when recalling her first taste of nightlife.

Laide Bakare confesses to introducing clubbing, alcohol to daughter at 17. Photos: Laide Bakare.

Source: Instagram

She stated:

“I took my daughter to the club for the first time at 17. And I like the fact that in her memoir, she would reference me as the person who introduced her to alcohol and clubbing."

For Bakare, the decision was intentional.

She explained that she preferred being the one to expose her daughter to the nightlife experience, rather than leaving her to learn it from strangers or peers who might lead her astray.

“At least, she would say, ‘it was my mother who showed me these things first,’” the actress added.

Legit.ng recalled that Simisola had a lavish 17th birthday party recently.

In one of the clips from the party, the celebrant was seen dancing and having fun with her friends on her 17th birthday. She wore a strapless, beautiful gown, while her friends danced around her in a circle.

Watch the interview here:

Laide Bakare under fire over interview

Since the video surfaced, Nigerians have been lambasting the actress. They argued that the move was reckless and could normalize underage drinking

@it_hafizski:

"Introducing a 17 year old to alcohol and nightlife is reckless parenting, not cruise. At that age, guidance and discipline should come first, not clubbing."

@iamnobleib:

"Nah only single mother fit run this kind thing. What a good parenting"

@DonMike_X:

"First alcohol from a parent at 17… that’s parenting or probation prep?"

@Valyb66:

"By de way you gave her , her first alcohol wen she was still in ur belly, stop lying"

@Sturbyrich65562:

"Low-key this thing normal, at least her daughter will be free to talk to her about anything, if she no carry her go club she'll still go by herself and might even do more worse things"

@theunfamousdave:

"Introduction to life at 17 na club, no worry the really life always shows up and when it shows up she better not be damaged cos e go hard. Introduction to life is never pleasure it's reality check. When adulthood comes, either early or not"

@Brainpink212:

"Make una leave her that’s how she want to train her girl because if you Dey over protect sometimes she will still go to the club drink alcohol and still smoke self join and you wount notice but sha small small ooo"

Simisola recent marked her 17th birthday with a lavish party. Photo: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare gets political appointment

Legit.ng had reported that Bakare had gotten a political appointment with the Osun state governor.

She was honoured with the post of Senior Special Assistant for Osun state's arts and entertainment.

Celebrities and fans of the actress congratulated her, while some people had conflicting reactions towards the development.

Source: Legit.ng