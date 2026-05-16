The 16-year-old girl who got the highest score in the 2026 UTME exam has received a rare offer from a company based in the United States

The offer was announced on social media after her exclusive chat with The Cable, where she shared her academic background

Tunde Onakoya, a professional chess player and coach, celebrated Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin and shared the good news

The 16-year-old girl who got the highest score in the 2026 UTME has received a sweet offer from a company based in the United States, days after it was announced that she got the top score in the JAMB exam.

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin made news headlines when it was discovered that she scored very high in her JAMB exam, as a recently published article by Legit.ng gave a breakdown of the scores she got in each of the subjects she took.

US company offers opportunity to 2026 UTME highest scorer. Photo Source: The Cable/Ibrahim Mansur, JAMB

Source: Twitter

UTME: Lady with 372 in JAMB trends

A top news platform, The Cable, recently interviewed Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, the 16-year-old who got a total of 372 in her JAMB exam.

In the exclusive chat, Owoeye revealed her age as well as her educational background.

She said:

“I am Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin. I am 16 years old. For my primary education, I attended Royal Standard International School. And for my junior secondary school, I attended Universal Success Academy. For my senior secondary school, I attended EFVP Wisdom Strength Model School."

She also explained that in her junior and senior secondary school, she was the head girl.

“In my junior secondary school, in JSS3, I was the head girl. I held the same position in SS3.”

The brilliant young lady also spoke about how she felt when she discovered that she topped the 2026 JAMB exam with the highest score.

She told The Cable:

“When I heard about my success, I was very happy, and it was actually a moment to be proud of. I felt grateful to God. My joy knew no bounds. I didn’t even know how to express myself at that moment. I was kind of emotional and all of that. So, I was very happy and thankful to God.”

After details of her exclusive chat with The Cable were published, a notable figure who is a professional chess player and coach, Tunde Onakoya, via his social media page @Tunde_OD, shared good news for the 16-year-old top scorer.

16-year-old UTME top scorer receives rare offer from US-based company. Photo Source: The Cable/Ibrahim Mansur

Source: Twitter

He announced that a top company in the United States has a sweet offer for Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin after she emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 UTME examination.

His statement:

“Hi @OwoeyeDaniella, congratulations on your remarkable achievement."

“I have some exciting news for you as well. A YC-backed education company in New York, @miyagilabs, has just indicated interest in having you as their brand ambassador."

“Please check your DM and send me your number…”

Reactions as young lady tops JAMB exam

@GoodnewsNaijaTV noted:

"Thank you, Tunde. Hardworking people should see their work pay off and on time. Thank you again."

@Real_wealth001 added:

"Wow congratulations to her. Thank you Mr Tunde. The light is getting brighter."

@teafromtosin wrote:

"Raise am. Raise am. Raise am. This is the right thing to do. Let people seee that if you are the best legitimately you can go in and out the country."

@Cyberhijabitech added:

"Education can never be scam ooo. Congratulations 👏👏👏 to her."

@Rushdee_love said:

"Congratulations to her and thanks Tunde."

@Creek1606 noted:

"Make sense!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 200-level medical student who wrote the 2026 UTME for fun has shared his result online. He said he did not study for the exam because he was busy with his medical school examinations. However, he still posted a screenshot of his UTME result.

Arts student posts 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a smart art student went viral after scoring 84 in Government and 80 in Literature in the 2026 JAMB exam.

He also shared his full result online, showing his total score. He said his success came from faith and hard work, and many people praised and congratulated him.

Source: Legit.ng