Ross Boss is not backing down in his avowed aim to reclaim his image, which he alleges was battered by VeryDarkMan

Trouble started when VeryDarkMan shared what Ross considered a damaging video capable of ruining his business and reputation

In a recent post he shared on Facebook, Ross Boss shared a conversation he had with a Nigerian man who contacted him about the issue

The fight between Ross Boss and VeryDarkMan is still ongoing as the Chinese businessman is not backing down.

He has shared another post on Facebook and attached screenshots of conversations he had with someone.

Ross shared a screenshot of what someone told him about VDM. Photo credit: Facebook/VDM and Ross Boss.

Source: Facebook

In the latest post, Ross Boss shared what the person said about VeryDarkMan amid their ongoing saga.

From the screenshot, it could be seen that the person appeared concerned about what the Chinese man was going through and advised Ross to put out more evidence of his dealings with VDM.

The person said:

"Good morning, boss. I saw your problems with vdm I know you as a good man, continue explaining to the public with evidences, they will definitely understand. Once you put out some evidence including receipts they will definitely believe you."

The person accused VDM of not being mature in handling the problem he may have had with Ross.

The person said:

"Honestly he didn't act matured, even if he has problem with you, he supposed to sit down with you and tell you what you did wrong in your face not coming on internet to make such statements. But you don't need to worry, you have been doing your business before you meet vdm and you will continue to do your business successfully."

Ross has said he will likely seek legal redress as he claims his reputation was impugned by VDM.

His words:

"As a big businessman, your reputation is your business’s lifeline. Many have told Ross to focus on his business. When Trump faced assault allegations, his team quickly fought back. If a president does this, shouldn’t we businessmen do the same? Ross takes legal action to address those attacked by VDM with no real evidence—just his guesses and made-up stories to defame others. What should they do?"

Trouble began between the two men after VDM posted a video in which he disparaged Ross and his dealings.

But Ross has challenged VDM to show evidence that he scammed anyone who did business with him.

He said:

"If an honest Nigerian businessman in China is slandered, accused of creating multiple accounts to scam Chinese people, what should he do? Stay silent? If a Nigerian in China, like Chisking, was scammed out of $65,000, can you tell him to stay quiet? No. He sought Ross’s help. Using my influence in China, Ross found the scammer’s address and details, leading to her arrest by Chinese police. She wrote a promise to refund the money."

Ross shared the screenshot of what someone said about VDM. Photo credit: Facebook/ross boss and VDM.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng