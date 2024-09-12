Embattled Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has doubled down on his claims against his colleague and former friend, Davido

In a petition submitted to the Inspector-General of the Nigerian police, Dammy Krane accused Davido of sending his allies to threaten his life after he demanded the dues owed to him

He also called for the re-opening of Tagbo's death case, of which Davido was a prime suspect, to be charged in court

Controversial Nigerian singer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, better known as Dammy Krane, has sparked emotional outrage online as details of the petition he submitted to the Inspector-General of Police against his colleague, David Adeleke, aka Davido, goes viral.

Dammy Krane's petition was anchored on five main issues, including reopening Tagbo's death case. Death threats were made against his life by one of Davido's allies.

Controversial singer Dammy Krane petitions the IGP to reopen Tagbo's death case and arraign Davido in court. Photo credit: @dammykrane_worldstar/@davido/@NPF

Source: Instagram

The embattled singer also called for the IG's intervention to lift the bans on his accounts, which have made it difficult for him to access his money.

Dammy Krane demands for $500k

The singer also called for the IG to get Davido to pay him all the money he owed for the song "Pere."

He noted that the agreed fee Davido promised to pay him for the song was $500k, but after releasing the track, the singer has refused to hold up his end of the bargain.

Amid all of his claims, Dammy Krane has refused to retract some of the defamatory comments he made about Davido, which were the rudimentary basis for his arrest.

Dammy Krane's petition came days after he was released from the Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Abuja.

See the full detail of the petition Dammy Krane submitted against Davido:

Reactions trail Dammy Krane's petition against Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed Dammy Krane's petition against Davido:

@OyinMustShine:

"Your mates dey chase the bag, you dey chase clout."

@Kaypianobeats:

"No sentiments, your music sweet but na you Dey do yourself bro. You don’t fight people with bigger force if you no the machinery. That’s life though."

@Alexofficiall_x:

"We Failed you as well, you should be bundled to a rehab. Dey there dey chase clout."

@Lokal__Man:

"OMO TO YOUR FACE I GO TELL YOU SAY YOU NO SABI SING … HOW DID YOU EVEN CAME UP WITH AMIN???"

@RobertAndrew30:

"Na the same village people dey do Dammy Krane and Samklef."

@Eddiextreme:

"If you like trend from now till tomorrow your music won't be heard."

@Winifunds:

"God will help you o. You're demanding for $500k for "Pere" that rubbish song."

Dammy Krane cries over arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Dammy Krane revealed that he had been arrested by the police.

Dammy Krane, who linked his arrest to his colleague and superstar Davido, also shared details.

The singer's arrest has since stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens applauding Davido for finally taking action against the singer.

Source: Legit.ng