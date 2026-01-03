Pastor Bolaji Idowu recently shared photos from a crossover service into the new year at his church

The pictures, which featured the cleric with celebrities like Peller and Broda Shaggi, also went viral on social media platform X

The cleric also faced massive criticisms as some netizens accused his church of prioritising social media appeal by sharing pictures of prominent figures

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Church Centre in Lagos has sparked a heated debate over celebrities vs. everyday Christians after a viral picture he shared from the crossover service.

The cleric had taken to his social media pages to share photos from his church’s 'RESET' crossover event held on December 31, 2024.

The pictures, which were four in number, featured smiling attendees, including celebrities like streamer Peller, who recently returned to social life after his involvement in a car crash, and skit makers Broda Shaggi and SIRBALO Comedy.

It, however, caught attention on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, as many criticised Pastor Bolaji for featuring celebrities, influencers, and TikTok stars over longtime worshippers and volunteers like ushers and choristers.

Some critics accused the church of prioritising social media appeal. Others, however, threw their weight behind the pastor, arguing that celebrities needed Jesus too and such posts could draw more people to faith.

During the service, a clip captured the moment the pastor, who was spotted on the altar, turned his attention to the singer and her son as he expressed how happy he was to have them in church.

The pictures Pastor Bolaji Idowu shared from his church crossover event are below:

Comments about Pastor Bolaji Idowu's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from X as many criticised the cleric. Read them below:

Warepamorsammy said:

"There are workers that make the church work, people who make consistent sacrificial effort to keep the auditorium clean and neat ready for the service to be in progress you will never post and showcase their faces here you are showing public figures."

sweetguyvictor said:

"Dem de wear cap for inside church?"

ShoeGuyOtis commented:

"If na me wear cap for church, ushers go don rush me. Make Una continue sha."

Neversleeps_HQ commented:

"Them no tell peller say they no dey wear cap inside church."

_KingEmeka said:

"Wahala for who no be celebrity. I know a narcissist when I see one..."

Davidrosse11 wrote:

"The media team focus on celebrities whom are not pushing the name of Christ. All I need to know about this man."

UcheMaryOkoli said:

"Of course. Use the images of celebrities to advertise your church so that you'd get more customers AKA, church members while the people who clean the church's toilets, clean the church's auditorium, etc don't make it to your page."

DamilolaEbunol2 said:

"Is it only celebrities that are coming to this church ? Why is the media focusing only on them?"

Cdazlyn commented:

"Yet you don't post pictures of the consistent and active church members? De play."

