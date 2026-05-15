A young Nigerian lady diagnosed with chronic kidney disease has shared an emotional video on TikTok

The 25-year-old said she has been battling the disease since she turned 23, and she appealed to netizens for help with getting a transplant

In the video, she outlined the negative changes she noticed about herself after the diagnosis

A young lady from Nigeria who has been living with chronic kidney disease posted a heartfelt clip on the social media platform TikTok.

In her emotional clip posted via her official account, she spoke about the personal toll the illness had taken on her life.

25-year-old lady with kidney disease appeals to netizens for transplant help. Photo credit: @ijaybaybee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kidney disease warrior shares predicament

The footage drew attention quickly as she spoke about her health journey and made a public plea for assistance with securing a kidney transplant.

Identified on TikTok as @ijaybabyee, she explained that she had been contending with the condition since the age of 23. At the time of the video she was twenty-five years old.

In her post, she asked members of the public for support in obtaining the medical procedure she needed, expressing both vulnerability and hope that others might help her cause.

The warrior described the visible and personal changes that had occurred since she received the diagnosis.

She recalled a period when she had been free of the illness and contrasted that with her current state.

According to her, the disease had deprived her of several aspects of her wellbeing including her physical health, memory, body mass, and her appearance.

Lady with chronic kidney disease cries out in emotional video. Photo credit: @ijaybaybee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She emphasised that the loss felt extensive and had altered her sense of self.

The lady then described her appearance at the time of the video, noting that she had reached a weight of 68 kilograms.

She observed that at this weight her veins had become barely visible beneath her skin. According to her, she could not fully convey the extent of what the illness had taken from her, though she accepted that this was her reality.

She repeated that the condition had reduced her weight to such a degree that her veins had become indistinct.

The young lady concluded her message by stating that, given her circumstances, prayer remained the only action she was able to take for herself.

She presented this as her final recourse and did not indicate any further steps she could pursue independently.

In her words:

"Here is a video of what I used to look like when I was without kidney disease. Kidney disease has taken so much from me. It took away my good health. It took away my memory. It took away my weight. It took away my beauty. It took so much from me. This is what I look like now. Currently I weigh 68 kilograms. With this weight, my veins are almost invisible. I cannot even start to mention how much it has taken away from me, but it is what it is. It took so much weight that my veins became invisible. The only thing I can do for myself now is to pray for myself. That's all."

Reactions trail video of kidney disease warrior

TikTok users did not hesitate to react in the comments section.

@Luxury ready to wear in Owerri said:

"Every kidney disease is reversed in Jesus name amen. Be healed and be whole again amen."

@slayedbymandy said:

"Help is coming hold on still stranger, I just reshared after my gf posted u coming here and seeing you again. God will see you through."

@ms_dyna2 said:

"Sorry dear!!you will get back gradually. I was 58kg before and dropped to 47 when my lupus attacked my kidneys been a year and now I’m 50kg stay strong."

@Ebuka commented:

"This is why you should never body shame people, you do not know what they are going through! God please heal this young lady and restore her fully. Amen."

@OMAA WOMAN said:

"God will surely do a miracle in your life. You are healed in the mighty name of Jesus Amen."

@Josephchisom001 added:

"Wow you are still beautiful. I just pray you recover quickly and resume your good life amen."

See the post below:

Lady whose kidneys failed breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady whose kidneys failed shared a video on TikTok speaking about one of the reasons it happened.

In the now-viral video, she spoke at length about her health and advised people against making the same mistake she made.

Source: Legit.ng