A young man who attended the same secondary school as late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has opened up about his experience

He mentioned in his viral post that Alexx Ekubo was his senior in secondary school long before he became a popular actor

The individual also spoke about the character of Alexx Ekubo and mentioned what only a few people know about him in the viral post

A young man who attended the same secondary school as Alexx Ekubo has reacted to news of his death following a long battle with cancer.

The individual said in the post that Alexx Ekubo, the late Nollywood actor, was his senior in secondary school several years back.

Former schoolmate shares experience with Alexx Ekubo in secondary school. Photo Source: Twitter/bigbam2709, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: Twitter

Alexx Ekubo: Man speaks about late actor

His statement comes after the death of Alexx Ekubo was announced. Legit.bg, in a report on May 12, detailed the incident.

As friends and family continue to mourn his passing, the individual @bigbam2709 took to social media to speak about one thing only a few people know about the late Nollywood actor.

Speaking about the late actor, he wrote:

"Funny enough Alex Ikenna Ekubo was our senior in Federal Government College Daura."

Man recalls Alexx Ekubo’s secondary school days after actor’s death. Photo Source: Twitter/bigbam2709

Source: Twitter

Alexx Ekubo: Man speaks about the actor's character

After mentioning the name of the secondary school they both attended, he pointed out one thing only a few people might know about Alexx Ekubo.

His statement:

"He was really a cool guy all along. @AlaysaRumuomasi quote me if I am wrong.. Rest in peace Senior."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man said his brother met Alexx Ekubo many times before he died. He said his brother called and texted the actor, and even went to his house to see him.

He explained that Alexx Ekubo was very friendly, smiled, hugged him, and spoke in a happy way, not knowing he was very sick at that time.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who worked with Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo on a movie set has shared emotional memories of him after his death.

She said they first met on set and he was very kind and friendly, even greeting her first despite being a big star. She also said they later met again in Dubai, which turned out to be the last time she saw him, and she regretted not checking up on him before he died.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young man has blocked three people on his WhatsApp after they posted tributes about Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo following his death. He said the same people did not celebrate the actor on his birthday just a month earlier, but quickly started posting about how much they loved him after news of his death broke online.

Man recalls private chats with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man went on social media to cry about the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. He shared the sweet names the actor used to call him when they talked, like “my third baby in the house” and “my fast-rising model.”

He also said he always replied to the actor with “my light-skinned model.” He said he is very sad because Alexx Ekubo has died after a long illness.

Source: Legit.ng