Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels' viral pictures with a mystery man have stirred concerns from a Nigerian netizen.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina sparked a fresh conversation online after she was seen spending New Year’s Eve with a mystery man during a public outing that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Man shares why Regina Daniels' mystery companion should go traditional.

Photos and clips shared online showed the mother of two, currently in London, in a lively state as they welcomed the new year. While the identity of the man was not disclosed, the exchange between him and Regina has since fuelled speculations online.

Regina Daniels: Netizen advises mystery man

In a Facebook post that has sparked conversations, a social media user identified as Innocent Tino focused his attention on the mystery man spotted with Regina Daniels.

He advised the man to take precaution and consult with elders. "No use your life play o," the netizen added.

"AS I ALWAYS TALK UNTIL IT HAPPENS. If this is true that this UK young man is Regina's new boyfriend, which it seems he is, because she posted him on her own profile, then, my advice to the young man go be: bros, some foods have been given to the gods and reserved for elders and if you must eat it, you have to go traditional and do the needful – just in case any rope tie anybody somewhere. No use your life play oo... modern world, civilization, 'open-eye' or Gen Z style no dey reach this side oo. I am not saying Regina took any oath with Ned as she denied during their fracas, but it is wise to check traditionally and to take precautions. Life is very precious – preserve it. No do am until you consult the elders. Na the potassium wey dey sweet goat dey kpai am. God bless us all. Tino ✍️ #Tinosbullet," he wrote.

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother, Lawrence, have unfollowed each other on social media, sparking curiosity among fans.

The sudden digital distance comes amid the movie star’s vacation in London, where they both spent time together.

A screenshot of the netizen's advice to the mystery man spotted with Regina Daniels is below:

Mystery man seen with Regina Daniels advised to consult with elders.

What people are saying

Legit.ng also compiled reactions that trailed a netizen's advice to the mystery man spotted with Regina Daniels. Read the comments below:

Okofu Ubaka commented:

"They are in a foreign land The gods nor dey enter aeroplane."

Margaret Naayande said:

"That urge to prove to your ex that you have moved on is childish. Something you can be doing on the low your thing."

Chidinma Judith Iyke said:

"That's how people dabble in this and that...stand in one place and believe in one thing... neither here nor there."

Franklyn Mbachu Odinaka commented:

"That one concern two of them."

Abel Atimah commented:

"Calm down. Juju no dey cross ocean. Na cold go finish that gods if he travel abroad."

Bridget Yenyen Ucheka reacted:

"If Bride Price has been returned, then nothing hold them together. She say she no take oath, so she's free to move on if she which."

Uche Onyibor commented:

"Jamaicans no send you or your traditions, they can marry married woman with 4 kids and staying in the same house As you UK guys."

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng also reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back online.

What she said back then was later viewed through the lens of a widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

The resurfaced video, which was recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time: her husband and her biological father.

