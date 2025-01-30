Singer Speed Darlington has expressed displeasure at individuals who asked him to stop shading his colleague Burna Boy

He recently regained his freedom after staying in the police cell for two months after he defamed Burna Boy

Akpi, as he is fondly called, has been cautioned by many people to leave Burna Boy alone but he has vehemently refused

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, has said that anyone who does not want to support him after he was released from police custody can get out.

He noted that it was his money he spent and his life is his content. Hence, he will post whatever he desires on social media.

Akpi's post was spurred by people who have advised him to stop dragging his colleague Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Recall that the Last Last hitmaker influenced his arrest after he claimed that American rapper Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy, used baby oils on him before he won his prestigious Grammy award in 2021 for his 2020 album Twice As Tall.

Speed Darlington shades Burna Boy

In an Instagram video, Akpi said that Burna Boy is always singing about police brutality in Nigeria. Yet, he proceeded to hire police to hold him longer in cell. In some people's reaction, they asked him to leave Burna Boy and move on.

The Baby Oil crooner, who recorded the diss track against the Ye hitmaker, said that he was going back to the studio to record more songs.

Reactions as Akpi drags Burna Boy

Check out some of the reactions as Akpi continues to shade Burna Boy below:

@ritablissofficial commented:

"Baba na you go finally rest. Burna Boy use you to get his musical inspiration back. He is back to business now, blbum loading, then world tour. You are free to book your ticket for Paris show in April."

@iamnykay reacted:

"I’ll support you till they announce jail sentence. By then, I will run."

@biggesttrizzy said:

"Na back of phone you take dey record?"

@ikehnancy commented:

"I cannot get tired of supporting you. Akpi for president."

@certified1992 stated:

"Speedo tell them. 17 arrests in the US and 2 arrests in zoogeria, what can they do to you? We will support you any day any time."

@escorbarsmithgustavo1 commented:

"Presido, even if na side camera you use record we go still support you. Biggest Boyoyo I know."

@eris_walter_the-great stated:

"He sings about police brutality. Who started it? Is it not you? Don’t be foolish Mr man. You started fighting with him. You dragged him online, keep going trust me, this time na till 2030 them go lock you up."

Akpi's lawyer disassociates from him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, had withdrawn his services from the music star.

In a post shared on social media, the attorney announced that he and his law firm have ceased representing the rapper.

Stan Alieke’s post went viral on social media and it drew a series of interesting comments from social media users.

