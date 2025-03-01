Nigerian singer Burna Boy and his colleague Wizkid are trading online following the viral Lamborghini scandal

Recall that an Instagram influencer, Sophia Egbueje, allegedly called out the City Boy crooner for reneging on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini

In a recent update, the socialite shared a video of the luxury ride being delivered to her abode with Wizkid’s ally spotted in the scene

Nigerian singer Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun, has been included in the online scandal between his colleague Burna Boy and Influencer Sophia Egbueje.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a leaked audio narrated that Burna Boy allegedly promised to buy a Lamborghini for Sophia Egbueje.

Netizens claim Wizkid bought Sophia Egbueje's new Lamborghini. Credit: @wizkidayo, @burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

According to the viral tape, the Grammy winner did not keep up to his words after having a bedroom meeting with Sophia.

A video from March 1 showed that Sophia Egbueje took delivery of the Lamborghini she wanted amid her saga with singer Burna Boy.

In a video on her Instagram story, she shared how the car was shipped down to her place. According to her, the Lamborghini was not bought for her, but she bought it herself.

Wizkid trends as Sophia Egbueje delivers her Lamborghini. Credit: @sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

Fans accuse Wizkid of buying Sophia's Lamborghini

In the video making rounds, Afrobeats star Wizkid’s personal assistant Femi was spotted in the scene.

Sophia, excited by the sight of her car, shared a warm hug with Femi as they both watched how the car was carefully laid out.

Wizkid’s official DJ, Tunez, took to Elon Musk’s X to react to the viral clip. The disc jockey simply spelt Femi’s name with a crying-laughing emoji.

He wrote:

“FEMMY, BABY! 🤣❤️.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Sophia Egbueje’s Lamborghini

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

very__heartless_child_101 said:

"Wizkid help her add 300million to the lambo car."

@__biggestbird wrote:

"I just hope say no be big wiz buy her the lambo cause femmy is there."

@AmehWeb3 said:

"Guy na BigWiz doings be dat."

99die.rich reacted:

"Nah wizkid buy that lambo there is nothing you can tell me cos nah seun carry lambo come oo."

klue_krix wrote:

"Lol does she really want a lambo or to cover shame."

the_real_bhad_of_lagos_ said:

"Una still wan insert wizkid inside this matter 😂😂😂wizkid wey him wife Dey beg him for birkin bag some days ago na him wan buy or add money to someone Lambo 😂😂😂Fc Dalulu."

emekanwakanma1985 reacted:

"Pls bros and sis see a brother down with kidney failure and leveedamage over 2years now.help me.nothing is small."

peterr_deee said:

"So? Na big wiz later cup the lambo for her after odogwu lash her.. In conclusion.. 1.Big wiz and burna are close friends. 2. Both of them have Grammy. 3. They share same babes together...4. To stop the trend, big wiz offer to assist he’s friend odogwu to cup the lambo. 5. Friends turn brothers."

choco_dee07 wrote:

"This goes a long way to detect a fake life and also show some live their life just to prove a point ..If truly she bought this car , then I can imagine how pressurized she could have been because of social media just to show the world she got the car herself ..Inside life lol."

yung_3t said:

"If to say I be burna I go just buy the Lambo, cos make I no lie the girl set dieee."

Sarah Martins addresses women on Burna Boy and Sophia's alleged case

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s issue might not be ending soon as celebrities added to the online commotion.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared her view on certain types of transactional relationships.

The movie star went on to advise her gender using the scenario of the alleged Lamborghini promise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng