Burna Boy vs Sophia Egbueje: Wizkid Accused of Paying for Influencer’s New Lamborghini, Clip Trends
- Nigerian singer Burna Boy and his colleague Wizkid are trading online following the viral Lamborghini scandal
- Recall that an Instagram influencer, Sophia Egbueje, allegedly called out the City Boy crooner for reneging on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini
- In a recent update, the socialite shared a video of the luxury ride being delivered to her abode with Wizkid’s ally spotted in the scene
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerian singer Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun, has been included in the online scandal between his colleague Burna Boy and Influencer Sophia Egbueje.
Legit.ng earlier reported that a leaked audio narrated that Burna Boy allegedly promised to buy a Lamborghini for Sophia Egbueje.
According to the viral tape, the Grammy winner did not keep up to his words after having a bedroom meeting with Sophia.
A video from March 1 showed that Sophia Egbueje took delivery of the Lamborghini she wanted amid her saga with singer Burna Boy.
In a video on her Instagram story, she shared how the car was shipped down to her place. According to her, the Lamborghini was not bought for her, but she bought it herself.
Fans accuse Wizkid of buying Sophia's Lamborghini
In the video making rounds, Afrobeats star Wizkid’s personal assistant Femi was spotted in the scene.
Sophia, excited by the sight of her car, shared a warm hug with Femi as they both watched how the car was carefully laid out.
Wizkid’s official DJ, Tunez, took to Elon Musk’s X to react to the viral clip. The disc jockey simply spelt Femi’s name with a crying-laughing emoji.
He wrote:
“FEMMY, BABY! 🤣❤️.”
See his post below:
Netizens react to Sophia Egbueje’s Lamborghini
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
very__heartless_child_101 said:
"Wizkid help her add 300million to the lambo car."
Sophia Egbueje takes action as fans, critics clash on her page over alleged encounter with Burna Boy
@__biggestbird wrote:
"I just hope say no be big wiz buy her the lambo cause femmy is there."
@AmehWeb3 said:
"Guy na BigWiz doings be dat."
99die.rich reacted:
"Nah wizkid buy that lambo there is nothing you can tell me cos nah seun carry lambo come oo."
klue_krix wrote:
"Lol does she really want a lambo or to cover shame."
the_real_bhad_of_lagos_ said:
"Una still wan insert wizkid inside this matter 😂😂😂wizkid wey him wife Dey beg him for birkin bag some days ago na him wan buy or add money to someone Lambo 😂😂😂Fc Dalulu."
emekanwakanma1985 reacted:
"Pls bros and sis see a brother down with kidney failure and leveedamage over 2years now.help me.nothing is small."
peterr_deee said:
"So? Na big wiz later cup the lambo for her after odogwu lash her.. In conclusion.. 1.Big wiz and burna are close friends. 2. Both of them have Grammy. 3. They share same babes together...4. To stop the trend, big wiz offer to assist he’s friend odogwu to cup the lambo. 5. Friends turn brothers."
Burna Boy's girlfriend Chloe Bailey reacts following news of singer's Lambo saga with Sophia Egbueje
choco_dee07 wrote:
"This goes a long way to detect a fake life and also show some live their life just to prove a point ..If truly she bought this car , then I can imagine how pressurized she could have been because of social media just to show the world she got the car herself ..Inside life lol."
yung_3t said:
"If to say I be burna I go just buy the Lambo, cos make I no lie the girl set dieee."
Sarah Martins addresses women on Burna Boy and Sophia's alleged case
Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s issue might not be ending soon as celebrities added to the online commotion.
Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared her view on certain types of transactional relationships.
The movie star went on to advise her gender using the scenario of the alleged Lamborghini promise.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.