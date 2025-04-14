Nigerian actresses Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus are currently trending on the internet following their appearance at Eniola Ajao’s movie premiere

Legit.ng reports that Eniola Ajao hosted her friends and colleagues to the launch of her new film dubbed Owambe Thieves

However, the heated drama that followed at the event after Laide tried to take pictures with Badmus has got internet users sharing conflicting views

Nigerian actresses Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus made the frontline of blogs following their appearance at Owambe Thieves movie premiere.

The premiere of Eniola Ajao's highly awaited film Owanbe Thieves on April 13, 2025, took a tragic turn when a video surfaced showing actors Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare in a tense encounter on the dance floor.

Eniola Badmus, Laide Bakare cause stir with encounter at Owanbe Thieves premiere. Credit: @eniolabadmus, @laidebakare

The Owanbe Thieves movie premiere, held at Filmhouse Circle Mall in Jakande, was a star-studded affair attended by celebrities, influencers, and industry insiders.

As the audience watched Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate play live, Eniola and Laide were spotted dancing excitedly with other spectators.

However, a video showed Eniola noticeably agitated when she saw Laide on the dance floor.

Badmus was heard stating in Yoruba, "Don't video us together, we're not friends."

Laide Bakare leaks DM with Eniola Badmus

A few hours after their video went viral, Laide took to Instagram to post a screenshot of the DMs Eniola sent her about the night's incident.

In the message, Eniola stated that she should not appear in her colleague's videos or pictures and accused her of once sharing a terrible photograph online.

Laide shared the screenshot, claiming that she was the one who launched Eniola's career and spent her hard-earned money on her when no one wanted to hire her in Nollywood.

She wrote:

"eniola_badmus I gave you, first major role in your life when. No one wants to Associate with you because of your ugly looks and obesity. Spent my own hard earned money on an ingrate like you, All you could pay me back with is to call me Animal? Haaa! ENIOLA! Almighty God will judge you insha Allah You have started what you can finish and I promise you, you must collect."

Internet users react to Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dasola077 said:

"Eniola premiered must sha bring one wahala or the other."

alh_alubarika said:

"I didn’t support her calling you animal,but why can’t you take the picture down or you should’ve not posted it at first.She told you not to post it that she’s not look good in the picture she even said she called and you didn’t pick up her calls so definitely you posted the picture intensionally."

kuga101 said:

"What I see here, if you are not my friend and maybe talk bad about me and saw me them decide to smile at me I will let you know asap “listen we are not friend” just simple as that no eye service 👌🏻👌🏻 but in a more pleasant and mature way."

beekayigwegbe said:

"Eniola looking good and maintaining her steeze because of Jagaban.'

juicymediachic wrote:

"But I am not seeing anything odd in that picture now. They both look awesome. Has April fool not ended yet ??"

ruthiesizesix said:

"Am just seeing envy in her face I don’t care what cause the fight, aunty eni is avoiding her she is trying to push her so they can a fight."

bold_mind_interior wrote:

"If you have avoid trouble like this you know watin God do for you."

.drbammys_couture said:

"May not know what really went down here but Eniola Badmus definitely seems like the bigger person here. The way she smoothly ignored and chose to enjoy the party instead."

call_me_gilgal said:

"That's Eniola enh😂😂😂😂😂😂....her composure 💯💯💯💯😀...when you're big...you're big."

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit

Legit.ng recalls reporting how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.

During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.

