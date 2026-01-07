Media personality Solomon Buchi has shared his thoughts on the viral confrontation between streamer Peller and a young woman at a restaurant

The incident began after the woman reportedly called Peller noisy and labelled him illiterate, prompting the streamer to blast her in a video he shared online

Buchi accused Peller of harassment and criticised security at the restaurant for failing to intervene

Media personality Solomon Buchi has condemned TikTok sensation Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, over a heated confrontation with a young woman at a Lagos restaurant, accusing him of harassment after a video of the incident went viral online.

The controversy erupted after Peller shared footage in which he blasted an unidentified woman at the restaurant.

According to the TikToker, she had complained that he was being noisy and went on to label him illiterate.

Reacting to the situation, Buchi stated that the incident shows what happens when stupidity and illiteracy are given a platform.

The media personality accused Peller of harassing the young woman. He questioned why security at the restaurant failed to remove the TikToker, suggesting that they feared he would make a video that might damage the establishment's reputation.

Buchi added that Peller would not dare behave that way abroad. He noted that the streamer called the woman inappropriate names, which constitutes an anti-social behaviour.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on January 7, 2026, Buchi said:

"This is what happens when you platform stupidity, illiteracy, when you platform foolishness, it's not just foolishness, it's loud foolishness. Foolishness that's loud, crude, and absolutely unnecessary. This is the result of mistaking social media numbers for impact, for relevance, for significance, for morals."

"Why did the security in that restaurant not actually kick him out? Because he was harassing that young woman. He wouldn't try that outside of Nigeria. He called her a pr0stitute. He was harassing her, and that constitutes as anti-social behaviour."

He described the incident as part of a wider cycle in which people are discouraged from speaking truth to power or challenging behaviour they consider inappropriate.

The media personality portrayed Peller as displaying foolish conduct and suggested that he required rehabilitation therapy.

He also criticised aspects of streaming culture, claiming it often promotes content that he views as empty, noisy, and lacking substance

Nigerians react to Solomon Buchi's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@do2dtun said:

"Solomon I am not a fan of Peller neither am I a fan of his content. It might cringe some of you guys but let's be fair, if I saw you talking in public and maybe it might have irked me in a way, I won't call you an 'illiterate' or abuse you first.. someone like this I'll rather ignore him or if I won't, I'll mind my words. We can judge him by his reputation and his misdemeanor sometimes but on this, you can't excuse what the lady said just cos we don't like his manner of approach or content. Are we missing the part he said the lady insulted him first? We cant justify what she said and then not allow what he did. In this case, they are both wrong."

@ap_060801 wrote:

"She still gave him the best reply and guess what, meaningful and educated people will understand her 🙌❤️"

@officialedweirdo commented:

"Peller will seize to amaze us online… this isnt hate, its facts… She told you that you are loud, which you are by the way and boom you go all out to prove her point😂😂😂😂 He will make another video and apologize again and say hes just a 16yrs old boy figuring out life….😂😂"

@osayuwamensaleh opined:

"Trust me if the restaurant had kicked him out they would have gain more popularity and following. How these kinds of people are been celebrated as celebrities just tells me where our priorities lie as a people 😢"

@gbemiro_jnr reacted:

"He was just making noise. Loved the way the lady handled the situation"

