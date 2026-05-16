Chelsea are closing in on appointing Xabi Alonso as their next manager after positive talks with the Spanish manager

The former Real Madrid coach reportedly wants guarantees over Chelsea’s long-term project and transfer structure

Chelsea hope to confirm their new manager before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins next month

Chelsea are edging closer to naming a new manager after holding positive discussions with former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard has emerged as Chelsea’s leading candidate following direct meetings between both parties, with reports suggesting an agreement in principle is already in place.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly prepared to take the Chelsea head coach role after positive talks with the Premier League club. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Football365, Chelsea are eager to finalise the appointment before the FIFA World Cup begins next month in North America as the club prepares for another major rebuild under the BlueCo ownership.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talks have accelerated in recent days.

“Chelsea have had a direct meeting with Xabi Alonso and final decision is expected very soon,” Romano posted on X.

“CFC plan to announce their next manager before the World Cup, talks are accelerating.”

Alonso emerges as Chelsea’s top candidate

Chelsea considered several options before moving closer to Alonso.

The Blues also held discussions with Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, and Marco Silva as part of their search process, Football London reports,

For a period, Alonso had also been strongly linked with replacing Arne Slot at Liverpool following his exit from Real Madrid earlier in the season.

However, the Reds' decision to stick with Slot opened the door for Chelsea to push aggressively for the 44-year-old manager.

Reports now suggest Chelsea see Alonso as the ideal figure to lead the next phase of the club’s project, especially with the squad still packed with young players viewed as long-term investments.

Alonso give conditions to become Chelsea coach

One of the biggest talking points during negotiations has reportedly been Chelsea’s approach to transfers and overall club structure.

Alonso is believed to have concerns about the decision-making process at the club following criticism of BlueCo’s chaotic management style over the last few seasons.

The former Spain midfielder reportedly wants clear guarantees that he will be allowed to implement his football philosophy without excessive interference.

Sources close to the negotiations claim compromises have already been made from both sides regarding transfer strategy, helping move talks forward.

Those concerns are also shaped by Alonso’s difficult spell at Real Madrid, where reports suggested he struggled with dressing room influence and broader instability within the club.

Chelsea facing huge end to the season

Chelsea’s managerial situation is unfolding while the club still fights for European qualification.

Chelsea are currently ninth on the Premier League table with 49 points from 36 games played. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

The Blues currently sit ninth in the Premier League and face Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Winning the competition would secure a Europa League spot regardless of where Chelsea finish in the league table.

If the Blues fails to finish inside the top seven, lifting the FA Cup may become their only route into European football next season.

That uncertainty adds extra pressure to Chelsea’s summer plans, with Alonso potentially arriving during one of the most important transition periods the club has faced in recent years.

Chelsea prepare for FA Cup final

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane looks forward to facing Manchester City in the FA Cup final and tells his players what they must do.

Manchester City and Chelsea will compete for the FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 3 PM kickoff time.

Source: Legit.ng