President Bola Tinubu has got Nigerians talking after redefining the concept of citizenship in the Nigerian context while speaking at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda

The president has claimed that any Nigerian who is not paying tax and is not exempted is not a citizen, while emphasising the importance of tax

President Tinubu's comment has got Nigerians talking, who have started citing the economic challenges that Nigerians are going through

President Bola Tinubu has said that any Nigerian who is not paying tax and is not exempted is not a citizen. The president made the comment while speaking on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

The president explained that taxes are a priority for every citizen, noting that any Nigerian who pays tax, either corporate or individual, is a citizen. He said if you're not paying tax, you're not a citizen.

President Bola Tinubu emphasises the importance of paying taxes Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

"Tax is a priority. A citizen who pays taxes, whether corporate or individual, is a citizen. If you are not a taxpayer and not exempted, then you are not a citizen."

President Tinubu has been vocal about the payment of taxes by Nigerians since his resumption in office in 2023. His tax reform bill had pitched him against the governors, before they came to a middle ground. His tax bill became a law and took effect in 2026.

Nigerians react as Tinubu speaks on tax

However, his comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Sadeeq criticised the president, citing that some Nigerians are still poor:

"Paying tax defines citizenship? Tinubu and his team clearly don’t know what they’re doing. How do you define citizenship by tax when millions are struggling to eat, with no jobs, no power, and an economy in free fall? You’re taxing poverty, not building a nation. This is clueless leadership."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu speaks on paying taxes Photo Credit: @officlaABAT

Source: Twitter

Emeka Ezeanya described the president's statement as being satirical:

"President Tinubu just redefined citizenship like it’s a subscription plan: 'Pay tax or you’re not a real Naija!'. Oga, with no power, high cost of fuel and bad roads, most citizens are already paying the highest tax, survival taxi. Abeg, deliver value first before collecting the 'citizen fee'"

Clement said Nigerians are having economic challenges at this time

"You tax citizens who have drained their economic prowess with your inordinate policies. You expect to tax people who you can't make have purchasing power. How can they be paying for what you are not giving them? Man is too poor upstairs abeg."

Ishaqq said the president has redefined citizenship and inheritance with the payment:

"So, citizenship is now on a subscription plan? If tax is the only entry ticket, then half the country just got 'guest access' to their own nation. By that logic, rights are no longer inherent; they’re premium features unlocked after payment confirmation. Interesting."

Watch the full video of the president on X here:

Gbajabiamila explains how he escaped Tinubu's sacking

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, said he would have been sacked if he had not maintained a close relationship with the president.

Gbajabiamila recalled how the role of Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in the move to remove Speaker Mudashiru Obasa pitched him against Tinubu.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed the development while addressing APC stakeholders in Surulere on Thursday, May 14.

Source: Legit.ng