More videos from Davido and Chioma's private family dinner in the US have emerged on social media

The highlight was a clip that showed the moment Isreal DMW was told to switch seats after attempting to sit beside his boss

The short clip has, however, triggered reactions, as many claimed that the logistics manager was disrespected

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, the logistics manager and aide to Afrobeats star Davido, recently trended online over a clip involving him and a friend of the singer in the US.

Legit.ng recently reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, celebrated 2026 with a private family dinner in Atlanta, featuring her home-cooked jollof rice, meats, and more. Davido's crew members like Isreal DMW and his DJ, Ecool, were spotted at the event.

However, a clip showing the moment the music star's logistics manager smoothly switched seats to let him chat uninterrupted has gone viral, triggering reactions.

The short clip captured the moment Isreal came to the dining room with a plate of food in his hand as he attempted to sit close to Davido, before a friend of the singer stopped him and asked him to take another seat.

The video showing the moment Isreal DMW switched seats during the private dinner with Davido is below:

What people are saying about the video

While some fans praised Isreal's loyalty, others, however, argued that he was being disrespected. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

themamaG_ said:

"I actually understand that babe now, it’s embarrassing to see your husband being treated or spoken to some kind of way please. Women like it when their man is able to command some sort of respect, this is just a huge turn off mehn."

slymoore1 commented:

"Call it anything, but this shows maturity less of drama.. that’s how men who understand themselves live."

jayebros said:

"Tbh… he’s facing nonsense. I can only imagine what could be happening off camera lol. For this kind of humiliating job that is fetching you money, you’re supposed to set a timeline for yourself ni. Maybe do it for 5 years to gather funds then transition into something more dignifying so that another person that is hungry can take over from you while you still make sure you’re friends with the label."

callmi_koko commented:

"The best decision sheila made was dumping this man."

OnlyLuso said:

"Why him self wan go sit for there before . Plus the person was polite kinda."

ClassicDavinci commented:

"But common sense will tell you not to seat in between people having a real conversation; might be business oriented. But in all, he’s too calm for an Edo man. Kudos to him."

BabyPelga wrote:

"If no be say he mumu, why he wan go sit for there before?"

Opewheel said:

"It’s not disrespect but Israel suppose use his sense not everything they will teaching him."

