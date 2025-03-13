Nigerian singer Asake is making headlines over the situation of his alleged father, Fatai Odunsi aka Malo

According to reports, the music star’s father was left paralysed in some parts of his body after suffering from a stroke

Asake was accused of abandoning his helpless father despite being successful and able to take care of him

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade aka Asake’s alleged father, Mr Fatai Odunsi aka Malo has reportedly been abandoned by the music star.

Just recently, the former YBNL musician made headlines after videos and photos of his alleged father made the rounds on social media.

Reports trended that Asake abandoned his dad who was paralysed after suffering from a stroke. It was also said that he was soliciting funds from the public to be able to take care of his health.

Netizens react as Asake's sick father begs Nigerians for funds after getting paralysed from a stroke. Photos: @asakemusic / IG, Cicero Adegboyega Ademide Sasore-Whyte / Facebook

Conflicting reports also emerged about the father, Malo’s involvement in the singer’s life. While some quarters reported that Asake was abandoned by his dad as a child, many other reports countered the claim and noted that Malo was very present in the singer’s life and that his mother who abandoned him and came back was the one getting all the love.

In one post, Asake was advised not to forget his roots by abandoning his dad who was in dire need of his help:

A Facebook user, Segun Ben-Ajayi, also shut down the claims of Asake’s father being a deadbeat. According to him, Malo was a good father to Asake and was never an absentee father. It was claimed that the old man actually singlehandedly raised the music star when his mother left at the age of three.

Ben-Ajayi added that ironically, Asake now enjoys his success with his mum who abandoned him and even adopted her name as his stage name.

See the post below:

Man shuts down claim of Asake's father being a deadbeat. Photo: Segun Ben-Ajayi.

Mixed reactions as Asake’s paralysed dad begs for funds

The news of Asake’s father, Mr Fatai Odunsi, needing financial help after getting paralysed from a stroke, made the rounds on social media and it sparked a heated discussion among Nigerians.

Read some of their comments below:

Notiz___ said:

“Na this kind talk I no like… if he chooses to forgive and care for him fine… but nobody has the flipping right to cast judgment if he chooses not to care for a flipping dead beat… energy for energy, eye for an eye 😒.”

Dewunmi Lagos:

“Even if any of your parents weren’t around, I have learnt even with the little you have, take care of them. Leave the judgement to God! But this case ? Wetin me sef Dey see about Asake since that 2022 no soft rara! Infact, I’m aware he hardly picks Yemholee’s calls again.”

Akpan Udo Etukudoekpoakpanukpong:

“Dear men, Live the life of your youth to the fullest but prepare for old age. Don't bank on your kids as your retirement plan because there are no guarantees, really and truly. Yours sincerely.”

Casmir Ejike Okoli:

“The said Asake must be a yeye person to abandon his father. I know how women try to manipulate children but Asake should have known better by now. If he fails to adjust immediately he will suffer worse from women and his own children.”

Ogunlade L Ebunoluwa:

“Prosperity will judge Asake , having read from people who knew him back in the days ,and the track record of how his Father was solidly a pillar of support. I saw so many of my fender saying all sort of things yesterday, because as usual na only man be dead beat. Some of them do worse. Even if the man is dead beat, and I'm a position to help, I will do the best I can for him, leaving him to his fate thereafter, just that I cannot be close to him.”

Jumpsuit_magazine said:

“If he’s a product of a single mother then he has every right to ignore who he wants to ignore. You can’t abandon a child contributing nothing to his life then come back late with a Stoopid sense of entitlement and manipulation of “I gave you life” because he made it in life. I’m sure he has other children too.”

Abiketheicon said:

“Is Asake his only child? Was he there for him? He abandoned him, so he should deal with it and go meet the people that he was there for in his prime.”

Bewa____ji said:

“Help helper helpest.”

____vinda wrote:

“Had it been he didn’t turned out to be great will he reach out.”

Asake celebrates mum's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake took to social media to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

The music star, who adopted his mother’s name, Asake, as his stage name, took to his official social media pages to share the news of her birthday celebration.

Asake’s mum turned a new age on March 5, 2025, and the former YBNL signee dedicated some posts to celebrating her.

