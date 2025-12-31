Anthony Joshua’s return to his roots turned tragic on Monday, December 29, when his Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck

Viral footage from the scene showed a lack of medical emergency infrastructure, as the boxing star was reportedly evacuated in a police vehicle

Adetoun challenged Governor Dapo Abiodun, questioning the state’s preparedness for life-and-death emergencies

Nigerian influencer and activist, Adetoun, has publicly criticised Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, following the fatal road accident involving world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua.

The accident has left two families grieving and many Nigerians asking uncomfortable questions.

The accident, which occurred on Monday, December 29, 2025, reportedly took place around 11 a.m. along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near Danco Filling Station, before the Sagamu Interchange in Makun, Ogun State.

Adetoun challenges Governor Dapo Abiodun over Joshua's accident. Photos: Adetoun, Gov Dapo Abiodun, Anthony Joshua.

Source: Instagram

Eyewitness accounts revealed that Anthony Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV when the vehicle reportedly collided with a stationary truck.

Seated in the front of the car were two of his close friends, identified as Latz and Sina. Both men were said to have died instantly at the scene.

Joshua, who survived the crash, sustained injuries and was later taken to a hospital for treatment. However, it was what happened immediately after the crash that ignited public anger.

Videos that surfaced online from the scene painted a disturbing picture. Rather than a standard emergency medical response, a police truck was reportedly used to transport Joshua to the hospital.

There was no visible ambulance, and no emergency toll-free line was mentioned or activated at the scene.

Reacting in a now-viral video, Adetoun did not hold back.

The activist condemned what she described as Ogun State’s poor emergency healthcare response, alleging that the state lacks functional ambulances and often depends on neighbouring Lagos State during critical health situations.

She also accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of neglecting his responsibilities, claiming he was out of the country at the time of the accident.

According to her, the tragedy was not just about one accident involving a global sports icon, but a reflection of what ordinary citizens face daily when emergencies strike.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Adetoun's rant

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@slay_withkhemiii stated:

"Tomorrow is the beginning of 2026, may the year be a great one for us all"

@carcontinent shared:

"The roads in Ogun state are honestly terrible, one of the most terrible Governors this country has seen."

@olowoone stated:

"There is one ambulance at the state hospital ijaiye abeokuta,in which they use in carrying ofada rice and running errands 😂😂naija suppose to be on Netflix,aje"

@untouchable_mitch shared:

"The incompetence is smelling everywhere. A whole state no ambulance but his convoy alone is over 20 cars."

Anthony Joshua’s Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck in Ogun State. Photo: Anthony Joshua.

Source: Twitter

Anthony Joshua's accident: Journalist Rufai Oseni reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that journalist Rufai Oseni reacted to the accident involving Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two people.

The journalist raised two thought-provoking questions regarding how the boxer was rescued from the scene of the accident.

What he said generated buzz on social media, as many shared their thoughts on the viral accident trending online.

Source: Legit.ng