Doris Ogala has resumed speaking about her alleged ex-lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, in a new video on her Instagram page

The actress has been outspoken since the news broke about the cleric's marriage, sharing several videos about him

Fans were stunned to hear her allegations about what the clergyman did to his wife and the reason he married her

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has released yet another video to speak about her alleged lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, following his wedding to Pearl.

The clergyman had gotten married in church after his engagement photos and videos went viral, while Doris continued to cry out online.

Before his white wedding photos surfaced, Stella Dimoko had claimed that the clergyman had married traditionally two months ago.

In her video, Ogala alleged that Pastor Chris Okafor didn’t marry Pearl willingly, claiming the marriage was forced. She further added that Okafor had gotten her pregnant, and her family allegedly insisted that he must marry her.

Doris Ogala shares more about Pastor Chris Okafor's marriage

Doris Ogala also shared more details about Pastor Chris Okafor's new wife, claiming that Pearl's mother is one of the choir coordinators at Pastor Okafor's church.

According to Ogala, Pearl’s family allegedly threatened to expose the pastor unless he married her.

She also claimed that Pearl was not the woman Pastor Okafor had allegedly dated in 2024 and that the woman he was supposed to marry had sent her the pastor’s personal clip.

Doris Ogala speaks about her love for Pastor Chris Okafor

Addressing the critics who were dragging her for speaking out, Ogala said that she was no longer interested in marrying the clergyman and that it took a lot for her to do what she was doing.

@pekiglow_skincare stated:

"And people still dey the Church God forbid."

@roseyessence stated:

"Nigerians, let me hold your hand when I say this. Allow a person to speak their truth without being condescending, malicious, and insulting."

@merc_y9282 reacted:

"I love you Doris, keep speaking your truth, no one can shut you up because this is your time to say all you know concerning these beasts parading all god of men. "

@onyinyeifu1 wrote:

"This man has a lot in his wardrobe hmm. Them pastor."

@ifeoma_nwawulu commented:

"U seriously get bad character das y he dumped u and go for decent girl,,, enough of all this Big fool."

@bracha_blessing wrote:

"Na God go punish Chris oooo wicked man."

@ofure.emonyon.58 shared:

"So why u come dey cry say who him wan leave u for na since the man na dog."

